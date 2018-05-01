Toyota Motor North America Reports April 2018 Sales

-- Toyota division posted best-ever light truck April sales

-- Toyota Highlander posted best-ever April sales

-- Lexus NX, NXh posted best-ever April sales

PLANO, Texas, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported April 2018 sales of 192,348 vehicles, a decrease of 4.7 percent from April 2017 on a volume basis. With two less selling days in April 2018 compared to April 2017, sales were up 3.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis. 

Toyota division posted April sales of 170,706 units, down 5.1 percent on a volume basis and up 2.8 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted April sales of 21,642 vehicles, down 2.1 percent on a volume basis and up 6.0 percent on a DSR basis.

April 2018 Highlights  

  • Toyota division light trucks posted a best-ever April
  • Camry posted sales of 29,848
  • RAV4 posted sales of 31,007 units
  • Highlander sales up 2.6 percent, a best-ever April
  • Toyota division pickup truck sales up 5.0 percent
  • Tacoma sales up 10.6 percent
  • Tundra posted sales of 9,457 units
  • RX posted sales of 7,710 units
  • NX Hybrid up 156.8 percent, a best-ever April
  • NX combined sales of 4,508 units, a best-ever April
  • LS sales up 239.8 percent with sales of 999 units

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

APRIL 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TOYOTA

192,348

201,926

3.2

-4.7

764,381

734,537

4.1

4.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

170,706

179,810

2.8

-5.1

678,528

650,576

4.3

4.3

TOTAL LEXUS

21,642

22,116

6.0

-2.1

85,853

83,961

2.3

2.3

YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

3,063

3,479

-4.6

-12.0

10,569

12,314

-14.2

-14.2

YARIS LIFTBACK

131

1522

-90.7

-91.4

585

5,286

-88.9

-88.9

TOTAL YARIS

3,194

5,001

-30.8

-36.1

11,154

17,600

-36.6

-36.6

iQ

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xD

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xB

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

tC

0

14

-100.0

-100.0

1

156

-99.4

-99.4

COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM)

1,881

1,968

3.5

-4.4

6,910

7,317

-5.6

-5.6

COROLLA SEDAN

24,015

29,136

-10.7

-17.6

96,806

105,222

-8.0

-8.0

TOTAL COROLLA

25,896

31,104

-9.8

-16.7

103,716

112,539

-7.8

-7.8

86 (INCL FR-S)

