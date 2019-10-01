Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for September

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported September 2019 sales of 169,656 vehicles, a decrease of 16.5 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2018.

Through September, TMNA reported sales of 1,779,302 vehicles, down 2.5 percent on a volume basis versus the same period in 2018. On a DSR basis, sales were down 2.0 percent versus last year.

Toyota division posted September 2019 sales of 150,796 vehicles, down 15.5 percent on a volume basis and down 8.2 percent on a DSR basis. Through September, Toyota division posted a decrease of 2.5 percent versus the same period in 2018.

"Led by a 51 percent increase in hybrid sales growth over the past three months, we're doubling down and accelerating our pace," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "With new hybrid launches on some of our most successful models like Corolla, RAV4, Highlander, and more, we plan to further advance our spot as the hybrid leader for years to come."

Lexus division posted September 2019 sales of 18,860 vehicles, down 23.3 percent on a volume basis and down 16.7 percent on a DSR basis. Through September, Lexus posted a decrease of 1.9 percent versus the same period in 2018.

"Lexus has seen a healthy first nine months to the year, and we are looking forward to a strong year end," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "With best-ever year-to-date luxury SUV sales, supported by record hybrid models, are seeing good sales performance and the right product mix in our availability. Guests also are excited to see the updated Lexus RX and GX are arriving to showrooms this fall."

September and Year-to-Date Highlights

RAV4 sales up 1.7 percent YTD, led by RAV4 Hybrid; marking a best-ever quarter for RAV4 Hybrid and a best-ever first three quarters for total RAV4

Tacoma sales increased 2.0 percent YTD; marking its best-ever first three quarters

Mirai sales up 8.1 percent YTD; marking its best-ever first three quarters

Highlander sales up 3.8 percent for the quarter; marking its best-ever third quarter

C-HR sales increased 2.4 percent for the quarter; marking its best-ever third quarter

Total Toyota division car sales up 0.9 percent in the third quarter

Total Toyota division hybrid sales increased 34.3 percent in September; up 15.8 percent YTD

RC sales increased 29.5 percent in September; up 29.7 percent YTD

ES sales up 10.3 percent YTD

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 2.1 percent year-to-date; marking a best-ever first three quarters

Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 46.0 percent YTD

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Toyota Business Communications

Carley Hummel

469-430-6086

carley.hummel@toyota.com

Victor Vanov

469-292-1318

victor.vanov@toyota.com

Lexus Public Relations

Craig Taguchi

469-292-4387

craig.taguchi@lexus.com

Amanda Roark

469-292-2636

amanda.roark@lexus.com

Media Websites: ToyotaNewsroom.com

LexusNewsroom.com

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY September 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 169,656 203,100 -9.2 -16.5 1,779,302 1,824,236 -2.0 -2.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 150,796 178,501 -8.2 -15.5 1,569,751 1,610,612 -2.1 -2.5 TOTAL LEXUS 18,860 24,599 -16.7 -23.3 209,551 213,624 -1.5 -1.9 YARIS 333 1,692 -78.6 -80.3 19,191 23,066 -16.4 -16.8 tC 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 COROLLA 20,354 20,797 6.4 -2.1 233,978 235,168 -0.1 -0.5 SUPRA 514 0 0 0 1477 0 0 0.0 86 (INCL FR-S) 211 325 -29.4 -35.1 2,517 3,223 -21.6 -21.9 MIRAI 62 159 -57.6 -61.0 1,249 1,155 8.6 8.1 AVALON 1,827 2,225 -10.7 -17.9 22,453 26,654 -15.4 -15.8 PRIUS 6,164 7,378 -9.2 -16.5 50,258 68,925 -26.8 -27.1 CAMRY 23,328 27,640 -8.3 -15.6 258,456 262,887 -1.3 -1.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 52,793 60,216 -4.7 -12.3 589,579 621,080 -4.7 -5.1 CT 0 0 0 0 0 4 -100.0 -100.0 IS 844 1,798 -49.0 -53.1 11,900 17,393 -31.3 -31.6 RC 334 258 40.7 29.5 3,362 2,593 30.2 29.7 ES 3,320 5,208 -30.7 -36.3 37,896 34,346 10.8 10.3 GS 193 451 -53.5 -57.2 2,570 5,158 -50.0 -50.2 LS 346 668 -43.7 -48.2 3,948 6,672 -40.6 -40.8 LC 80 156 -44.3 -48.7 928 1,548 -39.8 -40.1 LFA 0 0 0 0 3 2 51 50 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 5,117 8,539 -34.9 -40.1 60,607 67,716 -10.1 -10.5 TOTAL TMNA CAR 57,910 68,755 -8.4 -15.8 650,186 688,796 -5.2 -5.6 SIENNA 4,438 7,520 -35.9 -41.0 58,245 67,372 -13.2 -13.5 C-HR 3,440 4,180 -10.5 -17.7 37,777 37,930 0.0 -0.4 RAV4 34,886 37,440 1.3 -6.8 324,622 319,147 2.2 1.7 FJ CRUISER 0 2 -100 -100 1 3 -66.5 -66.7 VENZA 5 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 HIGHLANDER 18,294 21,986 -9.6 -16.8 180,169 180,699 0.1 -0.3 4RUNNER 9,478 12,133 -15.1 -21.9 95,696 102,267 -6.0 -6.4 SEQUOIA 856 972 -4.3 -11.9 7,583 8,105 -6.0 -6.4 LAND CRUISER 226 333 -26.2 -32.1 2,386 2,318 3.4 2.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 67,185 77,046 -5.2 -12.8 648,243 650,469 0.1 -0.3 TACOMA 18,330 22,265 -10.5 -17.7 187,622 183,909 2.5 2.0 TUNDRA 8,050 11,454 -23.6 -29.7 86,062 87,782 -1.5 -2.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 26,380 33,719 -15.0 -21.8 273,684 271,691 1.2 0.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 98,003 118,285 -9.9 -17.1 980,172 989,532 -0.5 -0.9 UX 990 0 0.0 0.0 11,991 0 0.0 0.0 NX 3,637 4,544 -13.0 -20.0 40,074 43,513 -7.5 -7.9 RX 7,162 8,857 -12.1 -19.1 76,170 79,563 -3.8 -4.3 GX 1,707 2,280 -18.6 -25.1 17,376 19,097 -8.6 -9.0 LX 247 379 -29.2 -34.8 3,333 3,735 -10.4 -10.8 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 13,743 16,060 -7.0 -14.4 148,944 145,908 2.5 2.1 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 111,746 134,345 -9.6 -16.8 1,129,116 1,135,440 -0.1 -0.6 Selling Days 23 25



