Toyota Motor North America Reports March 2018, First Quarter Sales

"Strong Camry sales in March, combined with continuing record light truck results, paved the way to our best first-quarter in 10 years," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division. "With the all-new Avalon and Corolla Hatchback on sale this spring, we're heading into the second quarter with confidence that our sales momentum will continue."

Lexus posted March sales of 27,032 vehicles, down 3.2 percent on a volume basis and down 6.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the first quarter, Lexus posted sales of 64,211 units, up 3.8 percent on a volume basis and up 1.1 percent on a DSR basis.

"Lexus turned in a solid first quarter with a nearly 4.0 percent sales increase year-over-year," said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "Our success was fueled by strong demand for our LUVs, like the compact NX and new three-row RXL, combined with the launch of our new flagship LS sedan. And with even more products on the way, like the all-new UX that we just launched in New York, Lexus has great momentum heading into the rest of 2018."

March 2018 Highlights

TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions, posted best-ever March and first quarter light truck sales

Toyota division posted quarterly sales of more than 507,000, its best first quarter in 10 years

Toyota division SUVs up 17.5 percent with 74,662 units sold

Camry posted sales of 35,264, outselling top-performing RAV4

RAV4 posted sales of 34,937 units, a best-ever month and first-quarter

Highlander posted sales of 21,438 units, a best-ever March and first-quarter

Toyota division pickups increased 18.6 percent

Tacoma sales up 21.1 percent with 20,250 units sold

Tundra posted sales of 10,697 units, up 14.3 percent

Lexus division LUVs up 2.1 percent, a best-ever March

NX Hybrid up 156.8 percent in March, a best-ever March

RX posted monthly sales of 9,814 units

LX sales up 3.1 percent

Lexus LS posted sales of 1,008 units, up 172.4 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

CONTACTS: Toyota Business Communications









Eric Booth Karen Nielsen (469) 292-5290 (469) 292-2659







Lexus Public Relations









Nancy Hubbell Ed Hellwig (469) 292-4954 (469) 292-1165





Media Web sites: http://www.toyotanewsroom.com http://www.lexusnewsroom.com



TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY MARCH 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2018 2017 DSR % VOL % 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TOYOTA 222,782 215,224 -0.2 3.5 572,033 532,611 4.6 7.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 195,750 187,289 0.8 4.5 507,822 470,766 5.1 7.9 TOTAL LEXUS 27,032 27,935 -6.7 -3.2 64,211 61,845 1.1 3.8

















YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 2,918 4,083 -31.1 -28.5 7,506 8,835 -17.2 -15.0 YARIS LIFTBACK 144 1377 -89.9 -89.5 454 3,764 -88.3 -87.9 TOTAL YARIS 3,062 5,460 -45.9 -43.9 7,960 12,599 -38.5 -36.8 iQ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 tC 0 31 -100.0 -100.0 1 142 -99.3 -99.3 COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM) 2,147 2,123 -2.5 1.1 5,029 5,349 -8.4 -6.0 COROLLA SEDAN 29,245 30,584 -7.8 -4.4 72,791 76,086 -6.8 -4.3 TOTAL COROLLA 31,392 32,707 -7.4 -4.0 77,820 81,435 -6.9 -4.4 86 (INCL FR-S) 491 705 -32.8 -30.4 1,182 1,782 -35.4 -33.7 MIRAI 83 118 -32.2 -29.7 462 311 44.7 48.6 AVALON 4,068 3,483 12.6 16.8 10,576 8,596 19.8 23.0 PRIUS 8,222 9,761 -18.8 -15.8 22,235 26,634 -18.7 -16.5 CAMRY 35,264 35,648 -4.6 -1.1 90,767 83,459 5.9 8.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 82,582 87,913 -9.4 -6.1 211,003 214,958 -4.4 -1.8

















CT 1 841 -99.9 -99.9 4 1,692 -99.8 -99.8 IS 2,312 2,597 -14.2 -11.0 5,283 5,704 -9.8 -7.4 RC 271 619 -57.8 -56.2 618 1,561 -61.4 -60.4 ES 3,938 4,626 -17.9 -14.9 9,263 9,506 -5.1 -2.6 GS 754 737 -1.3 2.3 1,763 1,695 1.3 4.0 LS 1008 370 162.7 172.4 1,672 944 72.5 77.1 LC 218 0 0 0 522 0 0 0 LFA 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 8,502 9,790 -16.3 -13.2 19,126 21,102 -11.7 -9.4 TOTAL TOYOTA CAR 91,084 97,703 -10.1 -6.8 230,129 236,060 -5.0 -2.5

















