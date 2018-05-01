Toyota Motor North America Reports April 2018 Sales

Lexus division posted April sales of 21,642 vehicles, down 2.1 percent on a volume basis and up 6.0 percent on a DSR basis.

April 2018 Highlights

Toyota division light trucks posted a best-ever April

Camry posted sales of 29,848

RAV4 posted sales of 31,007 units

Highlander sales up 2.6 percent, a best-ever April

Toyota division pickup truck sales up 5.0 percent

Tacoma sales up 10.6 percent

Tundra posted sales of 9,457 units

RX posted sales of 7,710 units

NX Hybrid up 156.8 percent, a best-ever April

NX combined sales of 4,508 units, a best-ever April

LS sales up 239.8 percent with sales of 999 units

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

CONTACTS: Toyota Business Communications









Amanda Roark Karen Nielsen (469) 292-2636 (469) 292-2659







Lexus Public Relations









Nancy Hubbell Ed Hellwig (469) 292-4954 (469) 292-1165





Media Web sites: http://www.toyotanewsroom.com http://www.lexusnewsroom.com



TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY APRIL 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2018 2017 DSR % VOL % 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TOYOTA 192,348 201,926 3.2 -4.7 764,381 734,537 4.1 4.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 170,706 179,810 2.8 -5.1 678,528 650,576 4.3 4.3 TOTAL LEXUS 21,642 22,116 6.0 -2.1 85,853 83,961 2.3 2.3 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 3,063 3,479 -4.6 -12.0 10,569 12,314 -14.2 -14.2 YARIS LIFTBACK 131 1522 -90.7 -91.4 585 5,286 -88.9 -88.9 TOTAL YARIS 3,194 5,001 -30.8 -36.1 11,154 17,600 -36.6 -36.6 iQ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 tC 0 14 -100.0 -100.0 1 156 -99.4 -99.4 COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM) 1,881 1,968 3.5 -4.4 6,910 7,317 -5.6 -5.6 COROLLA SEDAN 24,015 29,136 -10.7 -17.6 96,806 105,222 -8.0 -8.0 TOTAL COROLLA 25,896 31,104 -9.8 -16.7 103,716 112,539 -7.8 -7.8 86 (INCL FR-S) 337 639 -42.9 -47.3 1,519 2,421 -37.3 -37.3 MIRAI 76 106 -22.3 -28.3 538 417 29.0 29.0 AVALON 3,254 2,747 28.3 18.5 13,830 11,343 21.9 21.9 PRIUS 7,420 9,708 -17.2 -23.6 29,655 36,342 -18.4 -18.4 CAMRY 29,848 31,428 2.9 -5.0 120,615 114,887 5.0 5.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 70,025 80,747 -6.1 -13.3 281,028 295,705 -5.0 -5 CT 0 794 -100 -100 4 2,486 -99.8 -99.8 IS 1,816 2,154 -8.7 -15.7 7,099 7,858 -9.7 -9.7 RC 369 522 -23.4 -29.3 987 2,083 -52.6 -52.6 ES 3,218 3,400 2.5 -5.4 12,481 12,906 -3.3 -3.3 GS 651 597 18.1 9.0 2,414 2,292 5.3 5.3 LS 999 294 268.1 239.8 2,671 1,238 115.8 115.8 LC 179 0 0 0 701 0 0 0 LFA 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 7,232 7,761 0.9 -6.8 26,358 28,863 -8.7 -8.7 TOTAL TOYOTA CAR 77,257 88,508 -5.4 -12.7 307,386 324,568 -5.3 -5.3 SIENNA 7,938 10,242 -16.0 -22.5 31,557 36,262 -13.0 -13.0 C-HR 3,923 550 673 613 17,542 550 3089.5 3090 RAV4 31,007 31,757 5.8 -2.4 122,466 112,290 9.1 9.1 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 2 -50 -50 VENZA 0 2 -100 -100 0 11 -100 -100 HIGHLANDER 18,456 17,981 11.2 2.6 71,338 64,623 10.4 10.4 4RUNNER 9,970 10,428 3.6 -4.4 41,520 42,084 -1.3 -1.3 SEQUOIA 860 948 -1.7 -9.3 3,688 4,385 -15.9 -15.9 LAND CRUISER 259 237 18.4 9.3 1,023 1,033 -1.0 -1.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 64,475 61,903 12.8 4.2 257,578 224,978 14.5 14.5 TACOMA 18,811 17,006 19.8 10.6 72,590 60,499 20.0 20.0 TUNDRA 9,457 9,912 3.4 -4.6 35,775 33,132 8.0 8.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 28,268 26,918 13.8 5.0 108,365 93,631 15.7 15.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 100,681 99,063 10.1 1.6 397,500 354,871 12.0 12.0 NX 4,508 4,320 13.0 4.4 18,835 16,417 14.7 14.7 RX 7,710 7,839 6.5 -1.7 31,495 29,480 6.8 6.8 GX 1812 1792 9.5 1.1 7,503 7,306 2.7 2.7 LX 385 404 3.2 -4.7 1,662 1,895 -12.3 -12.3 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 14,410 14,355 8.7 0.4 59,495 55,098 8.0 8.0 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 115,091 113,418 9.9 1.5 456,995 409,969 11.5 11.5 Selling Days 24 26



