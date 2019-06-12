Toyota gets tough for a soccer-filled summer with Tacoma and Tundra.

Toyota returns as the official automotive sponsor of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup tournament, where the best soccer players from North and Central America and the Caribbean will compete to determine the region's best team. In addition to an interactive pre-game celebration for fans (Futbol Fiesta), the partnership also includes broadcast, in-cinema, social, digital, in-stadium signage and messaging on stadium screens.

"This campaign champions the relentless spirit of those unafraid to conquer even the toughest terrains, just like our Tacoma and Tundra trucks," said Terry Sell, national truck manager, Toyota Motor North America. "From international to home field games, we're looking forward to an exciting soccer season as we celebrate the determination and toughness of the game, its players and the fans."

Joining Toyota to share his notable story is retired Mexican soccer legend, Jorge Campos. A prominent player in the 1990s and 2000s, Campos was an electric player, known for his tough acrobatic style of goalkeeping and his colorful playing attire. Campos joins the campaign celebrating players and fans willing to give it their all on (and off) the field.

Fans will have the chance to engage with the robust digital content on Toyota Latino social platforms, including a series of videos starring Campos demonstrating difficult soccer techniques performed on tough fields while encouraging soccer fanáticos to choose their toughest fields with the hashtag #CanchaDificil (ToughestField). Fans can find more information at: www.toyota.com/trucks and https://www.toyota.com/espanol/trucks/. The campaign was developed by Conill, Toyota's Hispanic marketing partner.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to work with Toyota on our shared passion for soccer," said Jorge Campos, current soccer analyst for TV Azteca in Mexico. "The message really hit home for me. Whether as a young boy playing the beautiful game in harsh conditions in Acapulco or as a pro competing in enemy territory, I needed to be willing to give it my all, no matter how tough the surroundings. That's what it takes to win."

Toyota will further fuel momentum among fans through partnerships with two high-level soccer properties. Beginning with Alianza de Futbol, Toyota rekindles its sponsorship of Copita Toyota Alianza, which showcases the best youth soccer teams in the United States. The partnership includes an interactive footprint of activities and special guest appearances. The tournament started in Atlanta this past May and continues through September.

Continuing the success of last year's Tour Aguila, Toyota is once again partnering with Club America for another series of high-octane matches in the U.S. For the second straight year, fans will witness the excitement of one of the most popular teams in North America as they prepare for several amazing contests against international powerhouses. Tacoma and Tundra will be there for all of the pregame activities at the Fiesta Futbolera presented by Toyota.

Toyota is also engaged with a variety of other popular soccer properties including Liga Mexicana, MNT/USMNT, and UEFA Champions League, with broadcast integrations during telecast games.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com .

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America