SIENNA 7,559 9,770 -25.4 -22.6 23,619 26,020 -11.6 -9.2 C-HR 5,253 0 0 0 13,619 0 0 0 RAV4 34,937 32,027 5.2 9.1 91,459 80,533 10.6 13.6 FJ CRUISER 0 2 -100 -100 1 2 -51.3 -50 VENZA 0 4 -100 -100 0 9 -100 -100 HIGHLANDER 21,438 18,058 14.5 18.7 52,882 46,642 10.4 13.4 4RUNNER 11,761 12,045 -5.8 -2.4 31,550 31,656 -2.9 -0.3 SEQUOIA 1,006 1,112 -12.8 -9.5 2,828 3,437 -19.9 -17.7 LAND CRUISER 267 272 -5.3 -1.8 764 796 -6.5 -4.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 74,662 63,520 13.3 17.5 193,103 163,075 15.3 18.4

















TACOMA 20,250 16,728 16.7 21.1 53,779 43,493 20.4 23.6 TUNDRA 10,697 9,358 10.2 14.3 26,318 23,220 10.4 13.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 30,947 26,086 14.4 18.6 80,097 66,713 16.9 20.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 113,168 99,376 9.8 13.9 296,819 255,808 13.0 16.0

















NX 5,859 5,619 0.5 4.3 14,327 12,097 15.4 18.4 RX 9,814 9,445 0.2 3.9 23,790 21,641 7.1 9.9 GX 2329 2569 -12.6 -9.3 5,691 5,514 0.5 3.2 LX 528 512 -0.6 3.1 1,277 1,491 -16.6 -14.4 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 18,530 18,145 -1.5 2.1 45,085 40,743 7.8 10.7 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 131,698 117,521 8.1 12.1 341,904 296,551 12.3 15.3 Selling Days 28 27



77 75



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY MARCH, 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2018 2017 DSR % VOL % 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 29,245 30,584 -7.8 -4.4 72,791 76,086 -6.8 -4.3 CAMRY 33,235 35,648 -10.1 -6.8 82,164 83,459 -4.1 -1.6 AVALON 4,068 3,483 12.6 16.8 10,576 8,596 19.8 23.0 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 2,918 4,083 -31.1 -28.5 7,506 8,835 -17.2 -15.0 RAV4 14,622 15,552 -9.3 -6.0 41,184 38,639 3.8 6.6 VENZA 0 4 -100.0 -100.0 0 9 -100.0 -100.0 HIGHLANDER 21,438 18,058 14.5 18.7 52,882 46,642 10.4 13.4 SIENNA 7,559 9,770 -25.4 -22.6 23,619 26,020 -11.6 -9.2 SEQUOIA 1,006 1,112 -12.8 -9.5 2,828 3,437 -19.9 -17.7 TACOMA 20,250 16,728 16.7 21.1 53,779 43,493 20.4 23.6 TUNDRA 10,697 9,358 10.2 14.3 26,318 23,220 10.4 13.3 ES 3,507 3,502 -3.4 0.1 8,282 6,895 17.0 20.1 RX 8,198 8,745 -9.6 -6.3 21,004 19,983 2.4 5.1

















TOTAL 156,743 156,627 -3.5 0.1 402,933 385,314 1.9 4.6 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 70.4% 72.8%



70.4% 72.3%





















TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 13,116 14,115 -10.4 -7.1 37,966 37,982 -2.6 0.0 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 4,995 6,288 -23.4 -20.6 10,844 14,207 -25.7 -23.7 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 69,466 73,798 -9.2 -5.9 173,037 176,976 -4.8 -2.2 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 3,507 3,502 -3.4 0.1 8,282 6,895 17.0 20.1 TOTAL TOYOTA CARS 91,084 97,703 -10.1 -6.8 230,129 236,060 -5.0 -2.5

















TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 37,596 28,794 25.9 30.6 96,209 74,348 26.0 29.4 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 10,332 9,400 6.0 9.9 24,081 20,760 13.0 16.0 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 75,572 70,582 3.2 7.1 200,610 181,460 7.7 10.6 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 8,198 8,745 -9.6 -6.3 21,004 19,983 2.4 5.1 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 131,698 117,521 8.1 12.1 341,904 296,551 12.3 15.3

















Selling Days 28 27



77 78



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



































-- Current Month --

-- Calendar Year To Date --

2018 2017 DSR %

2018 2017 DSR %

Toyota Prius Sedan 4,064 5,798 -32.4%

11,964 15,769 -26.1%

Toyota Prius V(only) 422 960 -57.6%

1,462 2,619 -45.6%

Toyota Prius C(only) 814 1,385 -43.3%

2,341 3,900 -41.5%

Toyota Prius PRIME(only) 2,922 1,618 74.1%

6,468 4,346 45.0%

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 4,128 3,497 13.8%

11,287 9,475 16.0%

Lexus NX Hybrid 735 276 156.8%

1,711 639 160.8%

Lexus RX Hybrid 965 713 30.5%

2,216 1,663 29.8%



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-march-2018-first-quarter-sales-300623422.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

