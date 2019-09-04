Toyota Motor North America Reports August 2019 Sales
- Toyota division up 12.3 percent; marking a best-ever August
- Total Toyota car sales increased 6.8 percent
- Hybrid sales up 68.3 percent for Toyota division and 44.2 percent for Lexus division
Sep 04, 2019, 09:27 ET
PLANO, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported August 2019 sales of 248,334 vehicles, an increase of 11.3 percent on a volume basis and up 7.4 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus August 2018.
Toyota division achieved a best-ever August, posting sales of 218,403 units, up 12.3 percent on a volume basis and up 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted August sales of 29,931 vehicles, up 4.6 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis.
August 2019 Highlights
- Highlander sales increased 21.7 percent; marking a best-ever month
- RAV4 sales up 17.2 percent; a best-ever August
- Tacoma sales increased 14.8 percent; a best-ever August
- 4Runner sales increased 3.1 percent; marking a best-ever August
- CH-R sales up 29.1 percent; a best-ever August
- Prius sales up 1.8 percent; with Prius Prime achieving a best-ever August
- Corolla sales increased 15.2 percent; with Corolla Hatchback marking a best-ever August
- 86 sales up 11.3 percent
- Camry sales increased 6.1 percent
- Avalon sales up 29.8 percent
- Sequoia sales increased 42.9 percent
- Land Cruiser sales increased 3.7 percent
- Tundra sales up 12.4 percent
- The all-new Supra completed the first full month of sales; with 643 vehicles sold
- Total Toyota division cars sales up 8.4 percent
- Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 17.0 percent
- Total Toyota division light trucks up 14.5 percent; marking a best-ever month
- Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 68.3 percent
- RX sales increased 7.6 percent
- ES sales up 20.3 percent
- RC sales increased 47.4 percent
- LX sales increased 9.9 percent
- Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 9.2 percent; marking a best-ever August
- Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 44.2 percent
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
August 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
248,334
|
223,055
|
7.4
|
11.3
|
1,609,646
|
1,621,136
|
-1.2
|
-0.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
218,403
|
194,433
|
8.3
|
12.3
|
1,418,955
|
1,432,111
|
-1.4
|
-0.9
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
29,931
|
28,622
|
0.8
|
4.6
|
190,691
|
189,025
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
YARIS
|
831
|
2,290
|
-65.0
|
-63.7
|
18,858
|
21,374
|
-12.2
|
-11.8
|
tC
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
COROLLA
|
30,121
|
26,155
|
11.1
|
15.2
|
213,624
|
214,371
|
-0.8
|
-0.3
|
SUPRA
|
643
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
963
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
345
|
310
|
7.3
|
11.3
|
2,306
|
2,898
|
-20.8
|
-20.4
|
MIRAI
|
98
|
116
|
-18.5
|
-15.5
|
1,187
|
996
|
18.6
|
19.2
|
AVALON
|
3,064
|
2,361
|
25.1
|
29.8
|
20,626
|
24,429
|
-16.0
|
-15.6
|
PRIUS
|
8,261
|
8,111
|
-1.8
|
1.8
|
44,094
|
61,547
|
-28.7
|
-28.4
|
CAMRY
|
31,986
|
30,141
|
2.3
|
6.1
|
235,128
|
235,247
|
-0.5
|
-0.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
75,349
|
69,484
|
4.6
|
8.4
|
536,786
|
560,864
|
-4.8
|
-4.3
|
CT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
IS
|
1,363
|
2,231
|
-41.1
|
-38.9
|
11,056
