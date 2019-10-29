TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Commence Sales of GR Supra GT4

The GR Supra GT4 is based on the GR Supra - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's first-ever global model released earlier this year - and is developed and produced by TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH ("TMG").

A three-liter inline six-cylinder engine with single twin-scroll turbocharger has been tuned to 320kW*3 (430hp) with a 7-speed sports automatic transmission with paddle shifters and the mechanical limited slip differential driving the rear wheels. An Akrapovič exhaust system will be fitted and Ravenol will provide first-fill lubricants.

The front splitter and rear wing are made of natural fiber composite, contributing to an overall weight of 1,350kg*3 (2,976 lbs.). Following the specification of the GR Supra road car, the front suspension will be MacPherson strut, and rear suspension will be multilink with KW dampers at the front and rear.

The braking system is enhanced through the use of a dedicated brake caliper for racing, six-piston front and four-piston rear, while running on Pirelli tires.

Safety will be a priority and the GR Supra GT4 will be installed with a high-strength roll cage on the lightweight steel body, and an FIA-standard racing seat with six-point harness. The interior will feature a carbon fiber instrumental panel with a display and steering wheel specifically designed for GT4 competition.

The contact company for each region of the GT4 vehicle sales and customer support (including sales for spare parts and engineer support) will be the following; TMG for Europe, TRD U.S.A Inc. ("TRD USA") for North America, and Toyota Customizing & Development Co., Ltd. ("TCD") for Japan/Asia. Please contact the listed company for how to apply for purchase. The planned car price is 175,000€ excluding tax, custom fee, logistic fee, etc.

*1 GT4 vehicles are sold to race participants and cannot be driven on public roads.

*2 Private customer teams purchase race cars from manufacturers that are modified versions of production vehicles and enter them into races.

*3 Subject to change depending on the SRO BOP (Balance of Performance).



GR Supra GT4 Vehicle Sales and Customer Support Company by Regions





Region Vehicle Sales and Customer Support Company

Europe TOYOTA Motorsport

GmbH Customer Motorsport

e-mail: tmgcs@toyota-motorsport.com

North America TRD U.S.A., INC. e-mail: trdusa.gt4@toyota.com

Japan/Asia TOYOTA CUSTOMIZING &

DEVELOPMENT Co., Ltd. TRD Business Div. Department No.1 Motor Sports Business Unit e-mail: info_supragt4@toyota-cd.co.jp



GR Supra GT4 Technical Specifications





Chassis

Length 4,460mm

Width 1,855mm

Height 1,250mm

Weight 1,350kg *

Construction Steel body with high-strength roll cage acc. to FIA regulations

Front splitter Natural fiber composite

Rear wing Natural fiber composite

Fuel tank ATL FT3 safety fuel cell with fast refueling system (120 L)

Driver's seat OMP racing seat with six-point safety harness (FIA 8862-2009)

Engine & Transmission

Type In-line six-cylinder, single twin-scroll turbocharger

Displacement 2,998 cm3

Max. power 320kW（430hp）*

different power sticks available to comply with BOP

Max. torque 650Nm* (479 lb.-ft.)

Engine management Magneti Marelli ECU

Exhaust system Akrapovič racing exhaust system with catalytic converter

Lubricants Ravenol

Transmission 7-speed automatic with paddle shift, rear-wheel drive

Differential Motorsport-specification limited-slip differential

Driveshaft GKN Motorsport high torque spec

Suspension, Steering, & Brakes

Front suspension MacPherson strut

Rear suspension Multilink

Shock absorbers KW adjustable racing dampers

Steering Electric, rack and pinion

Brakes （Front) Six-piston racing calipers (Brembo), Steel 390mm brake discs

Brakes （Rear) Four-piston racing calipers (Brembo), Steel 355mm brake discs

Tires Front/Rear 305/660-18 Front / 305/660-18 Rear (Pirelli)

Wheels OZ five-hole 11 x 18in

Electronic Control System

Traction control Standard

Motorsport ABS Standard

8" Driver display Standard

Data logger Standard

Rear view camera Option

Tire pressure monitoring system Option

Suspension travel sensors Option

Illuminated car number Option

Equipment

Fire extinguishing system Standard

Air jack system Standard

Drinking system Option

Homologated endurance package Option



*depending on SRO BOP (Balance of Performance)

