Toyota Motor North America Reports December 2020, Year-End Sales

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2020 sales of 249,601 vehicles, an increase of 20.4 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2019.

For calendar year 2020, TMNA reported sales of 2,112,941 vehicles, a decrease of 11.3 percent on a volume and a decrease of 11.9 percent on a DSR basis.

Toyota division posted December sales of 211,378 vehicles, up 22.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota reported sales of 1,837,900 vehicles, down 11.9 percent on a volume basis and down 12.4 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted December sales of 38,223 vehicles, up 8.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported sales of 275,041 vehicles, down 7.7 percent on a volume basis and down 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.

December 2020 and Year-End Highlights

TMNA:

Number one manufacturer of alternative vehicles sales – hybrids, electrified vehicles, fuel cells – for 21 consecutive years

December hybrid sales totaled 50,649 vehicles, an increase of 82.8 percent

2020 hybrid sales totaled 337,036 vehicles, an increase of 22.7 percent

Hybrid sales represented nearly 16 percent of TMNA's 2020 sales volume

With the addition of the all-new Sienna, Venza and Mirai, TMNA now offers 14 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup

Toyota Division:

Number one retail brand for the 9 th consecutive year

consecutive year Division's hybrid sales doubled in December; up 26.7 percent in 2020

Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 19 th consecutive year

consecutive year RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 4 th consecutive year

consecutive year Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 16 th consecutive year; December sales up 39.7 percent

consecutive year; December sales up 39.7 percent Sienna December sales up 45.2 percent

Pickup sales up 39.5 percent in December

Tundra December sales up 39.1 percent

SUV sales up 28.5 percent in December

All-time best-ever December: division light vehicle sales, division hybrid sales, division light trucks sales, total Highlander, total Rav4, Highlander hybrid, Corolla hybrid, Tacoma, 4Runner

All-time best-ever month: Tacoma, 4Runner, Highlander hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Corolla hybrid, total hybrid sales, total light truck sales

Lexus Division:

December sales of 38,223 vehicles represents the best month in 2020

Luxury utility vehicles (LUV) best-ever December sales of 29,578 vehicle

Passenger cars December sales up 14 percent, represent the best month in 2020

December hybrid sales of 5,730 vehicles represents an all-time best-ever month

Total Lexus division hybrid sales up nearly 2 percent in 2020

UX and UX hybrid sales best-ever sales year

December best sales month in 2020: Total RX, total NX, GX, LX, IS, ES, LC, UX

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY December 2020

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2020 2019 DSR % VOL % 2020 2019 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 249,601 207,373 7.5 20.4 2,112,941 2,383,349 -11.9 -11.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 211,378 172,048 9.7 22.9 1,837,900 2,085,235 -12.4 -11.9 TOTAL LEXUS 38,223 35,325 -3.4 8.2 275,041 298,114 -8.3 -7.7 YARIS 141 932 -86.5 -84.9 6,437 21,916 -70.8 -70.6 COROLLA 25,409 23,742 -4.4 7.0 237,178 304,850 -22.7 -22.2 SUPRA 704 404 55.6 74.3 5,887 2,884 102.8 104.1 86 (INCL FR-S) 205 276 -33.7 -25.7 2,476 3,398 -27.6 -27.1 MIRAI 20 66 -72.9 -69.7 499 1,502 -67.0 -66.8 AVALON 1,913 1,844 -7.4 3.7 18,421 27,767 -34.1 -33.7 PRIUS 4,078 6,058 -39.9 -32.7 43,525 69,718 -38.0 -37.6 CAMRY 30,364 26,309 3.0 15.4 294,348 336,978 -13.2 -12.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 62,834 59,632 -5.9 5.4 608,771 769,014 -21.3 -20.8 IS 2,289 1,171 74.5 95.5 13,600 14,920 -9.4 -8.8 RC 416 428 -13.2 -2.8 3,808 4,591 -17.6 -17.1 ES 5,101 5,025 -9.4 1.5 43,292 51,336 -16.2 -15.7 GS 85 265 -71.4 -67.9 2,560 3,378 -24.7 -24.2 LS 524 583 -19.8 -10.1 3,617 5,528 -35.0 -34.6 LC 230 114 80.1 101.8 1,325 1,219 8.0 8.7 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 8,645 7,586 1.7 14.0 68,205 80,975 -16.3 -15.8 TOTAL TMNA CAR 71,479 67,218 -5.1 6.3 676,976 849,989 -20.9 -20.4 SIENNA 7,513 5,176 29.6 45.2 42,885 73,585 -42.1 -41.7 C-HR 3,308 3,303 -10.6 0.2 42,936 48,930 -12.8 -12.3 RAV4 46,846 41,282 1.3 13.5 430,387 448,071 -4.6 -3.9 VENZA 4,495 0 0 0 13,073 9 0 0 HIGHLANDER 26,778 20,449 16.9 31.0 212,276 239,438 -11.9 -11.3 4RUNNER 16,869 11,529 30.6 46.3 129,052 131,888 -2.8 -2.2 SEQUOIA 1,048 876 6.8 19.6 7,364 10,289 -28.9 -28.4 LAND CRUISER 606 360 50.3 68.3 3,147 3,536 -11.6 -11.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 99,950 77,799 14.7 28.5 838,235 882,162 -5.6 -5.0 TACOMA 28,957 20,727 24.7 39.7 238,806 248,801 -4.6 -4.0 TUNDRA 12,124 8,714 24.2 39.1 109,203 111,673 -2.8 -2.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 41,081 29,441 24.6 39.5 348,009 360,474 -4.1 -3.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 148,544 112,416 18.0 32.1 1,229,129 1,316,221 -7.2 -6.6 UX 1,848 1,933 -14.6 -4.4 16,962 16,725 0.8 1.4 NX 8,256 7,955 -7.3 3.8 55,784 58,715 -5.6 -5.0 RX 14,514 14,069 -7.9 3.2 101,059 111,036 -9.6 -9.0 GX 4,139 3,220 14.8 28.5 28,519 25,945 9.2 9.9 LX 821 562 30.4 46.1 4,512 4,718 -5.0 -4.4 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 29,578 27,739 -4.8 6.6 206,836 217,139 -5.4 -4.7 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 178,122 140,155 13.5 27.1 1,435,965 1,533,360 -7.0 -6.4 Selling Days 28 25



