Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for September
Oct 01, 2019, 10:34 ET
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported September 2019 sales of 169,656 vehicles, a decrease of 16.5 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2018.
Through September, TMNA reported sales of 1,779,302 vehicles, down 2.5 percent on a volume basis versus the same period in 2018. On a DSR basis, sales were down 2.0 percent versus last year.
Toyota division posted September 2019 sales of 150,796 vehicles, down 15.5 percent on a volume basis and down 8.2 percent on a DSR basis. Through September, Toyota division posted a decrease of 2.5 percent versus the same period in 2018.
"Led by a 51 percent increase in hybrid sales growth over the past three months, we're doubling down and accelerating our pace," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "With new hybrid launches on some of our most successful models like Corolla, RAV4, Highlander, and more, we plan to further advance our spot as the hybrid leader for years to come."
Lexus division posted September 2019 sales of 18,860 vehicles, down 23.3 percent on a volume basis and down 16.7 percent on a DSR basis. Through September, Lexus posted a decrease of 1.9 percent versus the same period in 2018.
"Lexus has seen a healthy first nine months to the year, and we are looking forward to a strong year end," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "With best-ever year-to-date luxury SUV sales, supported by record hybrid models, are seeing good sales performance and the right product mix in our availability. Guests also are excited to see the updated Lexus RX and GX are arriving to showrooms this fall."
September and Year-to-Date Highlights
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
169,656
|
203,100
|
-9.2
|
-16.5
|
1,779,302
|
1,824,236
|
-2.0
|
-2.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
150,796
|
178,501
|
-8.2
|
-15.5
|
1,569,751
|
1,610,612
|
-2.1
|
-2.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
18,860
|
24,599
|
-16.7
|
-23.3
|
209,551
|
213,624
|
-1.5
|
-1.9
|
YARIS
|
333
|
1,692
|
-78.6
|
-80.3
|
19,191
|
23,066
|
-16.4
|
-16.8
|
tC
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
COROLLA
|
20,354
|
20,797
|
6.4
|
-2.1
|
233,978
|
235,168
|
-0.1
|
-0.5
|
SUPRA
|
514
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1477
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
211
|
325
|
-29.4
|
-35.1
|
2,517
|
3,223
|
-21.6
|
-21.9
|
MIRAI
|
62
|
159
|
-57.6
|
-61.0
|
1,249
|
1,155
|
8.6
|
8.1
|
AVALON
|
1,827
|
2,225
|
-10.7
|
-17.9
|
22,453
|
26,654
|
-15.4
|
-15.8
|
PRIUS
|
6,164
|
7,378
|
-9.2
|
-16.5
|
50,258
|
68,925
|
-26.8
|
-27.1
|
CAMRY
|
23,328
|
27,640
|
-8.3
|
-15.6
|
258,456
|
262,887
|
-1.3
|
-1.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
52,793
|
60,216
|
-4.7
|
-12.3
|
589,579
|
621,080
|
-4.7
|
-5.1
|
CT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
IS
|
844
|
1,798
|
-49.0
|
-53.1
|
11,900
|
17,393
|
-31.3
|
-31.6
|
RC
|
334
|
258
|
40.7
|
29.5
|
3,362
|
2,593
|
30.2
|
29.7
|
ES
|
3,320
|
5,208
|
-30.7
|
-36.3
|
37,896
|
34,346
|
10.8
|
10.3
|
GS
|
193
|
451
|
-53.5
|
-57.2
|
2,570
|
5,158
|
-50.0
|
-50.2
|
LS
|
346
|
668
|
-43.7
|
-48.2
|
3,948
|
6,672
|
-40.6
|
-40.8
|
LC
|
80
|
156
|
-44.3
|
-48.7
|
928
|
1,548
|
-39.8
