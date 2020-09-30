Toyota Material Handling Australia Selects Cincom CPQ™

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that Toyota Material Handling Australia (TMHA), the largest retailer of forklifts both internal combustion and battery electric in Australia, has selected Cincom CPQ to improve its sales effectiveness and efficiency by automating and streamlining the pricing and quoting of its products and services.

Cincom

According to Cameron Paxton, Vice President and COO at TMHA, "We are excited to partner with Cincom. After an exhaustive process of reviewing various solutions, we selected Cincom due to their alignment with our values, especially in regard to our appetite for kaizen or continuous improvement. We believe that Cincom CPQ will serve us into the future and as such, we need a partner who will stand the test of time and be devoted to helping us to continue to integrate and refine our processes. We believe Cincom can and will provide that degree of engagement."

Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, Cincom CPQ is a highly intuitive, collaborative and mobile quoting and ordering platform. With Cincom CPQ, businesses can:

Increase sales effectiveness by providing the tools to grow quote volumes, win rates and margins.

by providing the tools to grow quote volumes, win rates and margins. Ensure configuration and pricing accuracy . Ensure that only valid configurations are produced with automated price calculations.

. Ensure that only valid configurations are produced with automated price calculations. Centrally manage product knowledge . Capture product, options and pricing information in easily maintainable models, then use that knowledge everywhere in the sales process.

. Capture product, options and pricing information in easily maintainable models, then use that knowledge everywhere in the sales process. Reduce selling costs. Dramatically reduce the need for subject matter experts' involvement. Automate the quote-to-cash process. Implement product and pricing changes instantly.

"We are thrilled about the partnership with TMHA! We look forward to working and developing a long-term relationship with TMHA to implement Cincom CPQ that will support their business," says Graeme King, Cincom's Managing Director, Greater Asia Pacific.

About Cincom

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about Cincom CPQ, visit https://www.cincom.com/au/products/cpq. Alternatively, please contact James McDougall, Business Development Manager for Cincom CPQ, at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Carla McQueen, (513) 612-2113

[email protected]

Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Cincom, the Quadrant Logo and Cincom CPQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cincom Systems, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.

©2020 Cincom Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Cincom

Related Links

https://www.cincom.com/au/

