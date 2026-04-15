Toyota Automated Logistics and Motive's GXC Private Cellular Network Drives Warehouse Automation at Raymond West

Advanced automation meets purpose-built private cellular connectivity at Raymond West's 200,000-square-foot Cypress headquarters

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Companies today announced the deployment of a GXC private cellular network at Raymond West's 200,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Cypress, California, providing automation-grade connectivity for the Toyota Automated Logistics ML2 Mini Load AV.

"The ML2 is engineered for demanding warehouse environments. Deployments like this at Raymond West show what's possible when automation is paired with the right infrastructure," said Aaron Jones, CEO, Americas, Toyota Automated Logistics.

Source: Motive Companies

Raymond West, the West Coast leader in intralogistics solutions, selected the ML2 to transport parts from its stockroom to the shop floor throughout the day—a route that spans the full length of the facility through high-bay racking, steel structures, and heavy equipment. Motive conducted a comprehensive RF propagation study and designed a GXC deployment tailored to the facility's wireless coverage needs, giving the ML2 the connectivity platform that matches its automation capabilities.

"We chose the ML2 for its capability and Motive's GXC network for its connectivity. Together, they're delivering exactly what our operation needs," said James Wilcox, CEO of Raymond West.

The network is monitored around the clock by Motive Managed Services through its Network Operations Center, providing operational visibility and proactive diagnostics. The deployment also positions Raymond West for growth, with a scalable wireless foundation to support additional Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) as they expand their automation footprint.

"GXC's private cellular network provides mission-critical connectivity for advanced automation like the ML2," said Raul Heredia, CTO of Motive Companies. "That's what we delivered at Raymond West."

"We already deliver end-to-end energy solutions at Raymond West's facility—solar, battery energy storage, and EV charging. Now, with GXC's private cellular network and Motive Managed Services, we have extended that same integrated approach to connectivity," said Bob Istwan, CEO of Motive Companies. "One partner, one facility, every solution working together."

The Raymond West deployment is part of Motive's growing portfolio of private cellular solutions for industrial and commercial customers internationally. For more information, visit motivecompanies.com and gxc.io.

About Motive Companies, LLC

Motive Companies is a leading provider of integrated energy and connectivity solutions for commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio includes energy storage and management, solar photovoltaic, lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicle and forklift charging, energy credits, private cellular (LTE & 5G), managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and network operations. From design, construction, and installation to ongoing maintenance and monitoring, Motive delivers true end-to-end services. motivecompanies.com

About GXC

GXC, a Motive Companies subsidiary, is an Austin, Texas-based provider of private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Its turnkey GXC Onyx platform delivers comprehensive indoor and outdoor connectivity, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage for critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial environments. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology. gxc.io

About Raymond West

Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions is the exclusive distributor of The Raymond Corporation across the Western United States. A member of the Toyota Industries family, Raymond West provides end-to-end warehouse solutions including lift trucks, racking, conveyor, dock and door, automation, parts, and service. Headquartered in Cypress, California, the company has served customers for more than 75 years with a commitment to innovative intralogistics solutions that optimize people, processes, and facilities. raymondwest.com

About Toyota Automated Logistics

Toyota Automated Logistics (TAL), a business of Toyota Industries Corporation, is a global partner for integrated warehouse automation. Launched April 1, 2026, TAL combines the strengths of Bastian Solutions, Vanderlande's warehousing business, and viastore under one brand, delivering scalable systems, intelligent software, and lifecycle services. TAL supports organizations at every stage of their automation journey with 285 combined years of logistics experience. toyota-automated-logistics.com.

SOURCE Motive Companies