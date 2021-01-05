Toyota Motor North America Reports December 2020, Year-End Sales
-- Toyota is the number one retail brand for the 9th consecutive year
-- Number one manufacturer of alternative vehicle sales for the 21st consecutive year
-- 2020 total hybrid sales up nearly 23 percent; Toyota division hybrid sales double
-- Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 19th consecutive year
-- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 4th consecutive year
-- Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 16th consecutive year
-- Lexus GX posts yearly sales gain of nearly 10 percent
Jan 05, 2021, 11:16 ET
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2020 sales of 249,601 vehicles, an increase of 20.4 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2019.
For calendar year 2020, TMNA reported sales of 2,112,941 vehicles, a decrease of 11.3 percent on a volume and a decrease of 11.9 percent on a DSR basis.
Toyota division posted December sales of 211,378 vehicles, up 22.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota reported sales of 1,837,900 vehicles, down 11.9 percent on a volume basis and down 12.4 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted December sales of 38,223 vehicles, up 8.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported sales of 275,041 vehicles, down 7.7 percent on a volume basis and down 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.
December 2020 and Year-End Highlights
TMNA:
- Number one manufacturer of alternative vehicles sales – hybrids, electrified vehicles, fuel cells – for 21 consecutive years
- December hybrid sales totaled 50,649 vehicles, an increase of 82.8 percent
- 2020 hybrid sales totaled 337,036 vehicles, an increase of 22.7 percent
- Hybrid sales represented nearly 16 percent of TMNA's 2020 sales volume
- With the addition of the all-new Sienna, Venza and Mirai, TMNA now offers 14 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup
Toyota Division:
- Number one retail brand for the 9th consecutive year
- Division's hybrid sales doubled in December; up 26.7 percent in 2020
- Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 19th consecutive year
- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 4th consecutive year
- Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 16th consecutive year; December sales up 39.7 percent
- Sienna December sales up 45.2 percent
- Pickup sales up 39.5 percent in December
- Tundra December sales up 39.1 percent
- SUV sales up 28.5 percent in December
- All-time best-ever December: division light vehicle sales, division hybrid sales, division light trucks sales, total Highlander, total Rav4, Highlander hybrid, Corolla hybrid, Tacoma, 4Runner
- All-time best-ever month: Tacoma, 4Runner, Highlander hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Corolla hybrid, total hybrid sales, total light truck sales
Lexus Division:
- December sales of 38,223 vehicles represents the best month in 2020
- Luxury utility vehicles (LUV) best-ever December sales of 29,578 vehicle
- Passenger cars December sales up 14 percent, represent the best month in 2020
- December hybrid sales of 5,730 vehicles represents an all-time best-ever month
- Total Lexus division hybrid sales up nearly 2 percent in 2020
- UX and UX hybrid sales best-ever sales year
- December best sales month in 2020: Total RX, total NX, GX, LX, IS, ES, LC, UX
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2020
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2020
|
2019
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2020
|
2019
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
249,601
|
207,373
|
7.5
|
20.4
|
2,112,941
|
2,383,349
|
-11.9
|
-11.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
211,378
|
172,048
|
9.7
|
22.9
|
1,837,900
|
2,085,235
|
-12.4
|
-11.9
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
38,223
|
35,325
|
-3.4
|
8.2
|
275,041
|