101 101



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY

APRIL, 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2018 2017 DSR % VOL % 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 24,015 29,136 -10.7 -17.6 96,806 105,222 -8.0 -8.0 CAMRY 28,641 31,428 -1.3 -8.9 110,805 114,887 -3.6 -3.6 AVALON 3,254 2,747 28.3 18.5 13,830 11,343 21.9 21.9 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 3,063 3,479 -4.6 -12.0 10,569 12,314 -14.2 -14.2 RAV4 12,459 14,264 -5.4 -12.7 53,643 52,903 1.4 1.4 VENZA 0 2 -100.0 -100.0 0 11 -100.0 -100.0 HIGHLANDER 18,456 17,981 11.2 2.6 71,338 64,623 10.4 10.4 SIENNA 7,938 10,242 -16.0 -22.5 31,557 36,262 -13.0 -13.0 SEQUOIA 860 948 -1.7 -9.3 3,688 4,385 -15.9 -15.9 TACOMA 18,811 17,006 19.8 10.6 72,590 60,499 20.0 20.0 TUNDRA 9,457 9,912 3.4 -4.6 35,775 33,132 8.0 8.0 ES 2,862 2,634 17.7 8.7 11,144 9,529 16.9 16.9 RX 5,548 7,342 -18.1 -24.4 26,552 27,325 -2.8 -2.8 TOTAL 135,364 147,121 -0.3 -8.0 538,297 532,435 1.1 1.1 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 70.4% 72.9%



70.4% 72.5%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 11,052 13,957 -14.2 -20.8 49,018 51,939 -5.6 -5.6 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 4,370 5,127 -7.7 -14.8 15,214 19,334 -21.3 -21.3 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 58,973 66,790 -4.3 -11.7 232,010 243,766 -4.8 -4.8 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 2,862 2,634 17.7 8.7 11,144 9,529 16.9 16.9 TOTAL TOYOTA CARS 77,257 88,508 -5.4 -12.7 307,386 324,568 -5.3 -5.3 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 32,700 28,708 23.4 13.9 128,909 103,056 25.1 25.1 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 8,862 7,013 36.9 26.4 32,943 27,773 18.6 18.6 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 67,981 70,355 4.7 -3.4 268,591 251,815 6.7 6.7 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 5,548 7,342 -18.1 -24.4 26,552 27,325 -2.8 -2.8 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 115,091 113,418 9.9 1.5 456,995 409,969 11.5 11.5 Selling Days 24 26



101 101























TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

APRIL, 2018

-- Current Month --

-- Calendar Year To Date --

2018 2017 DSR %

2018 2017 DSR %

Toyota Prius Sedan 3,830 5,802 -28.5%

15,794 21,571 -26.8%

Toyota Prius V(only) 250 926 -70.8%

1,712 3,545 -51.7%

Toyota Prius C(only) 714 1,161 -33.4%

3,055 5,061 -39.6%

Toyota Prius PRIME(only) 2,626 1,819 56.4%

9,094 6,165 47.5%

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 3,790 3,516 16.8%

15,077 12,991 16.1%

Lexus NX Hybrid 604 181 261.5%

2,315 820 182.3%

Lexus RX Hybrid 832 615 46.6%

3,048 2,278 33.8%



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-april-2018-sales-300640140.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