337

639

-42.9

-47.3

1,519

2,421

-37.3

-37.3

MIRAI

76

106

-22.3

-28.3

538

417

29.0

29.0

AVALON

3,254

2,747

28.3

18.5

13,830

11,343

21.9

21.9

PRIUS

7,420

9,708

-17.2

-23.6

29,655

36,342

-18.4

-18.4

CAMRY

29,848

31,428

2.9

-5.0

120,615

114,887

5.0

5.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

70,025

80,747

-6.1

-13.3

281,028

295,705

-5.0

-5

CT

0

794

-100

-100

4

2,486

-99.8

-99.8

IS

1,816

2,154

-8.7

-15.7

7,099

7,858

-9.7

-9.7

RC

369

522

-23.4

-29.3

987

2,083

-52.6

-52.6

ES

3,218

3,400

2.5

-5.4

12,481

12,906

-3.3

-3.3

GS

651

597

18.1

9.0

2,414

2,292

5.3

5.3

LS

999

294

268.1

239.8

2,671

1,238

115.8

115.8

LC

179

0

0

0

701

0

0

0

LFA

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

7,232

7,761

0.9

-6.8

26,358

28,863

-8.7

-8.7

TOTAL TOYOTA CAR

77,257

88,508

-5.4

-12.7

307,386

324,568

-5.3

-5.3

SIENNA

7,938

10,242

-16.0

-22.5

31,557

36,262

-13.0

-13.0

C-HR

3,923

550

673

613

17,542

550

3089.5

3090

RAV4

31,007

31,757

5.8

-2.4

122,466

112,290

9.1

9.1

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

1

2

-50

-50

VENZA

0

2

-100

-100

0

11

-100

-100

HIGHLANDER

18,456

17,981

11.2

2.6

71,338

64,623

10.4

10.4

4RUNNER

9,970

10,428

3.6

-4.4

41,520

42,084

-1.3

-1.3

SEQUOIA

860

948

-1.7

-9.3

3,688

4,385

-15.9

-15.9

LAND CRUISER

259

237

18.4

9.3

1,023

1,033

-1.0

-1.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

64,475

61,903

12.8

4.2

257,578

224,978

14.5

14.5

TACOMA

18,811

17,006

19.8

10.6

72,590

60,499

20.0

20.0

TUNDRA

9,457

9,912

3.4

-4.6

35,775

33,132

8.0

8.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

28,268

26,918

13.8

5.0

108,365

93,631

15.7

15.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

100,681

99,063

10.1

1.6

397,500

354,871

12.0

12.0

NX

4,508

4,320

13.0

4.4

18,835

16,417

14.7

14.7

RX

7,710

7,839

6.5

-1.7

31,495

29,480

6.8

6.8

GX

1812

1792

9.5

1.1

7,503

7,306

2.7

2.7

LX

385

404

3.2

-4.7

1,662

1,895

-12.3

-12.3

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

14,410

14,355

8.7

0.4

59,495

55,098

8.0

8.0

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

115,091

113,418

9.9

1.5

456,995

409,969

11.5

11.5

Selling Days

24

26

101

101

DSR = Daily Selling Rate









*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

APRIL, 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

24,015

29,136

-10.7

-17.6

96,806

105,222

-8.0

-8.0

CAMRY

28,641

31,428

-1.3

-8.9

110,805

114,887

-3.6

-3.6

AVALON

3,254

2,747

28.3

18.5

13,830

11,343

21.9

21.9

YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

3,063

3,479

-4.6

-12.0

10,569

12,314

-14.2

-14.2

RAV4

12,459

14,264

-5.4

-12.7

53,643

52,903

1.4

1.4

VENZA

0

2

-100.0

-100.0

0

11

-100.0

-100.0

HIGHLANDER

18,456

17,981

11.2

2.6

71,338

64,623

10.4

10.4

SIENNA

7,938

10,242

-16.0

-22.5

31,557

36,262

-13.0

-13.0

SEQUOIA

860

948

-1.7

-9.3

3,688

4,385

-15.9

-15.9

TACOMA

18,811

17,006

19.8

10.6

72,590

60,499

20.0

20.0

TUNDRA

9,457

9,912

3.4

-4.6

35,775

33,132

8.0

8.0

ES

2,862

2,634

17.7

8.7

11,144

9,529

16.9

16.9

RX

5,548

7,342

-18.1

-24.4

26,552

27,325

-2.8

-2.8

TOTAL

135,364

147,121

-0.3

-8.0

538,297

532,435

1.1

1.1

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

70.4%

72.9%

70.4%

72.5%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

11,052

13,957

-14.2

-20.8

49,018

51,939

-5.6

-5.6

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

4,370

5,127

-7.7

-14.8

15,214

19,334

-21.3

-21.3

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

58,973

66,790

-4.3

-11.7

232,010

243,766

-4.8

-4.8

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

2,862

2,634

17.7

8.7

11,144

9,529

16.9

16.9

TOTAL TOYOTA CARS

77,257

88,508

-5.4

-12.7

307,386

324,568

-5.3

-5.3

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

32,700

28,708

23.4

13.9

128,909

103,056

25.1

25.1

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

8,862

7,013

36.9

26.4

32,943

27,773

18.6

18.6

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

67,981

70,355

4.7

-3.4

268,591

251,815

6.7

6.7

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

5,548

7,342

-18.1

-24.4

26,552

27,325

-2.8

-2.8

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

115,091

113,418

9.9

1.5

456,995

409,969

11.5

11.5

Selling Days

24

26

101

101











TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

APRIL, 2018

-- Current Month --

-- Calendar Year To Date --  

2018

2017

DSR %

2018

2017

DSR %

Toyota Prius Sedan

3,830

5,802

-28.5%

15,794

21,571

-26.8%

Toyota Prius V(only)

250

926

-70.8%

1,712

3,545

-51.7%

Toyota Prius C(only)

714

1,161

-33.4%

3,055

5,061

-39.6%

Toyota Prius PRIME(only)

2,626

1,819

56.4%

9,094

6,165

47.5%

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

3,790

3,516

16.8%

15,077

12,991

16.1%

Lexus NX Hybrid

604

181

261.5%

2,315

820

182.3%

Lexus RX Hybrid

832

615

46.6%

3,048

2,278

33.8%

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-april-2018-sales-300640140.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

