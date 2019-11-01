Toyota Motor North America Reports October 2019 Sales

- RAV4 sales increased 10.3 percent, marking a best-ever October; led by RAV4 Hybrid

- NX sales up 2.1 percent; led by NX Hybrid, which marked a best-ever October

- Hybrid sales up 57.1 percent; Toyota division hybrid sales up 62.0 percent and Lexus division up 33.0 percent

Toyota Motor North America

Nov 01, 2019, 09:45 ET

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported October 2019 sales of 188,787 vehicles, a decrease of 1.2 percent on a volume basis and down 4.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus October 2018.

Toyota division posted October sales of 165,644 units, down 1.6 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted October sales of 23,143 vehicles, up 1.9 percent on a volume basis and down 1.9 percent on a DSR basis.

October 2019 Highlights

Toyota Division:

  • RAV4 sales increased 10.3 percent, marking a best-ever October; led by RAV4 Hybrid with 9,460 units sold
  • CH-R sales up 5.9 percent; a best-ever October
  • Corolla sales increased 1.6 percent
  • Prius sales up 5.9 percent
  • Sequoia sales up 2.6 percent
  • Land Cruiser sales increased 15.2 percent
  • Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 2.4 percent
  • Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 62.0 percent

Lexus Division:

  • RC sales increased 66.4 percent
  • NX sales up 2.1 percent; led by NX Hybrid, which marked a best-ever October
  • RX sales increased 7.7 percent; marking a best-ever October
  • GX sales up 11.6 percent
  • LX sales increased 3.7 percent
  • Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 14.5 percent; marking a best-ever October
  • Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 33.0 percent

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Toyota Business Communications

Carley Hummel
469-292-8754
carley.hummel@toyota.com

Victor Vanov
469-292-1318
victor.vanov@toyota.com

Lexus Public Relations

Craig Taguchi
469-292-4387
craig.taguchi@lexus.com

Amanda Roark
469-292-2636
amanda.roark@lexus.com

Media Websites:      ToyotaNewsroom.com
                                 LexusNewsroom.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

October 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

188,787

191,102

-4.9

-1.2

1,968,089

2,015,338

-2.3

-2.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

165,644

168,386

-5.3

-1.6

1,735,395

1,778,998

-2.5

-2.5

TOTAL LEXUS

23,143

22,716

-1.9

1.9

232,694

236,340

-1.5

-1.5

YARIS

883

1,455

-41.6

-39.3

20,074

24,521

-18.1

-18.1

tC

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

0

2

-100.0

-100.0

COROLLA

22,378

22,020

-2.1

1.6

256,356

257,188

-0.3

-0.3

SUPRA

516

0

0

0

1993

0

0

0.0

86 (INCL FR-S)

