Toyota Motor North America Reports February 2019 Sales
- Tacoma sales increased 10.2 percent; up for the 16th consecutive month
- Highlander sales up 8.9 percent; a best-ever February
- Lexus RXh sales up 52.5 percent; a best-ever February
- Lexus Luxury SUV sales up 7.0 percent; a best-ever February
Mar 01, 2019, 10:30 ET
PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported February 2019 sales of 172,748 vehicles, a decrease of 5.2 percent from February 2018 on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
Toyota division posted February sales of 152,626 units, down 6.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
Lexus posted February sales of 20,122 vehicles, up 4.4 percent on a volume and a DSR basis.
February 2019 Highlights
- Corolla sales up 16.0 percent
- Yaris sales increased 2.5 percent
- Highlander sales increased 8.9 percent; a best-ever February
- C-HR sales increased 7.3 percent; a best-ever February
- Tacoma up 10.2 percent; a best-ever February
- Land Cruiser sales increased 52.5 percent
- LX sales up 6.8 percent
- ES sales increased by 23.8 percent in February
- RC sales up 50.0 percent
- NXh sales up 39.8 percent; a best-ever February
- RXh sales up 52.5 percent
- Lexus Hybrid sales up 112.3 percent
- Lexus Luxury SUV sales up 7.0 percent; a best-ever February
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
February 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TOYOTA
|
172,748
|
182,198
|
-5.2
|
-5.2
|
328,759
|
349,254
|
-5.9
|
-5.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
152,626
|
162,932
|
-6.3
|
-6.3
|
291,217
|
312,074
|
-6.7
|
-6.7
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
20,122
|
19,266
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
37,542
|
37,180
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
YARIS SD (INCL YAR IA)
|
2,517
|
2,456
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
3,763
|
4,588
|
-18.0
|
-18.0
|
YARIS LIFTBACK
|
55
|
136
|
-59.6
|
-59.6
|
132
|
310
|
-57.4
|
-57.4
|
TOTAL YARIS
|
2,572
|
2,592
|
-0.8
|
-0.8
|
3,895
|
4,898
|
-20.5
|
-20.5
|
iQ
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
xD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
xB
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
tC
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
COROLLA HB (INCL COR IM)
|
1,636
|
1,486
|
10.1
|
10.1
|
3,119
|
2,882
|
8.2
|
8.2
|
COROLLA SEDAN
|
27,370
|
23,535
|
16.3
|
16.3
|
51,000
|
43,546
|
17.1
|
17.1
|
TOTAL COROLLA
|
29,016
|
25,021
|
16.0
|
16.0
|
54,119
|
46,428
|
16.6
|
16.6
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
231
|
374
|
-38.2
|
-38.2
|
487
|
691
|
-29.5
|
-29.5
|
MIRAI
|
94
|
166
|
-43.4
|
-43.4
|
171
|
379
|
-54.9
|
-54.9
|
AVALON
|
1,906
|
3,027
|
-37.0
|
-37.0
|
3,764
|
6,508
|
-42.2
|
-42.2
|
PRIUS
|
3,661
|
7,070
|
-48.2
|
-48.2
|
6,648
|
14,013
|
-52.6
|
-52.6
|
CAMRY
|
24,267
|
30,865
|
-21.4
|
-21.4
|
48,069
|
55,503
|
-13.4
|
-13.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
61,747
|
69,116
|
-10.6
|
-10.6
|
117,163
|
128,421
|
-8.8
|
-8.8
|
CT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
IS
|
1,115
|
1,524
|
-26.8
|
-26.8
|
2,190
|
2,971
|
-26.3
|
-26.3
|
RC
|
279
|
186
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
541
|
347
|
55.9
|
55.9
|
ES
|
3,324
|
2,685
|
23.8
|
23.8
|
6,468
|
5,325
|
21.5
|
21.5
|
GS
|
263
|
534
|
-50.7
|
-50.7
|
561
|
1,009
|
-44.4
|
-44.4
|
LS
|
439
|
549
|
-20.0
|
-20.0
|
947
|
665
|
42.4
|
42.4
|
LC
|
89
|
128
|
-30.5
|
-30.5
|
179
|
304
|
-41.1
|
-41.1
|
LFA
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
3
|
1
|
200
|
200
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
5,509
|
5,607
|
-1.7
|
-1.7
|
10,889
|
10,625
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CAR
|
67,256
|
74,723
|
-10.0
|
-10.0
|
128,042
|
139,046
|
-7.9
|
-7.9
|
SIENNA
|
5,286
|
7,512
|
-29.6
|
-29.6
|
10,265
|
16,060
|
-36.1
|
-36.1
|
C-HR
|
4,743
|
4420
|
7.3
|
7.3
|
8,845
|
8366
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
RAV4
|
26,149
|
29,869
|
-12.5
|
-12.5
|
50,654
|
56,524
|
-10.4
|
-10.4
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
17,384
|
15,960
|
8.9
|
8.9
|
31,797
|
31,444
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
4RUNNER
|
9,984
|
10,120
|
-1.3
|
-1.3
|
20,319
|
19,789
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
SEQUOIA
|
841
|
899
|
-6.5
|
-6.5
|
1,567
|
1,822
|
-14.0
|
-14.0
|
LAND CRUISER
|
369
|
242
|
52.5
|
52.5
|
483
|
497
|
-2.8
|
-2.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
59,470
|
61,510
|
-3.3
|
-3.3
|
113,665
|
118,443
|
-4.0
|
-4.0
|
TACOMA
|
18,533
|
16,817
|
10.2
|
10.2
|
35,385
|
33,529
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
TUNDRA
|
7,590
|
7,977
|
-4.9
|
-4.9
|
14,749
|
15,621
|
-5.6
|
-5.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
26,123
|
24,794
|
5.4
|
5.4
|
50,134
|
49,150
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
90,879
|
93,816
|
-3.1
|
-3.1
|
174,064
|
183,653
|
-5.2
|
-5.2
|
UX
|
1,358
