Toyota Connected North America Named to Dallas Morning News' "Top 100 Places to Work" for Second Consecutive Year

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Connected North America, a global technology company founded by Toyota to transform how customers around the world experience mobility, announced today it has been recognized as one of the "2018 Top 100 Places to Work" in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by The Dallas Morning News for the second consecutive year.

Now in its 10th year, The Dallas Morning News "Top 100 Places to Work" competition honors the best of the best companies in creating hospitable, nurturing and fun environments. The news organization works with its national research partner, Energage LLC, to invite nominated companies to participate, survey employees at each company and ultimately determine the list of 100 winners. According to the Dallas Morning News, the contest is all about continual improvement and making the Dallas-Fort Worth area a more dynamic and employee-friendly community.

"We've gone from a humble start up in 2016 to a two-time winner of this award – all in just our second year of existence – so we're very proud of this recognition," said Zack Hicks, CEO and president of Toyota Connected North America. "We strive to make Toyota Connected North America an inspiring place where our team members are empowered to do things that can literally change world, and to enjoy themselves while they do it. Each of our employees plays an important role in building our special culture, and I thank them for allowing us receive this great honor."

Toyota Connected North America was founded in Plano in 2016. It employs more than 150 diverse professionals who are leading the development and deployment of Toyota's telematics and big data services, a range of connected vehicle platforms, as well as the company's Mobility Services Platform – a cloud-based digital ecosystem that provides the tools necessary to bring to market mobility services including car sharing, ride sharing and remote delivery. The company is actively looking for talent to join its growing team of software engineers, front- and back-end developers, platform and infrastructure architects, UX designers and more. Please visit careers.toyotaconnected.com for more information.

