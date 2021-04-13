Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Changes

Effective Monday, April 12, Doug Murtha, who most recently served as group vice president, Corporate Strategy and Planning, TMNA, has transitioned to group vice president, chief business information officer, Information Technology (IT) Division, TMNA. In this newly created position, Murtha will work closely with teams across the organization to support planning, prioritization, and realization of new value opportunities. His responsibilities include driving critical change management activity at the intersection of IT and business. He will report to Holly Walters, chief information officer, IT Division, TMNA. Murtha joined Toyota in 1992 and has held numerous positions in service and parts operations, product planning, and served as vice president of the Scion brand, the company's former vehicle division.

Tim Ingle, who most recently served as vice president, Finance, TMNA, has been promoted to group vice president, Enterprise Strategy, TMNA. Ingle will lead this reorganized function, formerly Corporate Strategy and Planning, and has responsibilities in key areas of mobility – connected, autonomous, shared and electrified (CASE) – a critical role in TMNA's future product plans, competitiveness and profitability. He will report to Tracey Doi, chief financial officer, TMNA. Ingle joined Toyota in 2002 and has held numerous positions leading product planning for passenger cars, global manufacturing strategy and production strategy in North America.

