Toyota Becomes the Exclusive Automotive Partner of CuriosityStream's Global Streaming Service with the Launch of Toyota Theater

Each of the six sponsors will have a branded theater on CuriosityStream, offering some of the best of CuriosityStream's original documentaries as well as branded sponsor programming. This newly-launched sponsor model positions CuriosityStream as television's least-cluttered advertising environment. All 1,800+ titles are streamed without commercial interruption and begin with a pre-roll sponsor message before each show.

Toyota, the largest producer of electrified vehicles with nearly 11.5 million hybrids sold worldwide, will leverage the Toyota Theater on CuriosityStream to feature technology and science series programming, while also highlighting its robust portfolio of advanced-technology vehicles like the Prius, Mirai, and Prius Prime.

"Through our partnership with CuriosityStream and the Toyota Theater, we're excited to engage with an audience of science and technology enthusiasts," said Vinay Shahani, vice president, integrated marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "As Toyota shifts from a traditional automotive manufacturer to a mobility company, our culture of innovation has never been more critical, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, sustainability, and safety. CuriosityStream gives us a vital platform for sharing some of the most cutting-edge innovations coming from Toyota today."

Today's announcement by CuriosityStream and Toyota comes after the August 2, 2018 launch of CuriosityStream's new sponsor-supported platform with the Sprint Theater as the first of six anticipated brand theaters. CuriosityStream also announced distribution agreements with over 30 cable and MVPDs which collectively serve over 100 million unduplicated global customers. This format allows CuriosityStream to offer its content with "pricing for the planet," as the service's subscription price can now be offered to annual plan subscribers for as low as $19.99 per year for HD service.

"We could not be more pleased that Toyota has joined us as our exclusive automotive partner. Given Toyota's global leadership in technology innovation, we think they are the perfect ally in presenting incredible science, engineering, and technology content within the new Toyota Theater that will go live within 60 days on CuriosityStream," said John Hendricks, founder and executive chairman of CuriosityStream.







"We have been so delighted to work with Toyota and its talented agencies, Saatchi and Saatchi and Zenith Media, in crafting a partnership plan that will enable Toyota to effectively communicate with today's most sought-after viewers who are eager to learn more about breakthrough advancements in science and technology that will positively impact our future," said Joe Abruzzese, chief advisor for sponsor partnerships at CuriosityStream.

The Toyota Theater will launch on CuriosityStream in September with CuriosityStream's Dream the Future narrated by Sigourney Weaver as the lead title.

The announcements of four more exclusive sponsors in categories such as insurance, banking and finance, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals are expected before the end of the year.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning streaming and on demand destination where viewers can journey through our world and beyond. Our immersive experiences feature experts from all fields of inquiry, stunning visuals, and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, history, technology, nature, health, human interest and more. With over 1,800 documentary features and series, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available on most devices and platforms in over 190 countries. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

