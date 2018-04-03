Toyota Motor North America Reports March 2018, First Quarter Sales

PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2018 sales of 222,782 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent from March 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in March 2018 compared to March 2017, sales were down 0.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
Toyota division posted March sales of 195,750 units, up 4.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the first quarter, Toyota posted sales of 572,033 units, up 7.4 percent on a volume basis and up 4.6 percent on a DSR basis.
"Strong Camry sales in March, combined with continuing record light truck results, paved the way to our best first-quarter in 10 years," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division. "With the all-new Avalon and Corolla Hatchback on sale this spring, we're heading into the second quarter with confidence that our sales momentum will continue."
Lexus posted March sales of 27,032 vehicles, down 3.2 percent on a volume basis and down 6.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the first quarter, Lexus posted sales of 64,211 units, up 3.8 percent on a volume basis and up 1.1 percent on a DSR basis.
"Lexus turned in a solid first quarter with a nearly 4.0 percent sales increase year-over-year," said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "Our success was fueled by strong demand for our LUVs, like the compact NX and new three-row RXL, combined with the launch of our new flagship LS sedan. And with even more products on the way, like the all-new UX that we just launched in New York, Lexus has great momentum heading into the rest of 2018."
March 2018 Highlights
- TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions, posted best-ever March and first quarter light truck sales
- Toyota division posted quarterly sales of more than 507,000, its best first quarter in 10 years
- Toyota division SUVs up 17.5 percent with 74,662 units sold
- Camry posted sales of 35,264, outselling top-performing RAV4
- RAV4 posted sales of 34,937 units, a best-ever month and first-quarter
- Highlander posted sales of 21,438 units, a best-ever March and first-quarter
- Toyota division pickups increased 18.6 percent
- Tacoma sales up 21.1 percent with 20,250 units sold
- Tundra posted sales of 10,697 units, up 14.3 percent
- Lexus division LUVs up 2.1 percent, a best-ever March
- NX Hybrid up 156.8 percent in March, a best-ever March
- RX posted monthly sales of 9,814 units
- LX sales up 3.1 percent
- Lexus LS posted sales of 1,008 units, up 172.4 percent
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.
Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
-- Current Month --
|
-- Calendar Year To Date --
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
Toyota Prius Sedan
|
4,064
|
5,798
|
-32.4%
|
11,964
|
15,769
|
-26.1%
|
Toyota Prius V(only)
|
422
|
960
|
-57.6%
|
1,462
|
2,619
|
-45.6%
|
Toyota Prius C(only)
|
814
|
1,385
|
-43.3%
|
2,341
|
3,900
|
-41.5%
|
Toyota Prius PRIME(only)
|
2,922
|
1,618
|
74.1%
|
6,468
|
4,346
|
45.0%
|
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|
4,128
|
3,497
|
13.8%
|
11,287
|
9,475
|
16.0%
|
Lexus NX Hybrid
|
735
|
276
|
156.8%
|
1,711
|
639
|
160.8%
|
Lexus RX Hybrid
|
965
|
713
|
30.5%
|
2,216
|
1,663
|
29.8%