|
-40.1
|
LFA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
51
|
50
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
5,117
|
8,539
|
-34.9
|
-40.1
|
60,607
|
67,716
|
-10.1
|
-10.5
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
57,910
|
68,755
|
-8.4
|
-15.8
|
650,186
|
688,796
|
-5.2
|
-5.6
|
SIENNA
|
4,438
|
7,520
|
-35.9
|
-41.0
|
58,245
|
67,372
|
-13.2
|
-13.5
|
C-HR
|
3,440
|
4,180
|
-10.5
|
-17.7
|
37,777
|
37,930
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
RAV4
|
34,886
|
37,440
|
1.3
|
-6.8
|
324,622
|
319,147
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
2
|
-100
|
-100
|
1
|
3
|
-66.5
|
-66.7
|
VENZA
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
18,294
|
21,986
|
-9.6
|
-16.8
|
180,169
|
180,699
|
0.1
|
-0.3
|
4RUNNER
|
9,478
|
12,133
|
-15.1
|
-21.9
|
95,696
|
102,267
|
-6.0
|
-6.4
|
SEQUOIA
|
856
|
972
|
-4.3
|
-11.9
|
7,583
|
8,105
|
-6.0
|
-6.4
|
LAND CRUISER
|
226
|
333
|
-26.2
|
-32.1
|
2,386
|
2,318
|
3.4
|
2.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
67,185
|
77,046
|
-5.2
|
-12.8
|
648,243
|
650,469
|
0.1
|
-0.3
|
TACOMA
|
18,330
|
22,265
|
-10.5
|
-17.7
|
187,622
|
183,909
|
2.5
|
2.0
|
TUNDRA
|
8,050
|
11,454
|
-23.6
|
-29.7
|
86,062
|
87,782
|
-1.5
|
-2.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
26,380
|
33,719
|
-15.0
|
-21.8
|
273,684
|
271,691
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
98,003
|
118,285
|
-9.9
|
-17.1
|
980,172
|
989,532
|
-0.5
|
-0.9
|
UX
|
990
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
11,991
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NX
|
3,637
|
4,544
|
-13.0
|
-20.0
|
40,074
|
43,513
|
-7.5
|
-7.9
|
RX
|
7,162
|
8,857
|
-12.1
|
-19.1
|
76,170
|
79,563
|
-3.8
|
-4.3
|
GX
|
1,707
|
2,280
|
-18.6
|
-25.1
|
17,376
|
19,097
|
-8.6
|
-9.0
|
LX
|
247
|
379
|
-29.2
|
-34.8
|
3,333
|
3,735
|
-10.4
|
-10.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
13,743
|
16,060
|
-7.0
|
-14.4
|
148,944
|
145,908
|
2.5
|
2.1
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
111,746
|
134,345
|
-9.6
|
-16.8
|
1,129,116
|
1,135,440
|
-0.1
|
-0.6
|
Selling Days
|
23
|
25
|
229
|
230
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
7,227
|
19,130
|
-58.9
|
-62.2
|
117,371
|
217,301
|
-45.8
|
-46.0
|
CAMRY
|
23,320
|
26,997
|
-6.1
|
-13.6
|
257,883
|
248,075
|
4.4
|
4.0
|
AVALON
|
1,827
|
2,225
|
-10.7
|
-17.9
|
22,453
|
26,654
|
-15.4
|
-15.8
|
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
|
317
|
1,458
|
-76.4
|
-78.3
|
18,820
|
21,571
|
-12.4
|
-12.8
|
YARIS HB
|
14
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
14
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
RAV4
|
23,679
|
13,532
|
90.2
|
75.0
|
170,458
|
130,765
|
30.9
|
30.4
|
VENZA
|
5
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
9
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
18,294
|
21,986
|
-9.6
|
-16.8
|
180,168
|
180,699
|
0.1
|
-0.3
|
SIENNA
|
4,438
|
7,520
|
-35.9
|
-41.0
|
58,245
|
67,372
|
-13.2
|
-13.5
|
SEQUOIA
|
856
|
972
|
-4.3
|
-11.9
|
7,583
|
8,105
|
-6.0
|
-6.4
|
TACOMA
|
18,330
|
22,265
|
-10.5
|
-17.7
|
187,622
|
183,909
|
2.5
|
2.0
|
TUNDRA
|
8,050
|
11,454
|
-23.6
|
-29.7
|
86,062
|
87,782
|
-1.5
|
-2.0
|
ES
|
3,141
|
4,107
|
-16.9
|
-23.5
|
32,268
|
30,103
|
7.7
|
7.2
|
RX
|
6,167
|
6,407
|
4.6
|
-3.7
|
63,931
|
59,991
|
7.0
|
6.6