298

335

-14.3

-11.0

2,815

3,558

-20.9

-20.9

MIRAI

89

119

-28.0

-25.2

1,338

1,274

5.0

5.0

AVALON

1,755

2,163

-21.9

-18.9

24,208

28,817

-16.0

-16.0

PRIUS

6,679

6,306

2.0

5.9

56,937

75,231

-24.3

-24.3

CAMRY

26,602

26,914

-4.8

-1.2

285,058

289,801

-1.6

-1.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

59,200

59,313

-3.9

-0.2

648,779

680,393

-4.6

-4.6

CT

0

0

0

0

0

4

-100.0

-100.0

IS

843

1,511

-46.3

-44.2

12,743

18,904

-32.6

-32.6

RC

351

211

60.2

66.4

3,713

2,804

32.4

32.4

ES

3,870

4,531

-17.8

-14.6

41,766

38,877

7.4

7.4

GS

222

387

-44.8

-42.6

2,792

5,545

-49.6

-49.6

LS

468

835

-46.0

-44.0

4,416

7,507

-41.2

-41.2

LC

91

140

-37.4

-35.0

1,019

1,688

-39.6

-39.6

LFA

0

0

0

0

3

2

50

50

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

5,845

7,615

-26.1

-23.2

66,452

75,331

-11.8

-11.8

TOTAL TMNA CAR

65,045

66,928

-6.4

-2.8

715,231

755,724

-5.4

-5.4

SIENNA

4,801

6,854

-32.5

-30.0

63,046

74,226

-15.1

-15.1

C-HR

3,900

3,683

2.0

5.9

41,677

41,613

0.2

0.2

RAV4

37,499

34,004

6.2

10.3

362,121

353,151

2.5

2.5

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

1

3

-66.7

-66.7

VENZA

0

0

0

0

9

0

0

0

HIGHLANDER

18,857

20,548

-11.6

-8.2

199,026

201,247

-1.1

-1.1

4RUNNER

12,248

12,624

-6.6

-3.0

107,944

114,891

-6.0

-6.0

SEQUOIA

915

892

-1.2

2.6

8,498

8,997

-5.5

-5.5

LAND CRUISER

418

363

10.9

15.2

2,804

2,681

4.6

4.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

73,837

72,114

-1.4

2.4

722,080

722,583

-0.1

-0.1

TACOMA

19,725

20,534

-7.5

-3.9

207,347

204,443

1.4

1.4

TUNDRA

8,081

9,571

-18.7

-15.6

94,143

97,353

-3.3

-3.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

27,806

30,105

-11.1

-7.6

301,490

301,796

-0.1

-0.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

106,444

109,073

-6.0

-2.4

1,086,616

1,098,605

-1.1

-1.1

UX

1,209

0

0.0

0.0

13,200

0

0.0

0.0

NX

4,266

4,180

-1.7

2.1

44,340

47,693

-7.0

-7.0

RX

9,271

8,608

3.7

7.7

85,441

88,171

-3.1

-3.1

GX

2,161

1,936

7.5

11.6

19,537

21,033

-7.1

-7.1

LX

391

377

-0.1

3.7

3,724

4,112

-9.4

-9.4

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

17,298

15,101

10.3

14.5

166,242

161,009

3.3

3.3

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

123,742

124,174

-4

-0.3

1,252,858

1,259,614

-0.5

-0.5

Selling Days

27

26

256

256

DSR = Daily Selling Rate







*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

October 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

10,233

20,416

-51.7

-49.9

127,604

237,717

-46.3

-46.3

CAMRY

26,593

26,550

-3.5

0.2

284,476

274,625

3.6

3.6

AVALON

1,755

2,163

-21.9

-18.9

24,208

28,817

-16.0

-16.0

YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)

451

1,248

-65.2

-63.9

19,271

22,819

-15.5

-15.5

YARIS HB

431

0

0.0

0.0

445

0

0.0

0.0

RAV4

25,699

13,720

80.4

87.3

196,157

144,485

35.8

35.8

VENZA

0

0

0.0

0.0

9

0

0.0

0.0

HIGHLANDER

18,857

20,548

-11.6

-8.2

199,025

201,247

-1.1

-1.1

SIENNA

4,801

6,854

-32.5

-30.0

63,046

74,226

-15.1

-15.1

SEQUOIA

915

892

-1.2

2.6

8,498

8,997

-5.5

-5.5

TACOMA

19,725

20,534

-7.5

-3.9

207,347

204,443

1.4

1.4

TUNDRA

8,081

9,571

-18.7

-15.6

94,143

97,353

-3.3

-3.3

ES

3,686

3,590

-1.1

2.7

35,954

33,693

6.7

6.7

RX

8,049

6,122

26.6

31.5

71,980

66,113

8.9

8.9

TOTAL

129,276

132,208

-5.8

-2.2

1,332,163

1,394,535

-4.5

-4.5

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

68.5%

69.2%

67.7%

69.2%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

19,737

8,936

112.7

120.9

192,775

116,415

65.6

65.6

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

2,159

4,025

-48.3

-46.4

30,498

41,638

-26.8

-26.8

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

39,463

50,377

-24.6

-21.7

456,004

563,978

-19.1

-19.1

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

3,686

3,590

-1.1

2.7

35,954

33,693

6.7

6.7

TOTAL TMNA CARS

65,045

66,928

-6.4

-2.8

715,231

755,724

-5.4

-5.4

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

28,366

36,954

-26.1

-23.2

318,391

367,854

-13.4

-13.4

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

9,249

8,979

-0.8

3.0

94,262

94,896

-0.7

-0.7

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

78,078

72,119

4.3

8.3

768,225

730,751

5.1

5.1

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

8,049

6,122

26.6

31.5

71,980

66,113

8.9

8.9

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

123,742

124,174

-4.0

-0.3

1,252,858

1,259,614

-0.5

-0.5

Selling Days

27

26

256

256


TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

October 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

6,679

6,306

2.0%

5.9%

56,937

75,231

-24.3%

-24.3%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

1,873

0

0.0%

0.0%

12,923

0

0.0%

0.0%

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

1,668

1,470

9.3%

13.5%

22,061

18,960

16.4%

16.4%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

380

580

-36.9%

-34.5%

5,452

6,675

-18.3%

-18.3%

TOYOTA MIRAI

89

119

-28.0%

-25.2%

1,338

1,274

5.0%

5.0%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,556

936

60.1%

66.2%

14,633

11,890

23.1%

23.1%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

9,460

3,986

128.5%

137.3%

72,341

40,981

76.5%

76.5%

LEXUS ES HYBRID

730

616

14.1%

18.5%

7,121

4,317

65.0%

65.0%

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

7

35

-80.0%

-80.0%

LEXUS UX HYBRID

628

0

0.0%

0.0%

6,645

0

0.0%

0.0%

LEXUS NX HYBRID

766

656

12.4%

16.8%

7,357

6,882

6.9%

6.9%

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,451

1,416

-1.3%

2.5%

12,568

11,850

6.1%

6.1%

LEXUS LS HYBRID

22

19

11.5%

15.8%

148

277

-46.6%

-46.6%

LEXUS LC HYBRID

7

3

124.7%

133.3%

32

86

-62.8%

-62.8%

LEXUS CT HYBRID

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

4

-100.0%

-100.0%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

25,309

16,107

51.3%

57.1%

219,563

178,463

23.0%

23.0%









TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

21,705

13,397

56.0%

62.0%

185,685

155,012

19.8%

19.8%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

3,604

2,710

28.1%

33.0%

33,878

23,451

44.5%

44.5%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

