Toyota Motor North America Reports August 2019 Sales

- Toyota division up 12.3 percent; marking a best-ever August

- Total Toyota car sales increased 6.8 percent

- Hybrid sales up 68.3 percent for Toyota division and 44.2 percent for Lexus division

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported August 2019 sales of 248,334 vehicles, an increase of 11.3 percent on a volume basis and up 7.4 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus August 2018.

Toyota division achieved a best-ever August, posting sales of 218,403 units, up 12.3 percent on a volume basis and up 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted August sales of 29,931 vehicles, up 4.6 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis.

August 2019 Highlights 

  • Highlander sales increased 21.7 percent; marking a best-ever month
  • RAV4 sales up 17.2 percent; a best-ever August
  • Tacoma sales increased 14.8 percent; a best-ever August
  • 4Runner sales increased 3.1 percent; marking a best-ever August
  • CH-R sales up 29.1 percent; a best-ever August
  • Prius sales up 1.8 percent; with Prius Prime achieving a best-ever August
  • Corolla sales increased 15.2 percent; with Corolla Hatchback marking a best-ever August
  • 86 sales up 11.3 percent
  • Camry sales increased 6.1 percent
  • Avalon sales up 29.8 percent
  • Sequoia sales increased 42.9 percent
  • Land Cruiser sales increased 3.7 percent
  • Tundra sales up 12.4 percent
  • The all-new Supra completed the first full month of sales; with 643 vehicles sold
  • Total Toyota division cars sales up 8.4 percent
  • Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 17.0 percent
  • Total Toyota division light trucks up 14.5 percent; marking a best-ever month
  • Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 68.3 percent
  • RX sales increased 7.6 percent
  • ES sales up 20.3 percent
  • RC sales increased 47.4 percent
  • LX sales increased 9.9 percent
  • Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 9.2 percent; marking a best-ever August
  • Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 44.2 percent

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

August 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

248,334

223,055

7.4

11.3

1,609,646

1,621,136

-1.2

-0.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

218,403

194,433

8.3

12.3

1,418,955

1,432,111

-1.4

-0.9

TOTAL LEXUS

29,931

28,622

0.8

4.6

190,691

189,025

0.4

0.9

YARIS

831

2,290

-65.0

-63.7

18,858

21,374

-12.2

-11.8

tC

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

COROLLA

30,121

26,155

11.1

15.2

213,624

214,371

-0.8

-0.3

SUPRA

643

0

0

0

963

0

0

0.0

86 (INCL FR-S)

