Toyota Launches 'You Can't Stop My Drive,' A New Campaign Focused on Acknowledging and Celebrating Black Men through the Power of Mobility

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota has proudly lifted the wraps on its newest national brand campaign, "You Can't Stop My Drive," which celebrates the shared optimism for a progressive future, focused on Black men. Toyota's 2025 campaign aims to reinforce its emotional connection with Black men by spotlighting mobility as a transformative influence in their daily lives.

The aim of "You Can't Stop My Drive" is to help reshape public perceptions of Toyota among Black males. The brand is actively engaging younger buyers by highlighting mobility as more than just transportation, but a mindset and tool for an empowered and obtainable future. The new campaign represents a shift in tone that challenges Toyota to speak to the target in a bolder, more reflective and authentic way.

"I have a lot of heart for this consumer. In them, I see a younger version of myself. The confidence, the drive, the refusal to back down or alter their sense of expression," said Corey D. Seaton, Burrell Communications Group VP-Group Creative Director. "We worked tirelessly to honor these men, injecting their bold and unflinching energy into every aspect of this campaign–music, copy, voice over, performances. We are more than thrilled with the outcome."

The automaker echoed that sentiment. "We at Toyota are truly excited to embark upon this journey with our valued customers and the Black community, celebrating mobility as one of the key anchors of their progress and achievement," said Mike Tripp, Group Vice President of Toyota Marketing. "Through this campaign, we want Black men to feel seen, valued, heard and appreciated by our brand, fostering a genuine emotional connection that goes beyond just our vehicles," he added.

The new brand campaign taps into what's at the forefront of Black men's minds—the power of their unique culture, the impact of their experiences, their personal passions and how all intersect with mobility. The effort underscores Toyota's on-going commitment to supporting the community's desire to manifest new realities and create a progressive future together. It prominently features the voices of Toyota GR Cup racer Westin Workman and fashion influencer Devan on Deck. NBA star Damian Lillard also lends his iconic voice to the campaign's content, further amplifying the message.

Westin Workman , GR Cup Racer : As a rising star in Toyota's racing program, Workman embodies the determination and forward-thinking mindset that defines the campaign.





: As a rising star in Toyota's racing program, Workman embodies the determination and forward-thinking mindset that defines the campaign. Devan on Deck, Style and Fashion Influencer : Known for his unique approach to merging style and purpose, Devan on Deck connects with younger audiences, sharing how mobility fuels self-expression and progress. His contributions include Instagram Stories, branded stills and creative digital content.





: Known for his unique approach to merging style and purpose, Devan on Deck connects with younger audiences, sharing how mobility fuels self-expression and progress. His contributions include Instagram Stories, branded stills and creative digital content. Damian Lillard , NBA Superstar: Lending his iconic voice to all of the campaign storytelling elements, Lillard—also a Toyota dealership owner himself—underscores the power of mobility as a means of breaking barriers and achieving dreams.

Together, these influencers showcase the multifaceted ways in which mobility drives success, self-discovery and life-changing optimism. Toyota's "You can't Stop My Drive" champions the intangible element of movement to uplift individuals and communities.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships. Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

SOURCE Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.