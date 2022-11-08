Toyota Crown Wins Green Car Journal's Prestigious 2023 Green Car of the Year®, Additional Green Car Awards™ Winners Revealed

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota's all-new Crown sedan has been named Green Car Journal's 2023 Green Car of the Year®, earning the most coveted environmental award in the automotive field. The hybrid sedan rose to the top amid an impressive field of 'green' cars including the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Nissan Ariya, Toyota bZ4X, and Volkswagen ID.4.

Toyota Crown - Green Car Journal's 2023 Green Car of the Year.

"The Toyota Crown is a sophisticated hybrid sedan that champions high fuel economy, lower carbon emissions, and appealing style. It speaks to environment-conscious buyers who appreciate the seamless efficiencies that electrification can bring to their daily drives, without compromise," said Ron Cogan, Editor and Publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "Complementing Green Car of the Year® are winners in eight Green Car Awards™ categories that show how widespread environmental achievement is across the spectrum of today's advanced vehicle lineups."

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 2023 Family Green Car of the Year™. Finalists: Kia Sportage, Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, Toyota Sienna, Volvo XC40.

Fisker Ocean – 2023 Green SUV of the Year™. Finalists: Audi Q4 e-tron, Honda CR-V, Kia EV6, Subaru Solterra.

Cadillac Lyriq – 2023 Luxury Green Car of the Year™. Finalists: Genesis GV60, Lexus RX, Mercedes-Benz EQB, Polestar 2.

Ford F-150 Lightning PRO – 2023 Commercial Green Car of the Year™. Finalists: Brightdrop EV600, Ford E-Transit, Rivian Delivery Van, Via Motors Chassis Cab.

MINI Cooper SE Electric – 2023 Urban Green Car of the Year™. Finalists: BMW X1, Chevrolet Bolt, Kia Niro, Nissan Versa.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe – 2023 Green 4x4 of the Year™. Finalists: RAM 1500 eTorque, Ford F-150 Lightning, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Rivian R1T.

Li-Cycle – 2023 Green Car Technology of the Year™. Finalists: BMW eDrive Zones, ConnectDER, Ford Home Integration System, GM Hydrotec Fuel Cell Power Cubes.

Freewire Technologies – 2023 Green Car Infrastructure Award™. Finalists: Clean Energy Fuels RNG Stations, EVgo Autocharge+, Electrify America Megawatt Energy Storage, SparkCharge Roadie.

"The Green Car Awards™ recognize the crucial roles that infrastructure and technology play in enabling a more sustainable driving future," said Cogan. "Li-Cycle's lithium-ion battery recycling addresses a critical EV issue, while Freewire Technology's Boost Charger makes it possible for gas stations to more readily add EV fast charging to their fueling options."

2023 Green Car Product of Excellence™

All finalists considered in a Green Car Awards™ category stand out with their commendable environmental achievement and are awarded Green Car Journal's 2023 Green Car Product of Excellence™.

The magazine's 2023 Green Truck of the Year™ award will be announced at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show on November 11.

About Green Car Journal

Green Car Awards™ are presented by Green Car Journal, an industry-leading publication since its launch in 1992. The magazine features insightful coverage by veteran automotive writers that highlights more sustainable driving, presented from an auto enthusiast perspective. The magazine has been honored with 13 International Automotive Media Awards and by Folio: Magazine, the 'bible' of the magazine industry, with an Eddie Award for Editorial Excellence and Best Automotive Full Issue.

Green Car Journal's activities aimed at promoting environmental values have included the Green Car Summit on Capitol Hill, Automobiles and the Environment Conferences in Los Angeles, the Green Car Pavilion at the Washington Auto Show, and advanced vehicle ride-and-drives at venues ranging from the LA and NY International Auto Shows to the Sierra Club National Convention, Greenbuild, and Argonne National Laboratory.

Separately, Green Car Group offers consulting, outreach, and public speaking services.

CONTACT:

Ron Cogan

[email protected]

(805) 541-9173

SOURCE Green Car Journal