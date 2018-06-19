Toyota Financial Services (TFS) Launches First Retail Demand Note Program

TMCC, which does business under the TFS service mark, is one of the largest finance companies in the U.S., and one of the highest-rated captive auto finance companies in the world.

"We are pleased to introduce IncomeDriver Notes as a way to expand and diversify TFS' funding sources and provide a competitive investment alternative to investors," said Mike Groff, President and CEO of TMCC.

The Notes are offered directly by TMCC in the U.S. only and only by means of a prospectus. The Notes are not a bank account or a money market fund, and are not FDIC insured.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the senior notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the senior notes or any other securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov or by downloading them from TMCC's IncomeDriver Notes Web site at www.incomedrivernotes.com. Alternatively, TMCC will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free 1-844-464-4673 .

About Toyota Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the finance and insurance brand for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers extended service contracts through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). The company services Lexus dealers and customers using the Lexus Financial Services brand. TFS currently employs approximately 3,300 team members nationwide, and has assets totaling over $120 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

