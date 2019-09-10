TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING NORTH AMERICA opens submissions for 2019 research proposals to advance material handling industry

COLUMBUS, Ind., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The submission form for Toyota Material Handling North America's (TMHNA) University Research Program is now open. The sponsored research program, created to drive and advance the next generation of material handling industry technology, will be accepting proposals via its website, www.UniversityResearchProgram.com, through Dec. 1, 2019.

The TMHNA University Research Program was created to encourage and support professors and student researchers to apply their engineering and technical research to discover innovative solutions for the material handling industry. Applicants from North American universities will be evaluated on several criteria, including their possible impact on the future of the manufacturing industry, timeline and feasibility of budget. Applicants with selected proposals will be announced at MODEX 2020, March 9-12, 2020, in Atlanta.

"This program reflects our mission to provide customers – and the material handling industry as a whole – with creative solutions and new innovations," said Brett Wood, President and CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America. "We believe university engineering programs are already working on smart solutions that can be applied to the material handling industry. Send us your proposals, and let's build the future of this industry together."

Winning proposals for the 2018-2019 program included projects surrounding virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), energy infrastructure, internet of things (IoT) and Industry 4.0. Proposal themes for the 2019-2020 research submissions in the following areas are encouraged; however, given the broad nature of material handling, alternative themes are welcome.

Material handling for last-mile delivery, urban environments, piece-picking, reverse logistics and automation

Remote operation of material handling equipment

Warehousing energy infrastructure

VR/AR for material handling applications

Machine learning in material handling

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for material handling equipment

Industry 4.0

For more information about the TMHNA University Research Program, visit www.UniversityResearchProgram.com.

About Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA)

Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA), the industry leader in forklift sales, is composed of three main group companies: Toyota Material Handling U.S.A., Inc.; Toyota Industrial Equipment Mfg., Inc.; and The Raymond Corporation. One in three forklifts sold in North America is either a Toyota or Raymond product. With more than 2 million square feet of manufacturing space, TMHNA is composed of four manufacturing plant locations: Columbus, Indiana; Greene, New York; Muscatine, Iowa; and Oakville, Ontario, Canada, that produce racking products and more than 1,500 forklifts per week. With an annual revenue of over $3 billion, TMHNA has more than 10,000 associates and more than 300 dealer locations to support Toyota and Raymond customers throughout North America.

