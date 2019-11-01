Toyota Motor North America Reports October 2019 Sales

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported October 2019 sales of 188,787 vehicles, a decrease of 1.2 percent on a volume basis and down 4.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus October 2018.

Toyota division posted October sales of 165,644 units, down 1.6 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted October sales of 23,143 vehicles, up 1.9 percent on a volume basis and down 1.9 percent on a DSR basis.

October 2019 Highlights

Toyota Division:

RAV4 sales increased 10.3 percent, marking a best-ever October; led by RAV4 Hybrid with 9,460 units sold

CH-R sales up 5.9 percent; a best-ever October

Corolla sales increased 1.6 percent

Prius sales up 5.9 percent

Sequoia sales up 2.6 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 15.2 percent

Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 2.4 percent

Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 62.0 percent

Lexus Division:

RC sales increased 66.4 percent

NX sales up 2.1 percent; led by NX Hybrid, which marked a best-ever October

RX sales increased 7.7 percent; marking a best-ever October

GX sales up 11.6 percent

LX sales increased 3.7 percent

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 14.5 percent; marking a best-ever October

Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 33.0 percent

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Toyota Business Communications

Carley Hummel

469-292-8754

carley.hummel@toyota.com

Victor Vanov

469-292-1318

victor.vanov@toyota.com

Lexus Public Relations

Craig Taguchi

469-292-4387

craig.taguchi@lexus.com

Amanda Roark

469-292-2636

amanda.roark@lexus.com

Media Websites: ToyotaNewsroom.com

LexusNewsroom.com

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY October 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 188,787 191,102 -4.9 -1.2 1,968,089 2,015,338 -2.3 -2.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 165,644 168,386 -5.3 -1.6 1,735,395 1,778,998 -2.5 -2.5 TOTAL LEXUS 23,143 22,716 -1.9 1.9 232,694 236,340 -1.5 -1.5 YARIS 883 1,455 -41.6 -39.3 20,074 24,521 -18.1 -18.1 tC 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 0 2 -100.0 -100.0 COROLLA 22,378 22,020 -2.1 1.6 256,356 257,188 -0.3 -0.3 SUPRA 516 0 0 0 1993 0 0 0.0 86 (INCL FR-S) 298 335 -14.3 -11.0 2,815 3,558 -20.9 -20.9 MIRAI 89 119 -28.0 -25.2 1,338 1,274 5.0 5.0 AVALON 1,755 2,163 -21.9 -18.9 24,208 28,817 -16.0 -16.0 PRIUS 6,679 6,306 2.0 5.9 56,937 75,231 -24.3 -24.3 CAMRY 26,602 26,914 -4.8 -1.2 285,058 289,801 -1.6 -1.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 59,200 59,313 -3.9 -0.2 648,779 680,393 -4.6 -4.6 CT 0 0 0 0 0 4 -100.0 -100.0 IS 843 1,511 -46.3 -44.2 12,743 18,904 -32.6 -32.6 RC 351 211 60.2 66.4 3,713 2,804 32.4 32.4 ES 3,870 4,531 -17.8 -14.6 41,766 38,877 7.4 7.4 GS 222 387 -44.8 -42.6 2,792 5,545 -49.6 -49.6 LS 468 835 -46.0 -44.0 4,416 7,507 -41.2 -41.2 LC 91 140 -37.4 -35.0 1,019 1,688 -39.6 -39.6 LFA 0 0 0 0 3 2 50 50 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 5,845 7,615 -26.1 -23.2 66,452 75,331 -11.8 -11.8 TOTAL TMNA CAR 65,045 66,928 -6.4 -2.8 715,231 755,724 -5.4 -5.4 SIENNA 4,801 6,854 -32.5 -30.0 63,046 74,226 -15.1 -15.1 C-HR 3,900 3,683 2.0 5.9 41,677 41,613 0.2 0.2 RAV4 37,499 34,004 6.2 10.3 362,121 353,151 2.5 2.5 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 3 -66.7 -66.7 VENZA 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 HIGHLANDER 18,857 20,548 -11.6 -8.2 199,026 201,247 -1.1 -1.1 4RUNNER 12,248 12,624 -6.6 -3.0 107,944 114,891 -6.0 -6.0 SEQUOIA 915 892 -1.2 2.6 8,498 8,997 -5.5 -5.5 LAND CRUISER 418 363 10.9 15.2 2,804 2,681 4.6 4.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 73,837 72,114 -1.4 2.4 722,080 722,583 -0.1 -0.1 TACOMA 19,725 20,534 -7.5 -3.9 207,347 204,443 1.4 1.4 TUNDRA 8,081 9,571 -18.7 -15.6 94,143 97,353 -3.3 -3.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 27,806 30,105 -11.1 -7.6 301,490 301,796 -0.1 -0.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 106,444 109,073 -6.0 -2.4 1,086,616 1,098,605 -1.1 -1.1 UX 1,209 0 0.0 0.0 13,200 0 0.0 0.0 NX 4,266 4,180 -1.7 2.1 44,340 47,693 -7.0 -7.0 RX 9,271 8,608 3.7 7.7 85,441 88,171 -3.1 -3.1 GX 2,161 1,936 7.5 11.6 19,537 21,033 -7.1 -7.1 LX 391 377 -0.1 3.7 3,724 4,112 -9.4 -9.4 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 17,298 15,101 10.3 14.5 166,242 161,009 3.3 3.3 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 123,742 124,174 -4 -0.3 1,252,858 1,259,614 -0.5 -0.5 Selling Days 27 26



