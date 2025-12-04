Toyota Makes Joy the Mission This Holiday Season

Following the success of last year's inaugural "Navidades en Rockefeller Center" on Telemundo, Toyota is back supporting "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" and authentically connecting to fans of all ages in both English and Spanish language.

The spot "The Holiday Job" revolves around a seasonal truth everyone can relate to – the challenge of getting that perfect holiday gift for a loved one without them knowing. In fact, keeping the surprise can at times feel like a covert operation straight out of a Hollywood spy thriller. Whether it's parents going full-stealth mode with a Tundra to smuggle a present into the house, a husband executing a high-stakes maneuver during a shopping trip in a Prius, or a mom and dad hiding a toy in the bed of a Tacoma in the dead of night, every tactic is fair game in this "tongue-in-cheek" top secret mission. Come Christmas morning, the clandestine efforts of the mom and dad have paid off – their young son never had a clue. Or so it seems. "The Holiday Job" was created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Speck & Gordon at Furlined.

The holidays have a way of turning even the most well thought out plans into a rush, and this year's Hispanic creative for Toyota leans into that familiar chaos with heart. In "Running Late," created by Conill and directed by Max Malkin, we follow a series of charming, true-to-life moments as family members hustle to make it to their Christmas Eve celebration. From the dash to pick up the spirited 70-year-old tía, to adding finishing touches to the holiday flan - and praying it survives the ride in the family Highlander - the spot captures the humor and love woven into every holiday get-together. In the end, "running late" becomes part of the holiday tradition itself because going the extra mile for loved ones takes time.

"This year's holiday message celebrates the small, joyful moments that come from making others feel special," said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "Whether it's a secret surprise, a thoughtful gesture, or a simple act of giving, we hope families everywhere are inspired to make joy their holiday mission."

This holiday season, Toyota is proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization committed to helping all young people reach their full potential through safe spaces, life-shaping experiences and caring mentors. For nearly two decades, Toyota has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help young people open the door to great futures – investing more than $40 million to support essential skills that help teens become future-ready.

In furtherance of the partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Toyota demonstrated its commitment by making a donation of $215,000 and a 2025 Tundra. The donation was presented on NBC's TODAY Show to help further the Clubs' mission and support their work across the country. The giveaway was highlighted through a special appearance featuring NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace – Team Toyota athlete and proud Boys & Girls Clubs of America alumnus – who participated in the holiday campaign to inspire others to give back and support America's Club Kids this season.

Today, that mission is more vital than ever. Across the country, millions of kids and teens face challenges in education, mental health and workforce readiness. Toyota's donation this holiday season, and throughout their ongoing support, will help Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its local Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide, ensuring that every young person has the resources and encouragement to thrive this holiday season and beyond.

Viewers are encouraged to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America by visiting bgca.org/Toyota to learn more about their mission and how to help create great futures for today's youth.

Where to Watch

Following the premiere of "The Holiday Job" on NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on December 3, additional high-profile airings include NBC's "TODAY with Jenna and Friends" on Thursday, December 4, and "Sunday Night Football" on NBC on December 7, December 14 and December 21. In addition to these placements, the :30 spot will air broadly across digital, streaming and linear platforms throughout the month. From December 5-25, "The Holiday Job" will appear in cinemas nationwide and will align with Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" programming from December 10-25. The campaign will also extend across Hulu and Disney+ "Holiday Hot" programming as well as Netflix's Top 10 lineup from December 10-24.

Hispanic linear TV coverage of "Running Late" includes a mix of broadcast networks and targeted cable, including Univision, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, and Discovery en Español. High profile Hispanic media programming will amplify "Running Late" with a premiere during the Spanish broadcast of the NBC tree lighting special on Telemundo. Notably, the spot will also be featured during Telemundo's "Hoy Día" morning broadcast; on December 20, on TelevisaUnivision's annual telethon "TeletonUSA"'; Universo's "Sunday Night Football"; and Amazon Prime TNF en Español. The campaign will also feature high impact and targeted digital messaging, along with holiday music alignment with Pandora and iHeart. Additional digital video support will be provided by Connected TV partners including Hulu, ViX, Peacock, Canela, Roku, Netflix, Disney+, Discovery en Espanol, and YouTube. Meta and Pinterest will drive incremental reach across social platforms during this holiday season.

The Toyotathon December Sales Event offers incentives through January 5, 2026. View the spots here. Images and credits are available here.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

