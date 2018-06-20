Toyota Financial Services (TFS) Named One of the Most Community-Minded Companies in the Nation

The Civic 50 sets the standard for corporate community engagement nationwide, and creates a roadmap for companies seeking to best use their time, talent, and resources to improve the quality of life in the communities where they do business. Winners are selected based on four dimensions of their national community engagement programs: Integration, Investment, Impact and Institutionalization.

As in previous years, TFS is recognized for its unwavering commitment to youth development and financial empowerment with successful initiatives such as the Making Life Easier program, various college scholarships, strong partnerships with Girl Scouts of the USA and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and its Community Ambassador program, which promotes team member (employee) engagement within the community. This year, however, TFS also earned this recognition through its Small and Diverse Business Mentorship program that not only helps the community, but generates business value.

The Small and Diverse Business Mentorship program began in 2016 as a pilot program for Women Business Enterprises, and was expanded in 2017 to include small businesses and LGBT business enterprises. Through the program, companies were invited to apply for a year-long mentorship with TFS executives who provided guidance in navigating corporate culture and operations. In turn, mentees committed to grow their organizations through the program and give back to the community.

"It's encouraging and inspiring to see Toyota Financial Services team members continue to engage and support their communities more than ever before," said Mike Groff, president & CEO of TFS, and a Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Trustee. "Our ongoing partnerships with organizations such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, and Junior Achievement allow TFS to provide educational opportunities and tools to underserved youth. Now we've identified an opportunity to partner with small businesses and diversity vendors as well – helping these companies succeed and give back to their communities in their own way. TFS is incredibly honored that Points of Light Foundation has recognized these efforts, and again named us one of its Civic 50."

Much of TFS' philanthropic success can be attributed to its highly-engaged team members. The company supports and develops its team members with community involvement programs such as its Community Ambassador program, which empowers them to build strategic partnerships with local nonprofits and engages team members to participate in community activities. The program provides a robust training and support network, giving team members an opportunity to develop key workplace skills, including relationship-building, project management, and communication.

TFS is proudly recognized alongside companies such as AT&T, Comcast NBCUniversal, Delta Air Lines, Dr. Pepper, FedEx, and Hasbro. For more information on The Civic 50 and the latest trends on community engagement, view the report at www.civic50.org. For more information on TFS' community involvement and the partnerships the company supports, please visit: http://tfsinthecommunity.com.

About Toyota Financial Services

TFS is the finance and insurance brand for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers extended service contracts through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). Lexus Financial Services is the brand for financial products for Lexus dealers and customers. TFS currently employs approximately 3,300 associates nationwide, and has assets totaling over $120 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation. We announce material financial information using the investor relations section of our website (www.toyotafinancial.com) and SEC filings. We use these channels, press releases, and social media to communicate about our company, our services and other issues. While not all information we post on social media is of a material nature, some information could be material. Therefore, we encourage those interested in our company to review our posts on Twitter at www.twitter.com/toyotafinancial.

For the past four consecutive years, Points of Light has named TFS one of its Civic 50, the most community-minded companies in the nation. For more information about the company's support of financial empowerment, youth development programs, and other community initiatives, please visit www.tfsinthecommunity.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in more than 200 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages four million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

