Toyota Motor Corporation Files its Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) ("TMC") filed its annual report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2018 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2018.

The report is available at http://www.toyota-global.com/investors/ir_library/sec/.

Shareholders of TMC may request a hard copy of the annual report/TMC's complete audited financial statements free of charge by visiting http://www.toyota-global.com/investors/ir_library/sec/.

Karen Nielsen
karen.nielsen@toyota.com

 