256 256



DSR = Daily Selling Rate















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY

October 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 10,233 20,416 -51.7 -49.9 127,604 237,717 -46.3 -46.3 CAMRY 26,593 26,550 -3.5 0.2 284,476 274,625 3.6 3.6 AVALON 1,755 2,163 -21.9 -18.9 24,208 28,817 -16.0 -16.0 YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA) 451 1,248 -65.2 -63.9 19,271 22,819 -15.5 -15.5 YARIS HB 431 0 0.0 0.0 445 0 0.0 0.0 RAV4 25,699 13,720 80.4 87.3 196,157 144,485 35.8 35.8 VENZA 0 0 0.0 0.0 9 0 0.0 0.0 HIGHLANDER 18,857 20,548 -11.6 -8.2 199,025 201,247 -1.1 -1.1 SIENNA 4,801 6,854 -32.5 -30.0 63,046 74,226 -15.1 -15.1 SEQUOIA 915 892 -1.2 2.6 8,498 8,997 -5.5 -5.5 TACOMA 19,725 20,534 -7.5 -3.9 207,347 204,443 1.4 1.4 TUNDRA 8,081 9,571 -18.7 -15.6 94,143 97,353 -3.3 -3.3 ES 3,686 3,590 -1.1 2.7 35,954 33,693 6.7 6.7 RX 8,049 6,122 26.6 31.5 71,980 66,113 8.9 8.9 TOTAL 129,276 132,208 -5.8 -2.2 1,332,163 1,394,535 -4.5 -4.5 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 68.5% 69.2%



67.7% 69.2%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 19,737 8,936 112.7 120.9 192,775 116,415 65.6 65.6 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 2,159 4,025 -48.3 -46.4 30,498 41,638 -26.8 -26.8 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 39,463 50,377 -24.6 -21.7 456,004 563,978 -19.1 -19.1 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 3,686 3,590 -1.1 2.7 35,954 33,693 6.7 6.7 TOTAL TMNA CARS 65,045 66,928 -6.4 -2.8 715,231 755,724 -5.4 -5.4 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 28,366 36,954 -26.1 -23.2 318,391 367,854 -13.4 -13.4 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 9,249 8,979 -0.8 3.0 94,262 94,896 -0.7 -0.7 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 78,078 72,119 4.3 8.3 768,225 730,751 5.1 5.1 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 8,049 6,122 26.6 31.5 71,980 66,113 8.9 8.9 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 123,742 124,174 -4.0 -0.3 1,252,858 1,259,614 -0.5 -0.5 Selling Days 27 26



256 256







TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

October 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR % VOL% 2019 2018 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 6,679 6,306 2.0% 5.9% 56,937 75,231 -24.3% -24.3% TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 1,873 0 0.0% 0.0% 12,923 0 0.0% 0.0% TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 1,668 1,470 9.3% 13.5% 22,061 18,960 16.4% 16.4% TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 380 580 -36.9% -34.5% 5,452 6,675 -18.3% -18.3% TOYOTA MIRAI 89 119 -28.0% -25.2% 1,338 1,274 5.0% 5.0% TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,556 936 60.1% 66.2% 14,633 11,890 23.1% 23.1% TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 9,460 3,986 128.5% 137.3% 72,341 40,981 76.5% 76.5% LEXUS ES HYBRID 730 616 14.1% 18.5% 7,121 4,317 65.0% 65.0% LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 7 35 -80.0% -80.0% LEXUS UX HYBRID 628 0 0.0% 0.0% 6,645 0 0.0% 0.0% LEXUS NX HYBRID 766 656 12.4% 16.8% 7,357 6,882 6.9% 6.9% LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,451 1,416 -1.3% 2.5% 12,568 11,850 6.1% 6.1% LEXUS LS HYBRID 22 19 11.5% 15.8% 148 277 -46.6% -46.6% LEXUS LC HYBRID 7 3 124.7% 133.3% 32 86 -62.8% -62.8% LEXUS CT HYBRID 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 4 -100.0% -100.0% TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 25,309 16,107 51.3% 57.1% 219,563 178,463 23.0% 23.0%

















TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 21,705 13,397 56.0% 62.0% 185,685 155,012 19.8% 19.8% TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 3,604 2,710 28.1% 33.0% 33,878 23,451 44.5% 44.5%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

