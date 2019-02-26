Toyota Motor North America Reports February 2019 Sales

PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported February 2019 sales of 172,748 vehicles, a decrease of 5.2 percent from February 2018 on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

Toyota division posted February sales of 152,626 units, down 6.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus posted February sales of 20,122 vehicles, up 4.4 percent on a volume and a DSR basis.

February 2019 Highlights

Corolla sales up 16.0 percent

Yaris sales increased 2.5 percent

Highlander sales increased 8.9 percent; a best-ever February

C-HR sales increased 7.3 percent; a best-ever February

Tacoma up 10.2 percent; a best-ever February

Land Cruiser sales increased 52.5 percent

LX sales up 6.8 percent

ES sales increased by 23.8 percent in February

RC sales up 50.0 percent

NXh sales up 39.8 percent; a best-ever February

RXh sales up 52.5 percent

Lexus Hybrid sales up 112.3 percent

Lexus Luxury SUV sales up 7.0 percent; a best-ever February

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY February 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TOYOTA 172,748 182,198 -5.2 -5.2 328,759 349,254 -5.9 -5.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 152,626 162,932 -6.3 -6.3 291,217 312,074 -6.7 -6.7 TOTAL LEXUS 20,122 19,266 4.4 4.4 37,542 37,180 1.0 1.0 YARIS SD (INCL YAR IA) 2,517 2,456 2.5 2.5 3,763 4,588 -18.0 -18.0 YARIS LIFTBACK 55 136 -59.6 -59.6 132 310 -57.4 -57.4 TOTAL YARIS 2,572 2,592 -0.8 -0.8 3,895 4,898 -20.5 -20.5 iQ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 tC 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 COROLLA HB (INCL COR IM) 1,636 1,486 10.1 10.1 3,119 2,882 8.2 8.2 COROLLA SEDAN 27,370 23,535 16.3 16.3 51,000 43,546 17.1 17.1 TOTAL COROLLA 29,016 25,021 16.0 16.0 54,119 46,428 16.6 16.6 86 (INCL FR-S) 231 374 -38.2 -38.2 487 691 -29.5 -29.5 MIRAI 94 166 -43.4 -43.4 171 379 -54.9 -54.9 AVALON 1,906 3,027 -37.0 -37.0 3,764 6,508 -42.2 -42.2 PRIUS 3,661 7,070 -48.2 -48.2 6,648 14,013 -52.6 -52.6 CAMRY 24,267 30,865 -21.4 -21.4 48,069 55,503 -13.4 -13.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 61,747 69,116 -10.6 -10.6 117,163 128,421 -8.8 -8.8 CT 0 0 0 0 0 3 -100.0 -100.0 IS 1,115 1,524 -26.8 -26.8 2,190 2,971 -26.3 -26.3 RC 279 186 50.0 50.0 541 347 55.9 55.9 ES 3,324 2,685 23.8 23.8 6,468 5,325 21.5 21.5 GS 263 534 -50.7 -50.7 561 1,009 -44.4 -44.4 LS 439 549 -20.0 -20.0 947 665 42.4 42.4 LC 89 128 -30.5 -30.5 179 304 -41.1 -41.1 LFA 0 1 -100 -100 3 1 200 200 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 5,509 5,607 -1.7 -1.7 10,889 10,625 2.5 2.5 TOTAL TOYOTA CAR 67,256 74,723 -10.0 -10.0 128,042 139,046 -7.9 -7.9 SIENNA 5,286 7,512 -29.6 -29.6 10,265 16,060 -36.1 -36.1 C-HR 4,743 4420 7.3 7.3 8,845 8366 5.7 5.7 RAV4 26,149 29,869 -12.5 -12.5 50,654 56,524 -10.4 -10.4 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 0 1 -100 -100 VENZA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 HIGHLANDER 17,384 15,960 8.9 8.9 31,797 31,444 1.1 1.1 4RUNNER 9,984 10,120 -1.3 -1.3 20,319 19,789 2.7 2.7 SEQUOIA 841 899 -6.5 -6.5 1,567 1,822 -14.0 -14.0 LAND CRUISER 369 242 52.5 52.5 483 497 -2.8 -2.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 59,470 61,510 -3.3 -3.3 113,665 118,443 -4.0 -4.0 TACOMA 18,533 16,817 10.2 10.2 35,385 33,529 5.5 5.5 TUNDRA 7,590 7,977 -4.9 -4.9 14,749 15,621 -5.6 -5.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 26,123 24,794 5.4 5.4 50,134 49,150 2.0 2.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 90,879 93,816 -3.1 -3.1 174,064 183,653 -5.2 -5.2 UX 1,358 0 0.0 0.0 2,149 0 0.0 0.0 NX 4,160 4,263 -2.4 -2.4 8,142 8,468 -3.8 -3.8 RX 7,054 7,238 -2.5 -2.5 12,562 13,976 -10.1 -10.1 GX 1,630 1773 -8.1 -8.1 3,138 3,362 -6.7 -6.7 LX 411 385 6.8 6.8 662 749 -11.6 -11.6 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 14,613 13,659 7.0 7.0 26,653 26,555 0.4 0.4 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 105,492 107,475 -1.8 -1.8 200,717 210,208 -4.5 -4.5 Selling Days 24 24



