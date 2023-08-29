Toyota Gazoo Racing North America Announces 2024 GR Cup Schedule

Toyota Gazoo Racing North America

29 Aug, 2023, 15:00 ET

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) is pleased to unveil the 2024 GR Cup schedule.

With three successful inaugural season races under its belt, TGRNA is continuing to partner with SRO America in 2024. And after its early success, the SRO has secured competitive racing for drivers and teams, once again, at some of the most iconic racing venues in North America.

Toyota is also excited to announce a $1,000,000 purse and prize package for the upcoming 2024 GR Cup season. The breakdown of the purse will be announced later this year.

"The inaugural GR Cup Season so far has been an amazing success for us at TGRNA and our partners at SRO America" said Jack Irving, Executive Commercial Director Toyota Racing Development. "Being able to provide a 2024 schedule for our teams and drivers that once again visits some of the best racing venues is something we are extremely proud of." 

2024 GR Cup Schedule

  • April 5 to 7 – Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, California)
  • May 17 to 19 – Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas)
  • July 19 to 21 – Virginia International Raceway (Alton, Virginia)
  • August 16 to 18 – Road America (Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin)TBA – To Be Announced*
  • TBA – To Be Announced*
  • October 4 to 6 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Indianapolis, Indiana)

*To be announced later this summer

Follow GR Cup on Instagram and Facebook at OfficialGRCup and on YouTube, and tune in for live race coverage Saturday and Sunday on  the official GR Cup website, www.grcup.com. Couldn't watch the race live? Catch previous weekend's races with the GR Cup archive. The full race calendar and more information on the series can be found there as well. 

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships. 

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

