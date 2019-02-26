Toyota Motor North America Reports February 2019 Sales

- Tacoma sales increased 10.2 percent; up for the 16th consecutive month

- Highlander sales up 8.9 percent; a best-ever February

- Lexus RXh sales up 52.5 percent; a best-ever February

- Lexus Luxury SUV sales up 7.0 percent; a best-ever February

News provided by

Toyota Motor North America

Mar 01, 2019, 10:30 ET

PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported February 2019 sales of 172,748 vehicles, a decrease of 5.2 percent from February 2018 on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

Toyota division posted February sales of 152,626 units, down 6.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus posted February sales of 20,122 vehicles, up 4.4 percent on a volume and a DSR basis.

February 2019 Highlights  

  • Corolla sales up 16.0 percent
  • Yaris sales increased 2.5 percent
  • Highlander sales increased 8.9 percent; a best-ever February
  • C-HR sales increased 7.3 percent; a best-ever February
  • Tacoma up 10.2 percent; a best-ever February
  • Land Cruiser sales increased 52.5 percent
  • LX sales up 6.8 percent
  • ES sales increased by 23.8 percent in February
  • RC sales up 50.0 percent
  • NXh sales up 39.8 percent; a best-ever February
  • RXh sales up 52.5 percent
  • Lexus Hybrid sales up 112.3 percent
  • Lexus Luxury SUV sales up 7.0 percent; a best-ever February

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.  

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com 

CONTACTS:

Toyota Business Communications




Eric Booth

Karen Nielsen

(469) 292-5290

(469) 292-2659




Lexus Public Relations




Craig Taguchi

Ed Hellwig

(469) 292-4387

(469) 292-5103



Media Web sites:

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

http://www.lexusnewsroom.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

February 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TOYOTA

172,748

182,198

-5.2

-5.2

328,759

349,254

-5.9

-5.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

152,626

162,932

-6.3

-6.3

291,217

312,074

-6.7

-6.7

TOTAL LEXUS

20,122

19,266

4.4

4.4

37,542

37,180

1.0

1.0

YARIS SD (INCL YAR IA)

2,517

2,456

2.5

2.5

3,763

4,588

-18.0

-18.0

YARIS LIFTBACK

55

136

-59.6

-59.6

132

310

-57.4

-57.4

TOTAL YARIS

2,572

2,592

-0.8

-0.8

3,895

4,898

-20.5

-20.5

iQ

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xD

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xB

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

tC

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

COROLLA HB (INCL COR IM)

1,636

1,486

10.1

10.1

3,119

2,882

8.2

8.2

COROLLA SEDAN

27,370

23,535

16.3

16.3

51,000

43,546

17.1

17.1

TOTAL COROLLA

29,016

25,021

16.0

16.0

54,119

46,428

16.6

16.6

86 (INCL FR-S)