49 49



DSR = Daily Selling Rate















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY February 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 27,363 23,535 16.3 16.3 50,993 43,546 17.1 17.1 CAMRY 24,140 28,433 -15.1 -15.1 47,764 48,929 -2.4 -2.4 AVALON 1,906 3,027 -37.0 -37.0 3,764 6,508 -42.2 -42.2 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 2,517 2,456 2.5 2.5 3,763 4,588 -18.0 -18.0 RAV4 8,794 14,655 -40.0 -40.0 16,841 26,562 -36.6 -36.6 VENZA 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0.0 HIGHLANDER 17,384 15,960 8.9 8.9 31,796 31,444 1.1 1.1 SIENNA 5,286 7,512 -29.6 -29.6 10,265 16,060 -36.1 -36.1 SEQUOIA 841 899 -6.5 -6.5 1,567 1,822 -14.0 -14.0 TACOMA 18,533 16,817 10.2 10.2 35,385 33,529 5.5 5.5 TUNDRA 7,590 7,977 -4.9 -4.9 14,749 15,621 -5.6 -5.6 ES 2,570 2,440 5.3 5.3 4,962 4,775 3.9 3.9 RX 5,598 6,310 -11.3 -11.3 9,786 12,806 -23.6 -23.6 TOTAL 122,522 130,021 -5.8 -5.8 231,635 246,190 -5.9 -5.9 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 70.9% 71.4%



70.5% 70.5%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 5,811 11,665 -50.2 -50.2 10,869 24,850 -56.3 -56.3 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 2,939 3,167 -7.2 -7.2 5,927 5,850 1.3 1.3 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 55,926 57,451 -2.7 -2.7 106,284 103,571 2.6 2.6 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 2,570 2,440 5.3 5.3 4,962 4,775 3.9 3.9 TOTAL TOYOTA CARS 67,246 74,723 -10.0 -10.0 128,042 139,046 -7.9 -7.9 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 32,451 29,996 8.2 8.2 63,461 58,615 8.3 8.3 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 9,015 7,349 22.7 22.7 16,867 13,749 22.7 22.7 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 58,428 63,820 -8.4 -8.4 110,603 125,038 -11.5 -11.5 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 5,598 6,310 -11.3 -11.3 9,786 12,806 -23.6 -23.6 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 105,492 107,475 -1.8 -1.8 200,717 210,208 -4.5 -4.5 Selling Days 24 24



49 49







TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY February 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR %

2019 2018 DSR %

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 3,661 7,070 -48.2%

6,648 14,013 -52.6%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 10 0 100.0%









TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 1,855 1,557 19.1%

3,760 3,178 18.3%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 553 513 7.8%

1,059 990 7.0%

TOYOTA MIRAI 94 166 -43.4%

171 379 -54.9%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,242 1,094 13.5%

2,152 2,070 4.0%

Toyota RAV4 EV 0 0 0.0%

0 0 0.0%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 655 3,659 -82.1%

1,937 7,161 -73.0%

LEXUS ES HYBRID 575 219 162.6%

1,046 477 119.3%

LEXUS GS HYBRID 1 4 -75.00%

4 8 -50%

LEXUS UX HYBRID 749 0 0.0%

1,094 0 0

LEXUS NX HYBRID 724 518 39.80%

1,410 976 44.50%

LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,019 668 52.50%

1,919 1251 53.40%

LEXUS LS HYBRID 8 27 -70.40%

18 27 -33.30%

LEXUS LC HYBRID 0 13 -100%

3 17 -82.40%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 11,146 15,508 -28.10%

21,221 30,550 -30.50%



















TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 8,070 14,059 -42.60%

15,727 27,791 -43.40%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 3,076 1,449 112.30%

5,494 2,759 99.10%



SOURCE Toyota Motor North America