Toyota Announced as A Major Sponsor Of 33rd Southern Heritage Classic Featuring Jackson State University and Tennessee State University

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we announce Toyota as a major sponsor of the 33rd Southern Heritage Classic! The annual matchup between the Jackson State University Tigers and the Tennessee State University Tigers football teams will take place at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, September 10th in Memphis, TN. The one-year agreement between the Classic and Toyota represents the automaker's ongoing commitment to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and its focus as a brand resource for the African American community. The highly anticipated cultural celebration features a full weekend of entertainment that includes concerts, career fair, golf tournament, parade, battle of the bands, the football game and much more. For more information, visit https://southernheritageclassic.com/.

"I'm excited and grateful to announce Toyota as a major sponsor of the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic," said Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic. "Toyota has demonstrated its commitment to supporting HBCUs time and time again through efforts like this, and we're proud to partner with them."

"Toyota is extremely excited to be a part of the Southern Heritage Classic family. The energy and excellence it brings is like none other," said Darcey Rayner, Sponsorship Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "Toyota is proud of the way we show up and support HBCUs; and we look forward to continuing our efforts."

The 2022 edition of the Classic will feature a multitude of key events throughout the weekend of September 8-10 including:

Classic Concert featuring The O'Jays

Classic College & Career Fair

Classic Coaches Luncheon featuring Deion Sanders , Eddie George , and Penny Hardaway

, , and Classic Funk Fest

Classic Tailgate

Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic

Classic Parade

Classic Battle of the Bands

Classic Fashions and Brunch

Southern Heritage Classic Football Game

AutoZone Halftime Show

Classic 5th Quarter

The football game promises to be an exciting one. These two talented teams and their retired NFL coaches bring a level of excitement unseen during any other game. Jackson State University is headed by Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and Tennessee State University is led by Coach Eddie George. Both men have been applauded for their efforts on and off the field and are using their talents to train the next generation of athletes.

About the Southern Heritage Classic: The Southern Heritage Classic Presented by FedEx, founded in 1990 by Fred Jones Jr., brings fans from across the U.S. to watch football rivals Jackson State University and Tennessee State University play every September at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN. The greatness of the Classic rests on how it connects kindred spirits - young and old - in celebration of the beauty of cultural diversity and the richness of the city's heritage. For tickets, visit www.southernheritageclassic.com.

About Toyota: Toyota (NYSE:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America (more than 39,000 in the U.S.). Over the past 60 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 43 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.6 million cars and trucks (more than 2.3 million in the U.S.) in 2021, of which, more than a quarter were electrified vehicles (hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells).