231

374

-38.2

-38.2

487

691

-29.5

-29.5

MIRAI

94

166

-43.4

-43.4

171

379

-54.9

-54.9

AVALON

1,906

3,027

-37.0

-37.0

3,764

6,508

-42.2

-42.2

PRIUS

3,661

7,070

-48.2

-48.2

6,648

14,013

-52.6

-52.6

CAMRY

24,267

30,865

-21.4

-21.4

48,069

55,503

-13.4

-13.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

61,747

69,116

-10.6

-10.6

117,163

128,421

-8.8

-8.8

CT

0

0

0

0

0

3

-100.0

-100.0

IS

1,115

1,524

-26.8

-26.8

2,190

2,971

-26.3

-26.3

RC

279

186

50.0

50.0

541

347

55.9

55.9

ES

3,324

2,685

23.8

23.8

6,468

5,325

21.5

21.5

GS

263

534

-50.7

-50.7

561

1,009

-44.4

-44.4

LS

439

549

-20.0

-20.0

947

665

42.4

42.4

LC

89

128

-30.5

-30.5

179

304

-41.1

-41.1

LFA

0

1

-100

-100

3

1

200

200

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

5,509

5,607

-1.7

-1.7

10,889

10,625

2.5

2.5

TOTAL TOYOTA CAR

67,256

74,723

-10.0

-10.0

128,042

139,046

-7.9

-7.9

SIENNA

5,286

7,512

-29.6

-29.6

10,265

16,060

-36.1

-36.1

C-HR

4,743

4420

7.3

7.3

8,845

8366

5.7

5.7

RAV4

26,149

29,869

-12.5

-12.5

50,654

56,524

-10.4

-10.4

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

0

1

-100

-100

VENZA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

HIGHLANDER

17,384

15,960

8.9

8.9

31,797

31,444

1.1

1.1

4RUNNER

9,984

10,120

-1.3

-1.3

20,319

19,789

2.7

2.7

SEQUOIA

841

899

-6.5

-6.5

1,567

1,822

-14.0

-14.0

LAND CRUISER

369

242

52.5

52.5

483

497

-2.8

-2.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

59,470

61,510

-3.3

-3.3

113,665

118,443

-4.0

-4.0

TACOMA

18,533

16,817

10.2

10.2

35,385

33,529

5.5

5.5

TUNDRA

7,590

7,977

-4.9

-4.9

14,749

15,621

-5.6

-5.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

26,123

24,794

5.4

5.4

50,134

49,150

2.0

2.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

90,879

93,816

-3.1

-3.1

174,064

183,653

-5.2

-5.2

UX

1,358

0

0.0

0.0

2,149

0

0.0

0.0

NX

4,160

4,263

-2.4

-2.4

8,142

8,468

-3.8

-3.8

RX

7,054

7,238

-2.5

-2.5

12,562

13,976

-10.1

-10.1

GX

1,630

1773

-8.1

-8.1

3,138

3,362

-6.7

-6.7

LX

411

385

6.8

6.8

662

749

-11.6

-11.6

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

14,613

13,659

7.0

7.0

26,653

26,555

0.4

0.4

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

105,492

107,475

-1.8

-1.8

200,717

210,208

-4.5

-4.5

Selling Days

24

24

49

49

DSR = Daily Selling Rate







*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY                                                                                                                                         

February 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

27,363

23,535

16.3

16.3

50,993

43,546

17.1

17.1

CAMRY

24,140

28,433

-15.1

-15.1

47,764

48,929

-2.4

-2.4

AVALON

1,906

3,027

-37.0

-37.0

3,764

6,508

-42.2

-42.2

YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

2,517

2,456

2.5

2.5

3,763

4,588

-18.0

-18.0

RAV4

8,794

14,655

-40.0

-40.0

16,841

26,562

-36.6

-36.6

VENZA

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

0

0.0

0.0

HIGHLANDER

17,384

15,960

8.9

8.9

31,796

31,444

1.1

1.1

SIENNA

5,286

7,512

-29.6

-29.6

10,265

16,060

-36.1

-36.1

SEQUOIA

841

899

-6.5

-6.5

1,567

1,822

-14.0

-14.0

TACOMA

18,533

16,817

10.2

10.2

35,385

33,529

5.5

5.5

TUNDRA

7,590

7,977

-4.9

-4.9

14,749

15,621

-5.6

-5.6

ES

2,570

2,440

5.3

5.3

4,962

4,775

3.9

3.9

RX

5,598

6,310

-11.3

-11.3

9,786

12,806

-23.6

-23.6

TOTAL

122,522

130,021

-5.8

-5.8

231,635

246,190

-5.9

-5.9

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

70.9%

71.4%

70.5%

70.5%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

5,811

11,665

-50.2

-50.2

10,869

24,850

-56.3

-56.3

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

2,939

3,167

-7.2

-7.2

5,927

5,850

1.3

1.3

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

55,926

57,451

-2.7

-2.7

106,284

103,571

2.6

2.6

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

2,570

2,440

5.3

5.3

4,962

4,775

3.9

3.9

TOTAL TOYOTA CARS

67,246

74,723

-10.0

-10.0

128,042

139,046

-7.9

-7.9

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

32,451

29,996

8.2

8.2

63,461

58,615

8.3

8.3

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

9,015

7,349

22.7

22.7

16,867

13,749

22.7

22.7

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

58,428

63,820

-8.4

-8.4

110,603

125,038

-11.5

-11.5

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

5,598

6,310

-11.3

-11.3

9,786

12,806

-23.6

-23.6

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

105,492

107,475

-1.8

-1.8

200,717

210,208

-4.5

-4.5

Selling Days

24

24

49

49


TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY                                                                                                                                         

February 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2019

2018

DSR %

2019

2018

DSR %

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

3,661

7,070

-48.2%

6,648

14,013

-52.6%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

10

0

100.0%




TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

1,855

1,557

19.1%

3,760

3,178

18.3%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

553

513

7.8%

1,059

990

7.0%

TOYOTA MIRAI

94

166

-43.4%

171

379

-54.9%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,242

1,094

13.5%

2,152

2,070

4.0%

Toyota RAV4 EV

0

0

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

655

3,659

-82.1%

1,937

7,161

-73.0%

LEXUS ES HYBRID

575

219

162.6%

1,046

477

119.3%

LEXUS GS HYBRID

1

4

-75.00%

4

8

-50%

LEXUS UX HYBRID

749

0

0.0%

1,094

0

0

LEXUS NX HYBRID

724

518

39.80%

1,410

976

44.50%

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,019

668

52.50%

1,919

1251

53.40%

LEXUS LS HYBRID

8

27

-70.40%

18

27

-33.30%

LEXUS LC HYBRID

0

13

-100%

3

17

-82.40%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

11,146

15,508

-28.10%

21,221

30,550

-30.50%









TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

8,070

14,059

-42.60%

15,727

27,791

-43.40%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

3,076

1,449

112.30%

5,494

2,759

99.10%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Also from this source

Feb 26, 2019, 10:25 ET Rendimiento y diseño realzan al nuevo Toyota Corolla 2020...

Feb 26, 2019, 07:00 ET Performance and Design Highlight the All-New 2020 Toyota Corolla...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Toyota Motor North America Reports February 2019 Sales

News provided by

Toyota Motor North America

Mar 01, 2019, 10:30 ET