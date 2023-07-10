Toyota Auto Insurance Expands to Colorado, Georgia and Oregon

News provided by

Toyota Insurance Management Solutions

10 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

Toyota's premier auto insurance product continues its national rollout

PLANO, Texas, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Auto Insurance, the automaker's branded insurance product, is now available to customers residing in the states of Colorado, Georgia and Oregon. Introduced to select markets in 2021, Toyota Auto Insurance offers customers quality, customizable coverage at affordable rates. Now, Toyota Auto Insurance customers in the Centennial State, the Peach State and the Beaver State will be able to receive an immediate upfront discount and may be able to save even more with good driver, good student, or multipolicy discounts.*

Toyota Auto Insurance offers consumers a quick, easy and flexible policy purchase process via Toyota's state-of-the-art mobile app, call center agents, participating Toyota dealerships and the ToyotaAutoInsurance.com website. The insurance may be applied to both Toyota and non-Toyota vehicles in a customer's household.  

"We're excited to continue our rollout of Toyota Auto Insurance, expanding our reach to even more customers," said Rob Spencer, Toyota Insurance President. "We look forward to offering our customers in Colorado, Georgia and Oregon exceptional value and top-tier service to enhance their Toyota ownership experience."

Currently, Toyota Auto Insurance is available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Toyota Auto Insurance customers benefit from more than 90 years of insurance insights, knowledge, and award-winning claims support—all provided by Toggle, part of Farmers Insurance®.

Interested customers can visit ToyotaAutoInsurance.com to obtain a quote and purchase insurance. Customers may also call (877) 249-0086 with any questions.

*Coverage options and discounts vary by state.

About Toyota Insurance
Toyota Insurance is a brand name of Toyota Insurance Management Solutions USA, LLC (TIMS), an independent licensed insurance agency specializing in Property & Casualty insurance offerings, partnering with top insurance companies to allow customers to choose the best options for their needs. TIMS is a Delaware-domiciled limited liability company with its principal place of business at 7600 Windrose Avenue, Suite G240, Plano, TX 75024, USA. In California, TIMS operates under the name Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, LLC and license number 0L46875. For information about Toyota Insurance, please visit www.toyotainsurance.com.

About Toggle® 
Toyota Auto Insurance is underwritten by Toggle Insurance Company in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, and Tennessee, by Mid-Century Insurance Company in South Carolina, Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company in Texas, and 21st Century Casualty Company in California (#3134-4, domiciled in California). Toggle is a new kind of insurance company backed by the stability of Farmers®️, with over 90 years of experience delivering best in class service and claims. Founded in 2018, Toggle is reimagining the insurance industry by creating unique products and embedded experiences for today's modern consumers and brands. The company offers fully digital insurance solutions and provides customers and brand partners with simple, affordable, and highly customizable products to fit their needs. For more information, visit www.gettoggle.com.

Media Contact:
Derrick Brown
469-486-9065

SOURCE Toyota Insurance Management Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.