|
15,595
|
-29.4
|
-29.1
|
RC
|
482
|
327
|
42.1
|
47.4
|
3,028
|
2,335
|
29.0
|
29.7
|
ES
|
5,636
|
4,686
|
16.0
|
20.3
|
34,576
|
29,138
|
18.1
|
18.7
|
GS
|
342
|
549
|
-39.9
|
-37.7
|
2,377
|
4,707
|
-49.7
|
-49.5
|
LS
|
509
|
923
|
-46.8
|
-44.9
|
3,602
|
6,004
|
-40.3
|
-40.0
|
LC
|
84
|
210
|
-61.4
|
-60.0
|
848
|
1,392
|
-39.4
|
-39.1
|
LFA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
49
|
50
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
8,416
|
8,926
|
-9.1
|
-5.7
|
55,490
|
59,177
|
-6.7
|
-6.2
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
83,765
|
78,410
|
3.0
|
6.8
|
592,276
|
620,041
|
-4.9
|
-4.5
|
SIENNA
|
6,172
|
7,092
|
-16.1
|
-13.0
|
53,807
|
59,852
|
-10.5
|
-10.1
|
C-HR
|
4,935
|
3,823
|
24.5
|
29.1
|
34,337
|
33,750
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
RAV4
|
49,481
|
42,222
|
13.0
|
17.2
|
289,736
|
281,707
|
2.4
|
2.9
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
-0.5
|
0
|
VENZA
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
28,364
|
23,300
|
17.4
|
21.7
|
161,875
|
158,713
|
1.5
|
2.0
|
4RUNNER
|
13,258
|
12,862
|
-0.6
|
3.1
|
86,218
|
90,134
|
-4.8
|
-4.3
|
SEQUOIA
|
1,122
|
785
|
37.8
|
42.9
|
6,727
|
7,133
|
-6.1
|
-5.7
|
LAND CRUISER
|
283
|
273
|
0.0
|
3.7
|
2,160
|
1,985
|
8.3
|
8.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
97,445
|
83,265
|
12.9
|
17.0
|
581,058
|
573,423
|
0.8
|
1.3
|
TACOMA
|
27,010
|
23,534
|
10.7
|
14.8
|
169,292
|
161,644
|
4.2
|
4.7
|
TUNDRA
|
12,427
|
11,058
|
8.4
|
12.4
|
78,012
|
76,328
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
39,437
|
34,592
|
9.9
|
14.0
|
247,304
|
237,972
|
3.4
|
3.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
143,054
|
124,949
|
10.4
|
14.5
|
882,169
|
871,247
|
0.8
|
1.3
|
UX
|
1,629
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
11,001
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NX
|
5,138
|
5,644
|
-12.2
|
-9.0
|
36,437
|
38,969
|
-7.0
|
-6.5
|
RX
|
11,700
|
10,875
|
3.7
|
7.6
|
69,008
|
70,706
|
-2.9
|
-2.4
|
GX
|
2,604
|
2,773
|
-9.4
|
-6.1
|
15,669
|
16,817
|
-7.3
|
-6.8
|
LX
|
444
|
404
|
6.0
|
9.9
|
3,086
|
3,356
|
-8.5
|
-8.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
21,515
|
19,696
|
5.3
|
9.2
|
135,201
|
129,848
|
3.6
|
4.1
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
164,569
|
144,645
|
9.7
|
13.8
|
1,017,370
|
1,001,095
|
1.1
|
1.6
|
Selling Days
|
28
|
27
|
206
|
205
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
August 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
8,529
|
23,777
|
-65.4
|
-64.1
|
110,144
|
198,171
|
-44.7
|
-44.4
|
CAMRY
|
31,973
|
29,209
|
5.6
|
9.5
|
234,563
|
221,078
|
5.6
|
6.1
|
AVALON
|
3,064
|
2,361
|
25.1
|
29.8
|
20,626
|
24,429
|
-16.0
|
-15.6
|
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
|
819
|
2,062
|
-61.7
|
-60.3
|
18,503
|
20,113
|
-8.5
|
-8.0
|
YARIS HB
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
RAV4
|
30,645
|
13,819
|
113.8
|
121.8
|
146,779
|
117,233
|
24.6
|
25.2
|
VENZA
|
2
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
4
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
28,364
|
23,300
|
17.4
|
21.7
|
161,874
|
158,713
|
1.5
|
2.0
|
SIENNA
|
6,172
|
7,092
|
-16.1
|
-13.0
|
53,807
|
59,852
|
-10.5
|
-10.1
|
SEQUOIA
|
1,122
|
785
|
37.8
|
42.9
|
6,727
|
7,133
|
-6.1
|
-5.7
|
TACOMA
|
27,010
|
23,534
|
10.7
|
14.8
|
169,292
|
161,644
|
4.2
|
4.7
|
TUNDRA
|
12,427
|
11,058
|
8.4
|
12.4
|
78,012
|
76,328
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
ES
|
5,227
|
4,232
|
19.1
|
23.5