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2,149
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NX
|
4,160
|
4,263
|
-2.4
|
-2.4
|
8,142
|
8,468
|
-3.8
|
-3.8
|
RX
|
7,054
|
7,238
|
-2.5
|
-2.5
|
12,562
|
13,976
|
-10.1
|
-10.1
|
GX
|
1,630
|
1773
|
-8.1
|
-8.1
|
3,138
|
3,362
|
-6.7
|
-6.7
|
LX
|
411
|
385
|
6.8
|
6.8
|
662
|
749
|
-11.6
|
-11.6
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
14,613
|
13,659
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
26,653
|
26,555
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
105,492
|
107,475
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
200,717
|
210,208
|
-4.5
|
-4.5
|
Selling Days
|
24
|
24
|
49
|
49
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
February 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
27,363
|
23,535
|
16.3
|
16.3
|
50,993
|
43,546
|
17.1
|
17.1
|
CAMRY
|
24,140
|
28,433
|
-15.1
|
-15.1
|
47,764
|
48,929
|
-2.4
|
-2.4
|
AVALON
|
1,906
|
3,027
|
-37.0
|
-37.0
|
3,764
|
6,508
|
-42.2
|
-42.2
|
YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)
|
2,517
|
2,456
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
3,763
|
4,588
|
-18.0
|
-18.0
|
RAV4
|
8,794
|
14,655
|
-40.0
|
-40.0
|
16,841
|
26,562
|
-36.6
|
-36.6
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
17,384
|
15,960
|
8.9
|
8.9
|
31,796
|
31,444
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
SIENNA
|
5,286
|
7,512
|
-29.6
|
-29.6
|
10,265
|
16,060
|
-36.1
|
-36.1
|
SEQUOIA
|
841
|
899
|
-6.5
|
-6.5
|
1,567
|
1,822
|
-14.0
|
-14.0
|
TACOMA
|
18,533
|
16,817
|
10.2
|
10.2
|
35,385
|
33,529
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
TUNDRA
|
7,590
|
7,977
|
-4.9
|
-4.9
|
14,749
|
15,621
|
-5.6
|
-5.6
|
ES
|
2,570
|
2,440
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
4,962
|
4,775
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
RX
|
5,598
|
6,310
|
-11.3
|
-11.3
|
9,786
|
12,806
|
-23.6
|
-23.6
|
TOTAL
|
122,522
|
130,021
|
-5.8
|
-5.8
|
231,635
|
246,190
|
-5.9
|
-5.9
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
70.9%
|
71.4%
|
70.5%
|
70.5%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
5,811
|
11,665
|
-50.2
|
-50.2
|
10,869
|
24,850
|
-56.3
|
-56.3
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
2,939
|
3,167
|
-7.2
|
-7.2
|
5,927
|
5,850
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
55,926
|
57,451
|
-2.7
|
-2.7
|
106,284
|
103,571
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
2,570
|
2,440
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
4,962
|
4,775
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CARS
|
67,246
|
74,723
|
-10.0
|
-10.0
|
128,042
|
139,046
|
-7.9
|
-7.9
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
32,451
|
29,996
|
8.2
|
8.2
|
63,461
|
58,615
|
8.3
|
8.3
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
9,015
|
7,349
|
22.7
|
22.7
|
16,867
|
13,749
|
22.7
|
22.7
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
58,428
|
63,820
|
-8.4
|
-8.4
|
110,603
|
125,038
|
-11.5
|
-11.5
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
5,598
|
6,310
|
-11.3
|
-11.3
|
9,786
|
12,806
|
-23.6
|
-23.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
105,492
|
107,475
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
200,717
|
210,208
|
-4.5
|
-4.5
|
Selling Days
|
24
|
24
|
49
|
49
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
February 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
3,661
|
7,070
|
-48.2%
|
6,648
|
14,013
|
-52.6%
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
10
|
0
|
100.0%
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
1,855
|
1,557
|
19.1%
|
3,760
|
3,178
|
18.3%
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
553
|
513
|
7.8%
|
1,059
|
990
|
7.0%
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
94
|
166
|
-43.4%
|
171
|
379
|
-54.9%
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,242
|
1,094
|
13.5%
|
2,152
|
2,070
|
4.0%
|
Toyota RAV4 EV
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
655
|
3,659
|
-82.1%
|
1,937
|
7,161
|
-73.0%
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
575
|
219
|
162.6%
|
1,046
|
477
|
119.3%
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
1
|
4
|
-75.00%
|
4
|
8
|
-50%
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
749
|
0
|
0.0%
|
1,094
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
724
|
518
|
39.80%
|
1,410
|
976
|
44.50%
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,019
|
668
|
52.50%
|
1,919
|
1251
|
53.40%
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
8
|
27
|
-70.40%
|
18
|
27
|
-33.30%
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
0
|
13
|
-100%
|
3
|
17
|
-82.40%
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
11,146
|
15,508
|
-28.10%
|
21,221
|
30,550
|
-30.50%
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
8,070
|
14,059
|
-42.60%
|
15,727
|
27,791
|
-43.40%
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
3,076
|
1,449
|
112.30%
|
5,494
|
2,759
|
99.10%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
