Toyota Motor North America Reports August 2019 Sales

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported August 2019 sales of 248,334 vehicles, an increase of 11.3 percent on a volume basis and up 7.4 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus August 2018.

Toyota division achieved a best-ever August, posting sales of 218,403 units, up 12.3 percent on a volume basis and up 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted August sales of 29,931 vehicles, up 4.6 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis.

August 2019 Highlights

Highlander sales increased 21.7 percent; marking a best-ever month

RAV4 sales up 17.2 percent; a best-ever August

Tacoma sales increased 14.8 percent; a best-ever August

4Runner sales increased 3.1 percent; marking a best-ever August

CH-R sales up 29.1 percent; a best-ever August

Prius sales up 1.8 percent; with Prius Prime achieving a best-ever August

Corolla sales increased 15.2 percent; with Corolla Hatchback marking a best-ever August

86 sales up 11.3 percent

Camry sales increased 6.1 percent

Avalon sales up 29.8 percent

Sequoia sales increased 42.9 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 3.7 percent

Tundra sales up 12.4 percent

The all-new Supra completed the first full month of sales; with 643 vehicles sold

Total Toyota division cars sales up 8.4 percent

Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 17.0 percent

Total Toyota division light trucks up 14.5 percent; marking a best-ever month

Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 68.3 percent

RX sales increased 7.6 percent

ES sales up 20.3 percent

RC sales increased 47.4 percent

LX sales increased 9.9 percent

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 9.2 percent; marking a best-ever August

Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 44.2 percent

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY August 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 248,334 223,055 7.4 11.3 1,609,646 1,621,136 -1.2 -0.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 218,403 194,433 8.3 12.3 1,418,955 1,432,111 -1.4 -0.9 TOTAL LEXUS 29,931 28,622 0.8 4.6 190,691 189,025 0.4 0.9 YARIS 831 2,290 -65.0 -63.7 18,858 21,374 -12.2 -11.8 tC 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 COROLLA 30,121 26,155 11.1 15.2 213,624 214,371 -0.8 -0.3 SUPRA 643 0 0 0 963 0 0 0.0 86 (INCL FR-S) 345 310 7.3 11.3 2,306 2,898 -20.8 -20.4 MIRAI 98 116 -18.5 -15.5 1,187 996 18.6 19.2 AVALON 3,064 2,361 25.1 29.8 20,626 24,429 -16.0 -15.6 PRIUS 8,261 8,111 -1.8 1.8 44,094 61,547 -28.7 -28.4 CAMRY 31,986 30,141 2.3 6.1 235,128 235,247 -0.5 -0.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 75,349 69,484 4.6 8.4 536,786 560,864 -4.8 -4.3 CT 0 0 0 0 0 4 -100.0 -100.0 IS 1,363 2,231 -41.1 -38.9 11,056 15,595 -29.4 -29.1 RC 482 327 42.1 47.4 3,028 2,335 29.0 29.7 ES 5,636 4,686 16.0 20.3 34,576 29,138 18.1 18.7 GS 342 549 -39.9 -37.7 2,377 4,707 -49.7 -49.5 LS 509 923 -46.8 -44.9 3,602 6,004 -40.3 -40.0 LC 84 210 -61.4 -60.0 848 1,392 -39.4 -39.1 LFA 0 0 0 0 3 2 49 50 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 8,416 8,926 -9.1 -5.7 55,490 59,177 -6.7 -6.2 TOTAL TMNA CAR 83,765 78,410 3.0 6.8 592,276 620,041 -4.9 -4.5 SIENNA 6,172 7,092 -16.1 -13.0 53,807 59,852 -10.5 -10.1 C-HR 4,935 3,823 24.5 29.1 34,337 33,750 1.2 1.7 RAV4 49,481 42,222 13.0 17.2 289,736 281,707 2.4 2.9 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 1 -0.5 0 VENZA 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 HIGHLANDER 28,364 23,300 17.4 21.7 161,875 158,713 1.5 2.0 4RUNNER 13,258 12,862 -0.6 3.1 86,218 90,134 -4.8 -4.3 SEQUOIA 1,122 785 37.8 42.9 6,727 7,133 -6.1 -5.7 LAND CRUISER 283 273 0.0 3.7 2,160 1,985 8.3 8.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 97,445 83,265 12.9 17.0 581,058 573,423 0.8 1.3 TACOMA 27,010 23,534 10.7 14.8 169,292 161,644 4.2 4.7 TUNDRA 12,427 11,058 8.4 12.4 78,012 76,328 1.7 2.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 39,437 34,592 9.9 14.0 247,304 237,972 3.4 3.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 143,054 124,949 10.4 14.5 882,169 871,247 0.8 1.3 UX 1,629 0 0.0 0.0 11,001 0 0.0 0.0 NX 5,138 5,644 -12.2 -9.0 36,437 38,969 -7.0 -6.5 RX 11,700 10,875 3.7 7.6 69,008 70,706 -2.9 -2.4 GX 2,604 2,773 -9.4 -6.1 15,669 16,817 -7.3 -6.8 LX 444 404 6.0 9.9 3,086 3,356 -8.5 -8.0 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 21,515 19,696 5.3 9.2 135,201 129,848 3.6 4.1 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 164,569 144,645 9.7 13.8 1,017,370 1,001,095 1.1 1.6 Selling Days 28 27



