Toyota Extends Sponsorship Of Bassmaster Events Through 2023

"Toyota is thrilled to continue our exclusive partnership with B.A.S.S. into 2023," said Matt Ozawa, engagement marketing manager, Toyota Motor North America. "What began as a partnership to help launch the Tundra 16 years ago has evolved to Toyota now serving as the Official Vehicle of B.A.S.S. It's truly a great fit for Toyota and continues to excite fans across the country."

"B.A.S.S. is looking forward to four more years with Toyota," said Bruce Akin, CEO of B.A.S.S. "This partnership will give Toyota elevated exposure to our growing audience of the world's best bass anglers and fans, who learn about Toyota onsite at our events and through our award-winning media properties. Plus, our angler competitors are excited about the opportunity to continue participating in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program."

The popular Toyota Bonus Bucks program offers cash prizes to eligible anglers who tow their boats with a qualifying Toyota vehicle.

The agreement includes Toyota sponsorship of the 50th Bassmaster Classic, as well as the Bassmaster Elite Series, Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and the grass-roots T.N.T Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation regional and championship tournaments.

For bass fishing fans attending Elite Series events, Toyota will continue with its family-friendly activities and Toyota vehicle displays.

Besides its strong presence at Bassmaster events, Toyota will continue garnering prime visibility in B.A.S.S. multimedia platforms. They include Bassmaster Magazine and B.A.S.S. Times, the popular Bassmaster.com website, Bassmaster social media and the award-winning TV show, The Bassmasters, which airs on ESPN2 and The Pursuit Channel.