345

310

7.3

11.3

2,306

2,898

-20.8

-20.4

MIRAI

98

116

-18.5

-15.5

1,187

996

18.6

19.2

AVALON

3,064

2,361

25.1

29.8

20,626

24,429

-16.0

-15.6

PRIUS

8,261

8,111

-1.8

1.8

44,094

61,547

-28.7

-28.4

CAMRY

31,986

30,141

2.3

6.1

235,128

235,247

-0.5

-0.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

75,349

69,484

4.6

8.4

536,786

560,864

-4.8

-4.3

CT

0

0

0

0

0

4

-100.0

-100.0

IS

1,363

2,231

-41.1

-38.9

11,056

15,595

-29.4

-29.1

RC

482

327

42.1

47.4

3,028

2,335

29.0

29.7

ES

5,636

4,686

16.0

20.3

34,576

29,138

18.1

18.7

GS

342

549

-39.9

-37.7

2,377

4,707

-49.7

-49.5

LS

509

923

-46.8

-44.9

3,602

6,004

-40.3

-40.0

LC

84

210

-61.4

-60.0

848

1,392

-39.4

-39.1

LFA

0

0

0

0

3

2

49

50

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

8,416

8,926

-9.1

-5.7

55,490

59,177

-6.7

-6.2

TOTAL TMNA CAR

83,765

78,410

3.0

6.8

592,276

620,041

-4.9

-4.5

SIENNA

6,172

7,092

-16.1

-13.0

53,807

59,852

-10.5

-10.1

C-HR

4,935

3,823

24.5

29.1

34,337

33,750

1.2

1.7

RAV4

49,481

42,222

13.0

17.2

289,736

281,707

2.4

2.9

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

1

1

-0.5

0

VENZA

2

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

HIGHLANDER

28,364

23,300

17.4

21.7

161,875

158,713

1.5

2.0

4RUNNER

13,258

12,862

-0.6

3.1

86,218

90,134

-4.8

-4.3

SEQUOIA

1,122

785

37.8

42.9

6,727

7,133

-6.1

-5.7

LAND CRUISER

283

273

0.0

3.7

2,160

1,985

8.3

8.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

97,445

83,265

12.9

17.0

581,058

573,423

0.8

1.3

TACOMA

27,010

23,534

10.7

14.8

169,292

161,644

4.2

4.7

TUNDRA

12,427

11,058

8.4

12.4

78,012

76,328

1.7

2.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

39,437

34,592

9.9

14.0

247,304

237,972

3.4

3.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

143,054

124,949

10.4

14.5

882,169

871,247

0.8

1.3

UX

1,629

0

0.0

0.0

11,001

0

0.0

0.0

NX

5,138

5,644

-12.2

-9.0

36,437

38,969

-7.0

-6.5

RX

11,700

10,875

3.7

7.6

69,008

70,706

-2.9

-2.4

GX

2,604

2,773

-9.4

-6.1

15,669

16,817

-7.3

-6.8

LX

444

404

6.0

9.9

3,086

3,356

-8.5

-8.0

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

21,515

19,696

5.3

9.2

135,201

129,848

3.6

4.1

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

164,569

144,645

9.7

13.8

1,017,370

1,001,095

1.1

1.6

Selling Days

28

27

206

205

DSR = Daily Selling Rate







*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY 

August 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

8,529

23,777

-65.4

-64.1

110,144

198,171

-44.7

-44.4

CAMRY

31,973

29,209

5.6

9.5

234,563

221,078

5.6

6.1

AVALON

3,064

2,361

25.1

29.8

20,626

24,429

-16.0

-15.6

YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)

819

2,062

-61.7

-60.3

18,503

20,113

-8.5

-8.0

YARIS HB

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

0

0.0

0.0

RAV4

30,645

13,819

113.8

121.8

146,779

117,233

24.6

25.2

VENZA

2

0

0.0

0.0

4

0

0.0

0.0

HIGHLANDER

28,364

23,300

17.4

21.7

161,874

158,713

1.5

2.0

SIENNA

6,172

7,092

-16.1

-13.0

53,807

59,852

-10.5

-10.1

SEQUOIA

1,122

785

37.8

42.9

6,727

7,133

-6.1

-5.7

TACOMA

27,010

23,534

10.7

14.8

169,292

161,644

4.2

4.7

TUNDRA

12,427

11,058

8.4

12.4

78,012

76,328

1.7

2.2

ES

5,227

4,232

19.1

23.5

29,127

25,996

11.5

12.0

RX

9,950

7,961

20.5

25.0

57,764

53,584

7.3

7.8

TOTAL

165,304

149,190

6.8

10.8

1,087,222

1,124,274

-3.8

-3.3

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

66.6%

66.9%

67.5%

69.4%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

30,964

12,075

147.3

156.4

152,950

97,073

56.8

57.6

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

3,189

4,694

-34.5

-32.1

26,363

33,181

-20.9

-20.5

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

44,385

57,409

-25.4

-22.7

383,836

463,791

-17.6

-17.2

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

5,227

4,232

19.1

23.5

29,127

25,996

11.5

12.0

TOTAL TMNA CARS

83,765

78,410

3.0

6.8

592,276

620,041

-4.9

-4.5

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

37,312

45,361

-20.7

-17.7

265,674

290,344

-8.9

-8.5

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

11,565

11,735

-5.0

-1.4

77,437

76,264

1.0

1.5

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

105,742

79,588

28.1

32.9

616,495

580,903

5.6

6.1

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

9,950

7,961

20.5

25.0

57,764

53,584

7.3

7.8

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

164,569

144,645

9.7

13.8

1,017,370

1,001,095

1.1

1.6

Selling Days

28

27

206

205


TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

August 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

8,261

8,111

-1.8%

1.8%

44,094

61,547

-28.7%

-28.4%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

2,211

0

0.0%

0.0%

9,474

0

0.0%

0.0%

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

2,419

2,539

-8.1%

-4.7%

18,583

15,734

17.5%

18.1%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

513

606

-18.4%

-15.4%

4,755

5,435

-12.9%

-12.5%

TOYOTA MIRAI

98

116

-18.5%

-15.5%

1,187

996

18.6%

19.2%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,029

1,045

87.2%

94.2%

11,590

10,057

14.7%

15.2%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

13,881

5,058

164.6%

174.4%

53,733

32,536

64.4%

65.2%

LEXUS ES HYBRID

961

418

121.7%

129.9%

5,778

2,875

100.0%

101.0%

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

6

-100.0%

-100.0%

7

33

-78.9%

-78.8%

LEXUS UX HYBRID

865

0

0.0%

0.0%

5,452

0

0.0%

0.0%

LEXUS NX HYBRID

898

921

-6.0%

-2.5%

5,961

5,562

6.6%

7.2%

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,622

1,650

-5.2%

-1.7%

10,161

8,941

13.1%

13.7%

LEXUS LS HYBRID

10

22

-56.2%

-54.6%

118

241

-51.3%

-51.0%

LEXUS LC HYBRID

2

5

-61.4%

-60.0%

22

79

-72.3%

-72.2%

LEXUS CT HYBRID

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

4

-100.0%

-100.0%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

33,770

20,497

58.9%

64.8%

170,915

144,041

18.1%

18.7%









TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

29,412

17,475

62.3%

68.3%

143,416

126,306

13.0%

13.6%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

4,358

3,022

39.1%

44.2%

27,499

17,735

54.3%

55.1%