206 205



DSR = Daily Selling Rate















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY August 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 8,529 23,777 -65.4 -64.1 110,144 198,171 -44.7 -44.4 CAMRY 31,973 29,209 5.6 9.5 234,563 221,078 5.6 6.1 AVALON 3,064 2,361 25.1 29.8 20,626 24,429 -16.0 -15.6 YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA) 819 2,062 -61.7 -60.3 18,503 20,113 -8.5 -8.0 YARIS HB 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0.0 RAV4 30,645 13,819 113.8 121.8 146,779 117,233 24.6 25.2 VENZA 2 0 0.0 0.0 4 0 0.0 0.0 HIGHLANDER 28,364 23,300 17.4 21.7 161,874 158,713 1.5 2.0 SIENNA 6,172 7,092 -16.1 -13.0 53,807 59,852 -10.5 -10.1 SEQUOIA 1,122 785 37.8 42.9 6,727 7,133 -6.1 -5.7 TACOMA 27,010 23,534 10.7 14.8 169,292 161,644 4.2 4.7 TUNDRA 12,427 11,058 8.4 12.4 78,012 76,328 1.7 2.2 ES 5,227 4,232 19.1 23.5 29,127 25,996 11.5 12.0 RX 9,950 7,961 20.5 25.0 57,764 53,584 7.3 7.8 TOTAL 165,304 149,190 6.8 10.8 1,087,222 1,124,274 -3.8 -3.3 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 66.6% 66.9%



67.5% 69.4%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 30,964 12,075 147.3 156.4 152,950 97,073 56.8 57.6 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 3,189 4,694 -34.5 -32.1 26,363 33,181 -20.9 -20.5 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 44,385 57,409 -25.4 -22.7 383,836 463,791 -17.6 -17.2 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 5,227 4,232 19.1 23.5 29,127 25,996 11.5 12.0 TOTAL TMNA CARS 83,765 78,410 3.0 6.8 592,276 620,041 -4.9 -4.5 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 37,312 45,361 -20.7 -17.7 265,674 290,344 -8.9 -8.5 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 11,565 11,735 -5.0 -1.4 77,437 76,264 1.0 1.5 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 105,742 79,588 28.1 32.9 616,495 580,903 5.6 6.1 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 9,950 7,961 20.5 25.0 57,764 53,584 7.3 7.8 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 164,569 144,645 9.7 13.8 1,017,370 1,001,095 1.1 1.6 Selling Days 28 27



206 205







TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY August 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR % VOL% 2019 2018 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 8,261 8,111 -1.8% 1.8% 44,094 61,547 -28.7% -28.4% TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 2,211 0 0.0% 0.0% 9,474 0 0.0% 0.0% TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 2,419 2,539 -8.1% -4.7% 18,583 15,734 17.5% 18.1% TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 513 606 -18.4% -15.4% 4,755 5,435 -12.9% -12.5% TOYOTA MIRAI 98 116 -18.5% -15.5% 1,187 996 18.6% 19.2% TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,029 1,045 87.2% 94.2% 11,590 10,057 14.7% 15.2% TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 13,881 5,058 164.6% 174.4% 53,733 32,536 64.4% 65.2% LEXUS ES HYBRID 961 418 121.7% 129.9% 5,778 2,875 100.0% 101.0% LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 6 -100.0% -100.0% 7 33 -78.9% -78.8% LEXUS UX HYBRID 865 0 0.0% 0.0% 5,452 0 0.0% 0.0% LEXUS NX HYBRID 898 921 -6.0% -2.5% 5,961 5,562 6.6% 7.2% LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,622 1,650 -5.2% -1.7% 10,161 8,941 13.1% 13.7% LEXUS LS HYBRID 10 22 -56.2% -54.6% 118 241 -51.3% -51.0% LEXUS LC HYBRID 2 5 -61.4% -60.0% 22 79 -72.3% -72.2% LEXUS CT HYBRID 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 4 -100.0% -100.0% TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 33,770 20,497 58.9% 64.8% 170,915 144,041 18.1% 18.7%

















TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 29,412 17,475 62.3% 68.3% 143,416 126,306 13.0% 13.6% TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 4,358 3,022 39.1% 44.2% 27,499 17,735 54.3% 55.1%