298,114
|
-8.3
|
-7.7
|
YARIS
|
141
|
932
|
-86.5
|
-84.9
|
6,437
|
21,916
|
-70.8
|
-70.6
|
COROLLA
|
25,409
|
23,742
|
-4.4
|
7.0
|
237,178
|
304,850
|
-22.7
|
-22.2
|
SUPRA
|
704
|
404
|
55.6
|
74.3
|
5,887
|
2,884
|
102.8
|
104.1
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
205
|
276
|
-33.7
|
-25.7
|
2,476
|
3,398
|
-27.6
|
-27.1
|
MIRAI
|
20
|
66
|
-72.9
|
-69.7
|
499
|
1,502
|
-67.0
|
-66.8
|
AVALON
|
1,913
|
1,844
|
-7.4
|
3.7
|
18,421
|
27,767
|
-34.1
|
-33.7
|
PRIUS
|
4,078
|
6,058
|
-39.9
|
-32.7
|
43,525
|
69,718
|
-38.0
|
-37.6
|
CAMRY
|
30,364
|
26,309
|
3.0
|
15.4
|
294,348
|
336,978
|
-13.2
|
-12.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
62,834
|
59,632
|
-5.9
|
5.4
|
608,771
|
769,014
|
-21.3
|
-20.8
|
IS
|
2,289
|
1,171
|
74.5
|
95.5
|
13,600
|
14,920
|
-9.4
|
-8.8
|
RC
|
416
|
428
|
-13.2
|
-2.8
|
3,808
|
4,591
|
-17.6
|
-17.1
|
ES
|
5,101
|
5,025
|
-9.4
|
1.5
|
43,292
|
51,336
|
-16.2
|
-15.7
|
GS
|
85
|
265
|
-71.4
|
-67.9
|
2,560
|
3,378
|
-24.7
|
-24.2
|
LS
|
524
|
583
|
-19.8
|
-10.1
|
3,617
|
5,528
|
-35.0
|
-34.6
|
LC
|
230
|
114
|
80.1
|
101.8
|
1,325
|
1,219
|
8.0
|
8.7
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
8,645
|
7,586
|
1.7
|
14.0
|
68,205
|
80,975
|
-16.3
|
-15.8
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
71,479
|
67,218
|
-5.1
|
6.3
|
676,976
|
849,989
|
-20.9
|
-20.4
|
SIENNA
|
7,513
|
5,176
|
29.6
|
45.2
|
42,885
|
73,585
|
-42.1
|
-41.7
|
C-HR
|
3,308
|
3,303
|
-10.6
|
0.2
|
42,936
|
48,930
|
-12.8
|
-12.3
|
RAV4
|
46,846
|
41,282
|
1.3
|
13.5
|
430,387
|
448,071
|
-4.6
|
-3.9
|
VENZA
|
4,495
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13,073
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
26,778
|
20,449
|
16.9
|
31.0
|
212,276
|
239,438
|
-11.9
|
-11.3
|
4RUNNER
|
16,869
|
11,529
|
30.6
|
46.3
|
129,052
|
131,888
|
-2.8
|
-2.2
|
SEQUOIA
|
1,048
|
876
|
6.8
|
19.6
|
7,364
|
10,289
|
-28.9
|
-28.4
|
LAND CRUISER
|
606
|
360
|
50.3
|
68.3
|
3,147
|
3,536
|
-11.6
|
-11.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
99,950
|
77,799
|
14.7
|
28.5
|
838,235
|
882,162
|
-5.6
|
-5.0
|
TACOMA
|
28,957
|
20,727
|
24.7
|
39.7
|
238,806
|
248,801
|
-4.6
|
-4.0
|
TUNDRA
|
12,124
|
8,714
|
24.2
|
39.1
|
109,203
|
111,673
|
-2.8
|
-2.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
41,081
|
29,441
|
24.6
|
39.5
|
348,009
|
360,474
|
-4.1
|
-3.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
148,544
|
112,416
|
18.0
|
32.1
|
1,229,129
|
1,316,221
|
-7.2
|
-6.6
|
UX
|
1,848
|
1,933
|
-14.6
|
-4.4
|
16,962
|
16,725
|
0.8
|
1.4
|
NX
|
8,256
|
7,955
|
-7.3
|
3.8
|
55,784
|
58,715
|
-5.6
|
-5.0
|
RX
|
14,514
|
14,069
|
-7.9
|
3.2
|
101,059
|
111,036
|
-9.6
|
-9.0
|
GX
|
4,139
|
3,220
|
14.8
|
28.5
|
28,519
|
25,945
|
9.2
|
9.9
|
LX
|
821
|
562
|
30.4
|
46.1
|
4,512
|
4,718
|
-5.0
|
-4.4
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
29,578
|
27,739
|
-4.8
|
6.6
|
206,836
|
217,139
|
-5.4
|
-4.7
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
178,122
|
140,155
|
13.5
|
27.1
|
1,435,965
|
1,533,360
|
-7.0
|
-6.4
|
Selling Days
|
28
|
25
|
309
|
307
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2020
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2020
|
2019
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2020
|
2019
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
12,192
|
13,451
|
-19.1
|
-9.4
|
116,915
|
154,355
|
-24.7
|
-24.3
|
CAMRY
|
30,364
|
26,308
|
3.1
|
15.4
|
294,342
|
336,392
|
-13.1
|
-12.5
|
AVALON
|
1,913
|
1,844
|
-7.4
|
3.7
|
18,421
|
27,767
|
-34.1
|
-33.7
|
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
|
72
|
241
|
-73.3
|
-70.1
|
2,454
|
19,730
|
-87.6
|
-87.6
|
YARIS HB
|
69
|
685
|
-91.0
|
-89.9
|
3,953
|
1,817
|
116.1
|
117.6
|
RAV4
|
39,336
|
30,148
|
16.5
|
30.5
|
322,908
|
256,458
|
25.1
|
25.9
|
HIGHLANDER
|
26,778
|
20,449
|
16.9
|
31.0
|
212,276
|
239,437
|
-11.9
|
-11.3
|
SIENNA
|
7,513
|
5,176
|
29.6
|
45.2
|
42,885
|
73,585
|
-42.1
|
-41.7
|
SEQUOIA
|
1,048
|
876
|
6.8
|
19.6
|
7,364
|
10,289
|
-28.9
|