309 307



DSR = Daily Selling Rate

































*NA Built Vehicles

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY December 2020

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2020 2019 DSR % VOL % 2020 2019 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 12,192 13,451 -19.1 -9.4 116,915 154,355 -24.7 -24.3 CAMRY 30,364 26,308 3.1 15.4 294,342 336,392 -13.1 -12.5 AVALON 1,913 1,844 -7.4 3.7 18,421 27,767 -34.1 -33.7 YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA) 72 241 -73.3 -70.1 2,454 19,730 -87.6 -87.6 YARIS HB 69 685 -91.0 -89.9 3,953 1,817 116.1 117.6 RAV4 39,336 30,148 16.5 30.5 322,908 256,458 25.1 25.9 HIGHLANDER 26,778 20,449 16.9 31.0 212,276 239,437 -11.9 -11.3 SIENNA 7,513 5,176 29.6 45.2 42,885 73,585 -42.1 -41.7 SEQUOIA 1,048 876 6.8 19.6 7,364 10,289 -28.9 -28.4 TACOMA 28,957 20,727 24.7 39.7 238,806 248,801 -4.6 -4.0 TUNDRA 12,124 8,714 24.2 39.1 109,203 111,673 -2.8 -2.2 ES 5,077 4,824 -6.0 5.2 42,961 45,099 -5.4 -4.7 RX 11,235 12,260 -18.2 -8.4 86,584 94,210 -8.7 -8.1 TOTAL 176,678 145,703 8.3 21.3 1,499,072 1,619,622 -8.0 -7.4 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 70.8% 70.3%



70.9% 68.0%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 18,224 17,103 -4.9 6.6 172,686 228,953 -25.1 -24.6 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 3,568 2,762 15.3 29.2 25,244 35,876 -30.1 -29.6 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 44,610 42,529 -6.3 4.9 436,085 540,061 -19.8 -19.3 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 5,077 4,824 -6.0 5.2 42,961 45,099 -5.4 -4.7 TOTAL TMNA CARS 71,479 67,218 -5.1 6.3 676,976 849,989 -20.9 -20.4 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 32,788 26,326 11.2 24.5 295,687 375,969 -21.9 -21.4 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 18,343 15,479 5.8 18.5 120,252 122,929 -2.8 -2.2 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 115,756 86,090 20.1 34.5 933,442 940,252 -1.4 -0.7 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 11,235 12,260 -18.2 -8.4 86,584 94,210 -8.7 -8.1 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 178,122 140,155 13.5 27.1 1,435,965 1,533,360 -7.0 -6.4 Selling Days 28 25



309 307

























































TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY December 2020

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2020 2019 DSR % VOL% 2020 2019 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 4,078 6,058 -39.9 -32.7 43,525 69,718 -38.0 -37.6 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 2,436 1,545 40.8 57.7 17,628 16,301 7.4 8.1 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 4,600 2,247 82.8 104.7 33,826 26,043 29.0 29.9 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 753 571 17.7 31.9 6,714 6,552 1.8 2.5 TOYOTA MIRAI 20 66 -72.9 -69.7 499 1,502 -67.0 -66.8 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 6,909 0 0 0 9,690 0 0 0 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 9,454 1,796 370.0 426.4 48,455 18,248 163.8 165.5 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 11,104 10,127 -2.1 9.7 115,974 92,525 24.5 25.3 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 1,070 0 0 0 3,200 0 0 0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 4,495 0 0 0 13,073 0 0 0 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,138 1,054 -3.6 8.0 8,784 9,073 -3.8 -3.2 LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 0 0 0 1 7 -85.8 -85.7 LEXUS UX HYBRID 1,370 1,089 12.3 25.8 11,818 8,603 36.5 37.4 LEXUS NX HYBRID 1,434 1,230 4.1 16.6 9,358 9,651 -3.7 -3.0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,786 1,907 -16.4 -6.3 14,411 16,116 -11.2 -10.6 LEXUS LS HYBRID 0 20 -100 -100 66 187 -64.9 -64.7 LEXUS LC HYBRID 2 3 -40.5 -33.3 14 37 -62.4 -62.2 TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 50,649 27,713 63.2 82.8 337,036 274,572 22.0 22.7

















TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 44,919 22,410 79.0 100.4 292,584 230,898 25.9 26.7 TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 5,730 5,303 -3.5 8.1 44,452 43,674 1.1 1.8

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America