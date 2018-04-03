Toyota Motor North America Reports March 2018, First Quarter Sales

-- Toyota division had its best first-quarter in 10 years

-- Best-ever March sales for light truck, RAV4, Highlander

-- Lexus luxury utility vehicles (LUVS) mark best-ever first quarter

PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2018 sales of 222,782 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent from March 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in March 2018 compared to March 2017, sales were down 0.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis. 

Toyota division posted March sales of 195,750 units, up 4.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the first quarter, Toyota posted sales of 572,033 units, up 7.4 percent on a volume basis and up 4.6 percent on a DSR basis.

"Strong Camry sales in March, combined with continuing record light truck results, paved the way to our best first-quarter in 10 years," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division.  "With the all-new Avalon and Corolla Hatchback on sale this spring, we're heading into the second quarter with confidence that our sales momentum will continue."

Lexus posted March sales of 27,032 vehicles, down 3.2 percent on a volume basis and down 6.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the first quarter, Lexus posted sales of 64,211 units, up 3.8 percent on a volume basis and up 1.1 percent on a DSR basis.

"Lexus turned in a solid first quarter with a nearly 4.0 percent sales increase year-over-year," said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "Our success was fueled by strong demand for our LUVs, like the compact NX and new three-row RXL, combined with the launch of our new flagship LS sedan. And with even more products on the way, like the all-new UX that we just launched in New York, Lexus has great momentum heading into the rest of 2018."

March 2018 Highlights  

  • TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions, posted best-ever March and first quarter light truck sales
  • Toyota division posted quarterly sales of more than 507,000, its best first quarter in 10 years
  • Toyota division SUVs up 17.5 percent with 74,662 units sold
  • Camry posted sales of 35,264, outselling top-performing RAV4
  • RAV4 posted sales of 34,937 units, a best-ever month and first-quarter
  • Highlander posted sales of 21,438 units, a best-ever March and first-quarter
  • Toyota division pickups increased 18.6 percent
  • Tacoma sales up 21.1 percent with 20,250 units sold
  • Tundra posted sales of 10,697 units, up 14.3 percent
  • Lexus division LUVs up 2.1 percent, a best-ever March
  • NX Hybrid up 156.8 percent in March, a best-ever March
  • RX posted monthly sales of 9,814 units
  • LX sales up 3.1 percent
  • Lexus LS posted sales of 1,008 units, up 172.4 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.).  Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.  

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

MARCH 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TOYOTA

222,782

215,224

-0.2

3.5

572,033

532,611

4.6

7.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

195,750

187,289

0.8

4.5

507,822

470,766

5.1

7.9

TOTAL LEXUS

27,032

27,935

-6.7

-3.2

64,211

61,845

1.1

3.8









YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

2,918

4,083

-31.1

-28.5

7,506

8,835

-17.2

-15.0

YARIS LIFTBACK

144

1377

-89.9

-89.5

454

3,764

-88.3

-87.9

TOTAL YARIS

3,062

5,460

-45.9

-43.9

7,960

12,599

-38.5

-36.8

iQ

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xD

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xB

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

tC

0

31

-100.0

-100.0

1

142

-99.3

-99.3

COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM)

2,147

2,123

-2.5

1.1

5,029

5,349

-8.4

-6.0

COROLLA SEDAN

29,245

30,584

-7.8

-4.4

72,791

76,086

-6.8

-4.3

TOTAL COROLLA

31,392

32,707

-7.4

-4.0

77,820

81,435

-6.9

-4.4

86 (INCL FR-S)

