TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Commence Sales of GR Supra GT4
Oct 29, 2019, 07:00 ET
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (GR) confirmed today that it will start the sales of GR Supra GT4*1, a race car for customer teams, starting March 2020 in Europe. The sales area will expand to North America in August, and to Japan/Asia in October. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing intends to strengthen its focus on customer motorsport*2 in order to enable motorsport-lovers around the world to participate in races.
The GR Supra GT4 is based on the GR Supra - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's first-ever global model released earlier this year - and is developed and produced by TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH ("TMG").
A three-liter inline six-cylinder engine with single twin-scroll turbocharger has been tuned to 320kW*3 (430hp) with a 7-speed sports automatic transmission with paddle shifters and the mechanical limited slip differential driving the rear wheels. An Akrapovič exhaust system will be fitted and Ravenol will provide first-fill lubricants.
The front splitter and rear wing are made of natural fiber composite, contributing to an overall weight of 1,350kg*3 (2,976 lbs.). Following the specification of the GR Supra road car, the front suspension will be MacPherson strut, and rear suspension will be multilink with KW dampers at the front and rear.
The braking system is enhanced through the use of a dedicated brake caliper for racing, six-piston front and four-piston rear, while running on Pirelli tires.
Safety will be a priority and the GR Supra GT4 will be installed with a high-strength roll cage on the lightweight steel body, and an FIA-standard racing seat with six-point harness. The interior will feature a carbon fiber instrumental panel with a display and steering wheel specifically designed for GT4 competition.
The contact company for each region of the GT4 vehicle sales and customer support (including sales for spare parts and engineer support) will be the following; TMG for Europe, TRD U.S.A Inc. ("TRD USA") for North America, and Toyota Customizing & Development Co., Ltd. ("TCD") for Japan/Asia. Please contact the listed company for how to apply for purchase. The planned car price is 175,000€ excluding tax, custom fee, logistic fee, etc.
*1 GT4 vehicles are sold to race participants and cannot be driven on public roads.
*2 Private customer teams purchase race cars from manufacturers that are modified versions of production vehicles and enter them into races.
*3 Subject to change depending on the SRO BOP (Balance of Performance).
GR Supra GT4 Vehicle Sales and Customer Support Company by Regions
Region
Vehicle Sales and Customer Support Company
Europe
TOYOTA Motorsport
Customer Motorsport
North America
TRD U.S.A., INC.
e-mail: trdusa.gt4@toyota.com
Japan/Asia
TOYOTA CUSTOMIZING &
TRD Business Div. Department No.1
Motor Sports Business Unit
e-mail: info_supragt4@toyota-cd.co.jp
GR Supra GT4 Technical Specifications
Chassis
Length
4,460mm
Width
1,855mm
Height
1,250mm
Weight
1,350kg *
Construction
Steel body with high-strength roll cage acc. to FIA regulations
Front splitter
Natural fiber composite
Rear wing
Natural fiber composite
Fuel tank
ATL FT3 safety fuel cell with fast refueling system (120 L)
Driver's seat
OMP racing seat with six-point safety harness (FIA 8862-2009)
Engine & Transmission
Type
In-line six-cylinder, single twin-scroll turbocharger
Displacement
2,998 cm3
Max. power
320kW（430hp）*
Max. torque
650Nm* (479 lb.-ft.)
Engine management
Magneti Marelli ECU
Exhaust system
Akrapovič racing exhaust system with catalytic converter
Lubricants
Ravenol
Transmission
7-speed automatic with paddle shift, rear-wheel drive
Differential
Motorsport-specification limited-slip differential
Driveshaft
GKN Motorsport high torque spec
Suspension, Steering, & Brakes
Front suspension
MacPherson strut
Rear suspension
Multilink
Shock absorbers
KW adjustable racing dampers
Steering
Electric, rack and pinion
Brakes （Front)
Six-piston racing calipers (Brembo), Steel 390mm brake discs
Brakes （Rear)
Four-piston racing calipers (Brembo), Steel 355mm brake discs
Tires Front/Rear
305/660-18 Front / 305/660-18 Rear (Pirelli)
Wheels
OZ five-hole 11 x 18in
Electronic Control System
Traction control
Standard
Motorsport ABS
Standard
8" Driver display
Standard
Data logger
Standard
Rear view camera
Option
Tire pressure monitoring system
Option
Suspension travel sensors
Option
Illuminated car number
Option
Equipment
Fire extinguishing system
Standard
Air jack system
Standard
Drinking system
Option
Homologated endurance package
Option
*depending on SRO BOP (Balance of Performance)
Media Contact:
Zachary Reed
469-292-3499
zachary.reed@toyota.com