229 230



DSR = Daily Selling Rate















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY September 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 7,227 19,130 -58.9 -62.2 117,371 217,301 -45.8 -46.0 CAMRY 23,320 26,997 -6.1 -13.6 257,883 248,075 4.4 4.0 AVALON 1,827 2,225 -10.7 -17.9 22,453 26,654 -15.4 -15.8 YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA) 317 1,458 -76.4 -78.3 18,820 21,571 -12.4 -12.8 YARIS HB 14 0 0.0 0.0 14 0 0.0 0.0 RAV4 23,679 13,532 90.2 75.0 170,458 130,765 30.9 30.4 VENZA 5 0 0.0 0.0 9 0 0.0 0.0 HIGHLANDER 18,294 21,986 -9.6 -16.8 180,168 180,699 0.1 -0.3 SIENNA 4,438 7,520 -35.9 -41.0 58,245 67,372 -13.2 -13.5 SEQUOIA 856 972 -4.3 -11.9 7,583 8,105 -6.0 -6.4 TACOMA 18,330 22,265 -10.5 -17.7 187,622 183,909 2.5 2.0 TUNDRA 8,050 11,454 -23.6 -29.7 86,062 87,782 -1.5 -2.0 ES 3,141 4,107 -16.9 -23.5 32,268 30,103 7.7 7.2 RX 6,167 6,407 4.6 -3.7 63,931 59,991 7.0 6.6 TOTAL 115,665 138,053 -8.9 -16.2 1,202,887 1,262,327 -4.3 -4.7 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 68.2% 68.0%



67.6% 69.2%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 20,088 10,406 109.8 93.0 173,038 107,479 61.7 61.0 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 1,976 4,432 -51.5 -55.4 28,339 37,613 -24.3 -24.7 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 32,705 49,810 -28.6 -34.3 416,541 513,601 -18.5 -18.9 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 3,141 4,107 -16.9 -23.5 32,268 30,103 7.7 7.2 TOTAL TMNA CARS 57,910 68,755 -8.4 -15.8 650,186 688,796 -5.2 -5.6 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 24,351 40,556 -34.7 -40.0 290,025 330,900 -12.0 -12.4 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 7,576 9,653 -14.7 -21.5 85,013 85,917 -0.6 -1.1 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 73,652 77,729 3.0 -5.2 690,147 658,632 5.2 4.8 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 6,167 6,407 4.6 -3.7 63,931 59,991 7.0 6.6 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 111,746 134,345 -9.6 -16.8 1,129,116 1,135,440 -0.1 -0.6 Selling Days 23 25



229 230













































































TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

September 2019









-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR % VOL% 2019 2018 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 6,164 7,378 -9.2% -16.5% 50,258 68,925 -26.8% -27.1% TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 1,576 0 0.0% 0.0% 11,050 0 0.0% 0.0% TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 1,810 1,756 12.0% 3.1% 20,393 17,490 17.1% 16.6% TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 317 660 -47.8% -52.0% 5,072 6,095 -16.4% -16.8% TOYOTA MIRAI 62 159 -57.6% -61.0% 1,249 1,155 8.6% 8.1% TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,487 897 80.2% 65.8% 13,077 10,954 19.9% 19.4% TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 9,148 4,459 123.0% 105.2% 62,881 36,995 70.7% 70.0% LEXUS ES HYBRID 613 826 -19.3% -25.8% 6,391 3,701 73.4% 72.7% LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 2 -100.0% -100.0% 7 35 -79.9% -80.0% LEXUS UX HYBRID 565 0 0.0% 0.0% 6,017 0 0.0% 0.0% LEXUS NX HYBRID 630 664 3.1% -5.1% 6,591 6,226 6.3% 5.9% LEXUS RX HYBRID 956 1,493 -30.4% -36.0% 11,117 10,434 7.0% 6.5% LEXUS LS HYBRID 8 17 -48.9% -52.9% 126 258 -51.0% -51.2% LEXUS LC HYBRID 3 4 -18.5% -25.0% 25 83 -69.8% -69.9% LEXUS CT HYBRID 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 4 -100.0% -100.0% TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 23,339 18,315 38.5% 27.4% 194,254 162,356 20.2% 19.6%

















TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 20,564 15,309 46.0% 34.3% 163,980 141,615 16.3% 15.8% TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 2,775 3,006 0.3% -7.7% 30,274 20,741 46.6% 46.0%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