|
29,127
|
25,996
|
11.5
|
12.0
|
RX
|
9,950
|
7,961
|
20.5
|
25.0
|
57,764
|
53,584
|
7.3
|
7.8
|
TOTAL
|
165,304
|
149,190
|
6.8
|
10.8
|
1,087,222
|
1,124,274
|
-3.8
|
-3.3
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
66.6%
|
66.9%
|
67.5%
|
69.4%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
30,964
|
12,075
|
147.3
|
156.4
|
152,950
|
97,073
|
56.8
|
57.6
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
3,189
|
4,694
|
-34.5
|
-32.1
|
26,363
|
33,181
|
-20.9
|
-20.5
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
44,385
|
57,409
|
-25.4
|
-22.7
|
383,836
|
463,791
|
-17.6
|
-17.2
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
5,227
|
4,232
|
19.1
|
23.5
|
29,127
|
25,996
|
11.5
|
12.0
|
TOTAL TMNA CARS
|
83,765
|
78,410
|
3.0
|
6.8
|
592,276
|
620,041
|
-4.9
|
-4.5
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
37,312
|
45,361
|
-20.7
|
-17.7
|
265,674
|
290,344
|
-8.9
|
-8.5
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
11,565
|
11,735
|
-5.0
|
-1.4
|
77,437
|
76,264
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
105,742
|
79,588
|
28.1
|
32.9
|
616,495
|
580,903
|
5.6
|
6.1
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
9,950
|
7,961
|
20.5
|
25.0
|
57,764
|
53,584
|
7.3
|
7.8
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
164,569
|
144,645
|
9.7
|
13.8
|
1,017,370
|
1,001,095
|
1.1
|
1.6
|
Selling Days
|
28
|
27
|
206
|
205
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
August 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
8,261
|
8,111
|
-1.8%
|
1.8%
|
44,094
|
61,547
|
-28.7%
|
-28.4%
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
2,211
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
9,474
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
2,419
|
2,539
|
-8.1%
|
-4.7%
|
18,583
|
15,734
|
17.5%
|
18.1%
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
513
|
606
|
-18.4%
|
-15.4%
|
4,755
|
5,435
|
-12.9%
|
-12.5%
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
98
|
116
|
-18.5%
|
-15.5%
|
1,187
|
996
|
18.6%
|
19.2%
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,029
|
1,045
|
87.2%
|
94.2%
|
11,590
|
10,057
|
14.7%
|
15.2%
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
13,881
|
5,058
|
164.6%
|
174.4%
|
53,733
|
32,536
|
64.4%
|
65.2%
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
961
|
418
|
121.7%
|
129.9%
|
5,778
|
2,875
|
100.0%
|
101.0%
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
0
|
6
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7
|
33
|
-78.9%
|
-78.8%
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
865
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
5,452
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
898
|
921
|
-6.0%
|
-2.5%
|
5,961
|
5,562
|
6.6%
|
7.2%
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,622
|
1,650
|
-5.2%
|
-1.7%
|
10,161
|
8,941
|
13.1%
|
13.7%
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
10
|
22
|
-56.2%
|
-54.6%
|
118
|
241
|
-51.3%
|
-51.0%
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
2
|
5
|
-61.4%
|
-60.0%
|
22
|
79
|
-72.3%
|
-72.2%
|
LEXUS CT HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
33,770
|
20,497
|
58.9%
|
64.8%
|
170,915
|
144,041
|
18.1%
|
18.7%
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
29,412
|
17,475
|
62.3%
|
68.3%
|
143,416
|
126,306
|
13.0%
|
13.6%
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
4,358
|
3,022
|
39.1%
|
44.2%
|
27,499
|
17,735
|
54.3%
|
55.1%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
