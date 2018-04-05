Toyota and Porsche Take Home Brand-Level Honors in the Edmunds 2018 Best Retained Value Awards®

"Whether leasing or buying, savvy shoppers know that a vehicle's retained value plays a big role in how far your dollar goes when getting a new vehicle," said Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds. "The brands and models receiving honors in this year's Edmunds Best Retained Value Awards are good bets to hold their value down the road, which can help keep monthly lease payments low or maximize a trade-in price."

Toyota's five model-level awards led all other automakers in the standard category. The winning Toyota vehicles are the 2018 Sequoia (Large SUV), the 2018 Tundra (Large Truck), the 2018 4Runner (Midsize SUV), the 2018 Tacoma (Midsize Truck), and the 2018 Sienna (Minivan). Honda came in second with three awards: the 2018 Honda Civic (Compact Car), the 2018 Honda CR-V (Compact SUV), and the 2018 Honda Accord (Midsize SUV). Other winners include the 2018 Dodge Charger (Large Car), the 2018 Subaru WRX (Sports Car), and the 2018 Nissan NV Cargo (Van).

Among luxury automakers, Porsche led the pack with three vehicles winning model-level awards including the 2018 Panamera (Luxury Large Car), the 2018 911 (Luxury Sports Car), and the 2018 Macan (Luxury Compact SUV). Lexus received the second most model-level awards in the luxury category, with both the 2018 ES 350 (Luxury Midsize Car) and the 2018 GX 460 (Luxury Midsize SUV) taking home awards. Additional luxury winners include the 2018 Audi A3 (Luxury Compact Car) and the 2018 Cadillac Escalade (Luxury Large SUV).

"With buyers flocking to SUVs and an influx of off-lease vehicles flooding the market, residual values are taking a hit — especially in the passenger car segments," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of industry analysis. "We expect to see this trend continue, so paying attention to a vehicle's expected depreciation before buying is more important than ever if you want to get the most out of your investment."

The 2018 Edmunds Best Retained Value Awards are determined based on the qualifying new models that have the highest projected private-party residual value five years after their launch, expressed as a percentage of their initial True Market Value® (TMV®). To be considered for a model-level award, a vehicle must be a 2018 model year, have launched before December 31, 2017 and account in January 2018 for at least 25 percent of the average sales for the models that fall in its award segment. To be eligible to win a brand-level award, an automaker must have eligible vehicles competing in at least four of the seventeen award segments. For more information on methodology, please visit: https://www.edmunds.com/car-awards/.

About Edmunds

Edmunds is the leading car information and shopping platform, helping millions of visitors each month find their perfect car. With products such as Edmunds Your Price, Your Lease and Used+, shoppers can buy smarter with instant, upfront prices for cars and trucks currently for sale at more than 13,000 dealer franchises across the U.S. Edmunds' in-house team of unbiased car-shopping experts provide industry-leading vehicle reviews and shopping tips. Edmunds has a 20-year-old forums community of car shoppers and enthusiasts, where members can get shopping advice and learn what others are buying and leasing cars for. The company is regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work. Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in downtown Detroit, Michigan.