|
TOTAL
|
115,665
|
138,053
|
-8.9
|
-16.2
|
1,202,887
|
1,262,327
|
-4.3
|
-4.7
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
68.2%
|
68.0%
|
67.6%
|
69.2%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
20,088
|
10,406
|
109.8
|
93.0
|
173,038
|
107,479
|
61.7
|
61.0
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
1,976
|
4,432
|
-51.5
|
-55.4
|
28,339
|
37,613
|
-24.3
|
-24.7
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
32,705
|
49,810
|
-28.6
|
-34.3
|
416,541
|
513,601
|
-18.5
|
-18.9
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
3,141
|
4,107
|
-16.9
|
-23.5
|
32,268
|
30,103
|
7.7
|
7.2
|
TOTAL TMNA CARS
|
57,910
|
68,755
|
-8.4
|
-15.8
|
650,186
|
688,796
|
-5.2
|
-5.6
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
24,351
|
40,556
|
-34.7
|
-40.0
|
290,025
|
330,900
|
-12.0
|
-12.4
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
7,576
|
9,653
|
-14.7
|
-21.5
|
85,013
|
85,917
|
-0.6
|
-1.1
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
73,652
|
77,729
|
3.0
|
-5.2
|
690,147
|
658,632
|
5.2
|
4.8
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
6,167
|
6,407
|
4.6
|
-3.7
|
63,931
|
59,991
|
7.0
|
6.6
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
111,746
|
134,345
|
-9.6
|
-16.8
|
1,129,116
|
1,135,440
|
-0.1
|
-0.6
|
Selling Days
|
23
|
25
|
229
|
230
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
6,164
|
7,378
|
-9.2%
|
-16.5%
|
50,258
|
68,925
|
-26.8%
|
-27.1%
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
1,576
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
11,050
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
1,810
|
1,756
|
12.0%
|
3.1%
|
20,393
|
17,490
|
17.1%
|
16.6%
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
317
|
660
|
-47.8%
|
-52.0%
|
5,072
|
6,095
|
-16.4%
|
-16.8%
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
62
|
159
|
-57.6%
|
-61.0%
|
1,249
|
1,155
|
8.6%
|
8.1%
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,487
|
897
|
80.2%
|
65.8%
|
13,077
|
10,954
|
19.9%
|
19.4%
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
9,148
|
4,459
|
123.0%
|
105.2%
|
62,881
|
36,995
|
70.7%
|
70.0%
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
613
|
826
|
-19.3%
|
-25.8%
|
6,391
|
3,701
|
73.4%
|
72.7%
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7
|
35
|
-79.9%
|
-80.0%
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
565
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
6,017
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
630
|
664
|
3.1%
|
-5.1%
|
6,591
|
6,226
|
6.3%
|
5.9%
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
956
|
1,493
|
-30.4%
|
-36.0%
|
11,117
|
10,434
|
7.0%
|
6.5%
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
8
|
17
|
-48.9%
|
-52.9%
|
126
|
258
|
-51.0%
|
-51.2%
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
3
|
4
|
-18.5%
|
-25.0%
|
25
|
83
|
-69.8%
|
-69.9%
|
LEXUS CT HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
23,339
|
18,315
|
38.5%
|
27.4%
|
194,254
|
162,356
|
20.2%
|
19.6%
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
20,564
|
15,309
|
46.0%
|
34.3%
|
163,980
|
141,615
|
16.3%
|
15.8%
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
2,775
|
3,006
|
0.3%
|
-7.7%
|
30,274
|
20,741
|
46.6%
|
46.0%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