-28.4
|
TACOMA
|
28,957
|
20,727
|
24.7
|
39.7
|
238,806
|
248,801
|
-4.6
|
-4.0
|
TUNDRA
|
12,124
|
8,714
|
24.2
|
39.1
|
109,203
|
111,673
|
-2.8
|
-2.2
|
ES
|
5,077
|
4,824
|
-6.0
|
5.2
|
42,961
|
45,099
|
-5.4
|
-4.7
|
RX
|
11,235
|
12,260
|
-18.2
|
-8.4
|
86,584
|
94,210
|
-8.7
|
-8.1
|
TOTAL
|
176,678
|
145,703
|
8.3
|
21.3
|
1,499,072
|
1,619,622
|
-8.0
|
-7.4
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
70.8%
|
70.3%
|
70.9%
|
68.0%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
18,224
|
17,103
|
-4.9
|
6.6
|
172,686
|
228,953
|
-25.1
|
-24.6
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
3,568
|
2,762
|
15.3
|
29.2
|
25,244
|
35,876
|
-30.1
|
-29.6
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
44,610
|
42,529
|
-6.3
|
4.9
|
436,085
|
540,061
|
-19.8
|
-19.3
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
5,077
|
4,824
|
-6.0
|
5.2
|
42,961
|
45,099
|
-5.4
|
-4.7
|
TOTAL TMNA CARS
|
71,479
|
67,218
|
-5.1
|
6.3
|
676,976
|
849,989
|
-20.9
|
-20.4
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
32,788
|
26,326
|
11.2
|
24.5
|
295,687
|
375,969
|
-21.9
|
-21.4
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
18,343
|
15,479
|
5.8
|
18.5
|
120,252
|
122,929
|
-2.8
|
-2.2
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
115,756
|
86,090
|
20.1
|
34.5
|
933,442
|
940,252
|
-1.4
|
-0.7
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
11,235
|
12,260
|
-18.2
|
-8.4
|
86,584
|
94,210
|
-8.7
|
-8.1
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
178,122
|
140,155
|
13.5
|
27.1
|
1,435,965
|
1,533,360
|
-7.0
|
-6.4
|
Selling Days
|
28
|
25
|
309
|
307
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2020
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2020
|
2019
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2020
|
2019
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
4,078
|
6,058
|
-39.9
|
-32.7
|
43,525
|
69,718
|
-38.0
|
-37.6
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
2,436
|
1,545
|
40.8
|
57.7
|
17,628
|
16,301
|
7.4
|
8.1
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
4,600
|
2,247
|
82.8
|
104.7
|
33,826
|
26,043
|
29.0
|
29.9
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
753
|
571
|
17.7
|
31.9
|
6,714
|
6,552
|
1.8
|
2.5
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
20
|
66
|
-72.9
|
-69.7
|
499
|
1,502
|
-67.0
|
-66.8
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
6,909
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9,690
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
9,454
|
1,796
|
370.0
|
426.4
|
48,455
|
18,248
|
163.8
|
165.5
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
11,104
|
10,127
|
-2.1
|
9.7
|
115,974
|
92,525
|
24.5
|
25.3
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
1,070
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3,200
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
4,495
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13,073
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,138
|
1,054
|
-3.6
|
8.0
|
8,784
|
9,073
|
-3.8
|
-3.2
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
-85.8
|
-85.7
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
1,370
|
1,089
|
12.3
|
25.8
|
11,818
|
8,603
|
36.5
|
37.4
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
1,434
|
1,230
|
4.1
|
16.6
|
9,358
|
9,651
|
-3.7
|
-3.0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,786
|
1,907
|
-16.4
|
-6.3
|
14,411
|
16,116
|
-11.2
|
-10.6
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
0
|
20
|
-100
|
-100
|
66
|
187
|
-64.9
|
-64.7
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
2
|
3
|
-40.5
|
-33.3
|
14
|
37
|
-62.4
|
-62.2
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
50,649
|
27,713
|
63.2
|
82.8
|
337,036
|
274,572
|
22.0
|
22.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
44,919
|
22,410
|
79.0
|
100.4
|
292,584
|
230,898
|
25.9
|
26.7
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
5,730
|
5,303
|
-3.5
|
8.1
|
44,452
|
43,674
|
1.1
|
1.8