491

705

-32.8

-30.4

1,182

1,782

-35.4

-33.7

MIRAI

83

118

-32.2

-29.7

462

311

44.7

48.6

AVALON

4,068

3,483

12.6

16.8

10,576

8,596

19.8

23.0

PRIUS

8,222

9,761

-18.8

-15.8

22,235

26,634

-18.7

-16.5

CAMRY

35,264

35,648

-4.6

-1.1

90,767

83,459

5.9

8.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

82,582

87,913

-9.4

-6.1

211,003

214,958

-4.4

-1.8









CT

1

841

-99.9

-99.9

4

1,692

-99.8

-99.8

IS

2,312

2,597

-14.2

-11.0

5,283

5,704

-9.8

-7.4

RC

271

619

-57.8

-56.2

618

1,561

-61.4

-60.4

ES

3,938

4,626

-17.9

-14.9

9,263

9,506

-5.1

-2.6

GS

754

737

-1.3

2.3

1,763

1,695

1.3

4.0

LS

1008

370

162.7

172.4

1,672

944

72.5

77.1

LC

218

0

0

0

522

0

0

0

LFA

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

8,502

9,790

-16.3

-13.2

19,126

21,102

-11.7

-9.4

TOTAL TOYOTA CAR

91,084

97,703

-10.1

-6.8

230,129

236,060

-5.0

-2.5









SIENNA

7,559

9,770

-25.4

-22.6

23,619

26,020

-11.6

-9.2

C-HR

5,253

0

0

0

13,619

0

0

0

RAV4

34,937

32,027

5.2

9.1

91,459

80,533

10.6

13.6

FJ CRUISER

0

2

-100

-100

1

2

-51.3

-50

VENZA

0

4

-100

-100

0

9

-100

-100

HIGHLANDER

21,438

18,058

14.5

18.7

52,882

46,642

10.4

13.4

4RUNNER

11,761

12,045

-5.8

-2.4

31,550

31,656

-2.9

-0.3

SEQUOIA

1,006

1,112

-12.8

-9.5

2,828

3,437

-19.9

-17.7

LAND CRUISER

267

272

-5.3

-1.8

764

796

-6.5

-4.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

74,662

63,520

13.3

17.5

193,103

163,075

15.3

18.4









TACOMA

20,250

16,728

16.7

21.1

53,779

43,493

20.4

23.6

TUNDRA

10,697

9,358

10.2

14.3

26,318

23,220

10.4

13.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

30,947

26,086

14.4

18.6

80,097

66,713

16.9

20.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

113,168

99,376

9.8

13.9

296,819

255,808

13.0

16.0









NX

5,859

5,619

0.5

4.3

14,327

12,097

15.4

18.4

RX

9,814

9,445

0.2

3.9

23,790

21,641

7.1

9.9

GX

2329

2569

-12.6

-9.3

5,691

5,514

0.5

3.2

LX

528

512

-0.6

3.1

1,277

1,491

-16.6

-14.4

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

18,530

18,145

-1.5

2.1

45,085

40,743

7.8

10.7

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

131,698

117,521

8.1

12.1

341,904

296,551

12.3

15.3

Selling Days

28

27

77

75

DSR = Daily Selling Rate









*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY 

MARCH, 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

29,245

30,584

-7.8

-4.4

72,791

76,086

-6.8

-4.3

CAMRY

33,235

35,648

-10.1

-6.8

82,164

83,459

-4.1

-1.6

AVALON

4,068

3,483

12.6

16.8

10,576

8,596

19.8

23.0

YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

2,918

4,083

-31.1

-28.5

7,506

8,835

-17.2

-15.0

RAV4

14,622

15,552

-9.3

-6.0

41,184

38,639

3.8

6.6

VENZA

0

4

-100.0

-100.0

0

9

-100.0

-100.0

HIGHLANDER

21,438

18,058

14.5

18.7

52,882

46,642

10.4

13.4

SIENNA

7,559

9,770

-25.4

-22.6

23,619

26,020

-11.6

-9.2

SEQUOIA

1,006

1,112

-12.8

-9.5

2,828

3,437

-19.9

-17.7

TACOMA

20,250

16,728

16.7

21.1

53,779

43,493

20.4

23.6

TUNDRA

10,697

9,358

10.2

14.3

26,318

23,220

10.4

13.3

ES

3,507

3,502

-3.4

0.1

8,282

6,895

17.0

20.1

RX

8,198

8,745

-9.6

-6.3

21,004

19,983

2.4

5.1









TOTAL

156,743

156,627

-3.5

0.1

402,933

385,314

1.9

4.6

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

70.4%

72.8%

70.4%

72.3%










TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

13,116

14,115

-10.4

-7.1

37,966

37,982

-2.6

0.0

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

4,995

6,288

-23.4

-20.6

10,844

14,207

-25.7

-23.7

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

69,466

73,798

-9.2

-5.9

173,037

176,976

-4.8

-2.2

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

3,507

3,502

-3.4

0.1

8,282

6,895

17.0

20.1

TOTAL TOYOTA CARS

91,084

97,703

-10.1

-6.8

230,129

236,060

-5.0

-2.5









TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

37,596

28,794

25.9

30.6

96,209

74,348

26.0

29.4

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

10,332

9,400

6.0

9.9

24,081

20,760

13.0

16.0

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

75,572

70,582

3.2

7.1

200,610

181,460

7.7

10.6

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

8,198

8,745

-9.6

-6.3

21,004

19,983

2.4

5.1

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

131,698

117,521

8.1

12.1

341,904

296,551

12.3

15.3









Selling Days

28

27

77

78

DSR = Daily Selling Rate

















-- Current Month --

-- Calendar Year To Date --  

2018

2017

DSR %

2018

2017

DSR %

Toyota Prius Sedan

4,064

5,798

-32.4%

11,964

15,769

-26.1%

Toyota Prius V(only)

422

960

-57.6%

1,462

2,619

-45.6%

Toyota Prius C(only)

814

1,385

-43.3%

2,341

3,900

-41.5%

Toyota Prius PRIME(only)

2,922

1,618

74.1%

6,468

4,346

45.0%

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

4,128

3,497

13.8%

11,287

9,475

16.0%

Lexus NX Hybrid

735

276

156.8%

1,711

639

160.8%

Lexus RX Hybrid

965

713

30.5%

2,216

1,663

29.8%

 

