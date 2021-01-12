Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association to Sponsor 2nd 'COVID-19 Day of Service' on Jan. 15

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) is once again working with The Salvation Army to address the increasing food shortage across the country by filling the pantries of families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. On Jan. 15, 2021, TLMODA Dealers and The Salvation Army will distribute more than 1,400 food boxes at participating dealerships in Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Washington and Texas.

"Last year, we partnered with The Salvation Army to create a National COVID-19 Day of Service to support families left vulnerable by the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the demand for food has multiplied," says TLMODA Board President Carlos Liriano. "We hope this collective effort by our TLMODA members helps feed families in our communities and provides some reprieve from the economic hardships they face on a daily basis."

During TLMODA's National COVID-19 Day of Service, Toyota dealership staff will distribute grocery boxes of non-perishable items like boxes of cereal and canned goods to help feed a family of four, for a week. Items for the grocery boxes will be packed and assembled by local Salvation Army teams in accordance with safety guidelines from local, state and federal health officials. An art kit will also be included with the box, as part of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest – feeding the mind and inspiring creativity. Youth ages 4 to 15 are invited to imagine the future of mobility and submit their artwork. Full details at www.toyotadreamcarusa.com.

The Salvation Army is helping identify families in need of food and instructing them to visit one of the participating Toyota dealerships to pick up their grocery box. In order to maintain proper social distance protocols, boxes will be placed in the trunk of each family's vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are exhausted. All families must contact their local Salvation Army to qualify for a grocery box.

"The Salvation Army has seen a tsunami of need over the last year. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have provided more than 150 million meals to families in need. This was in large part thanks to the commitment of community members and partners like TLMODA and its member dealerships," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "We know that 2021 will continue to be challenging for millions of Americans, but with the help of organizations like TLMODA, we'll continue to meet the evolving needs of our neighbors across the country."

TLMODA's inaugural National COVID-19 Day of Service, in partnership with The Salvation Army, was held on May 22, 2020.

TLMODA COVID-19 Day of Service dealership locations include:

Florida

Treasure Coast Toyota of Stuart, Stuart

Georgia

Chatham Parkway Toyota, Savannah

Oklahoma

Toyota of Ardmore, Ardmore

Texas

Brownsville Toyota, Brownsville

Lost Pines Toyota, Bastrop

Toyota of Cedar Park , Cedar Park

Washington

Marysville Toyota, Marysville

More information on the TLMODA 'COVID-19 Day of Service' can be found at TLMODA.org/day-of-service/

TLMODA's goal is to represent the needs of minority dealers within Toyota and Lexus. Any dealership which represents a minority group, based on 51 percent or more ownership, is invited to join as a dealer member. Some of the benefits available to dealer members include networking opportunities, mentoring support, collective representation within Toyota and Lexus, community involvement support, and development opportunities, among others.

Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) is a diverse dealer association focused on the growth and sustainability of Toyota and Lexus minority customers, and ethnic minority dealers. For more information, go to www.tlmoda.org.

