Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for September

- RAV4 sales up 1.7 percent YTD, led by RAV4 Hybrid; marking a best-ever quarter for RAV4 Hybrid and a best-ever first three quarters for total RAV4

- Total Lexus division luxury SUV sales up 2.1 percent YTD; marking a best-ever first three quarters

- Hybrid sales up 15.8 percent for Toyota division and 46.0 percent for Lexus division YTD

Oct 01, 2019, 10:34 ET

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported September 2019 sales of 169,656 vehicles, a decrease of 16.5 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2018.

Through September, TMNA reported sales of 1,779,302 vehicles, down 2.5 percent on a volume basis versus the same period in 2018. On a DSR basis, sales were down 2.0 percent versus last year.

Toyota division posted September 2019 sales of 150,796 vehicles, down 15.5 percent on a volume basis and down 8.2 percent on a DSR basis. Through September, Toyota division posted a decrease of 2.5 percent versus the same period in 2018.

"Led by a 51 percent increase in hybrid sales growth over the past three months, we're doubling down and accelerating our pace," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "With new hybrid launches on some of our most successful models like Corolla, RAV4, Highlander, and more, we plan to further advance our spot as the hybrid leader for years to come."

Lexus division posted September 2019 sales of 18,860 vehicles, down 23.3 percent on a volume basis and down 16.7 percent on a DSR basis. Through September, Lexus posted a decrease of 1.9 percent versus the same period in 2018.

"Lexus has seen a healthy first nine months to the year, and we are looking forward to a strong year end," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "With best-ever year-to-date luxury SUV sales, supported by record hybrid models, are seeing good sales performance and the right product mix in our availability. Guests also are excited to see the updated Lexus RX and GX are arriving to showrooms this fall."

September and Year-to-Date Highlights 

  • RAV4 sales up 1.7 percent YTD, led by RAV4 Hybrid; marking a best-ever quarter for RAV4 Hybrid and a best-ever first three quarters for total RAV4
  • Tacoma sales increased 2.0 percent YTD; marking its best-ever first three quarters
  • Mirai sales up 8.1 percent YTD; marking its best-ever first three quarters
  • Highlander sales up 3.8 percent for the quarter; marking its best-ever third quarter
  • C-HR sales increased 2.4 percent for the quarter; marking its best-ever third quarter
  • Total Toyota division car sales up 0.9 percent in the third quarter
  • Total Toyota division hybrid sales increased 34.3 percent in September; up 15.8 percent YTD
  • RC sales increased 29.5 percent in September; up 29.7 percent YTD
  • ES sales up 10.3 percent YTD
  • Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 2.1 percent year-to-date; marking a best-ever first three quarters
  • Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 46.0 percent YTD

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY                                                                                         

September 2019                                                                                                       


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

169,656

203,100

-9.2

-16.5

1,779,302

1,824,236

-2.0

-2.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

150,796

178,501

-8.2

-15.5

1,569,751

1,610,612

-2.1

-2.5

TOTAL LEXUS

18,860

24,599

-16.7

-23.3

209,551

213,624

-1.5

-1.9

YARIS

333

1,692

-78.6

-80.3

19,191

23,066

-16.4

-16.8

tC

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

COROLLA

20,354

20,797

6.4

-2.1

233,978

235,168

-0.1

-0.5

SUPRA

514

0

0

0

1477

0

0

0.0

86 (INCL FR-S)

211

325

-29.4

-35.1

2,517

3,223

-21.6

-21.9

MIRAI

62

159

-57.6

-61.0

1,249

1,155

8.6

8.1

AVALON

1,827

2,225

-10.7

-17.9

22,453

26,654

-15.4

-15.8

PRIUS

6,164

7,378

-9.2

-16.5

50,258

68,925

-26.8

-27.1

CAMRY

23,328

27,640

-8.3

-15.6

258,456

262,887

-1.3

-1.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

52,793

60,216

-4.7

-12.3

589,579

621,080

-4.7

-5.1

CT

0

0

0

0

0

4

-100.0

-100.0

IS

844

1,798

-49.0

-53.1

11,900

17,393

-31.3

-31.6

RC

334

258

40.7

29.5

3,362

2,593

30.2

29.7

ES

3,320

5,208

-30.7

-36.3

37,896

34,346

10.8

10.3

GS

193

451

-53.5

-57.2

2,570

5,158

-50.0

-50.2

LS

346

668

-43.7

-48.2

3,948

6,672

-40.6

-40.8

LC

80

156

-44.3

-48.7

928

1,548

-39.8

-40.1

LFA

0

0

0

0

3

2

51

50

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

5,117

8,539

-34.9

-40.1

60,607

67,716

-10.1

-10.5

TOTAL TMNA CAR

57,910

68,755

-8.4

-15.8

650,186

688,796

-5.2

-5.6

SIENNA

4,438

7,520

-35.9

-41.0

58,245

67,372

-13.2

-13.5

C-HR

3,440

4,180

-10.5

-17.7

37,777

37,930

0.0

-0.4

RAV4

34,886

37,440

1.3

-6.8

324,622

319,147

2.2

1.7

FJ CRUISER

0

2

-100

-100

1

3

-66.5

-66.7

VENZA

5

0

0

0

9

0

0

0

HIGHLANDER

18,294

21,986

-9.6

-16.8

180,169

180,699

0.1

-0.3

4RUNNER

9,478

12,133

-15.1

-21.9

95,696

102,267

-6.0

-6.4

SEQUOIA

856

972

-4.3

-11.9

7,583

8,105

-6.0

-6.4

LAND CRUISER

226

333

-26.2

-32.1

2,386

2,318

3.4

2.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

67,185

77,046

-5.2

-12.8

648,243

650,469

0.1

-0.3

TACOMA

18,330

22,265

-10.5

-17.7

187,622

183,909

2.5

2.0

TUNDRA

8,050

11,454

-23.6

-29.7

86,062

87,782

-1.5

-2.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

26,380

33,719

-15.0

-21.8

273,684

271,691

1.2

0.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

98,003

118,285

-9.9

-17.1

980,172

989,532

-0.5

-0.9

UX

990

0

0.0

0.0

11,991

0

0.0

0.0

NX

3,637

4,544

-13.0

-20.0

40,074

43,513

-7.5

-7.9

RX

7,162

8,857

-12.1

-19.1

76,170

79,563

-3.8

-4.3

GX

1,707

2,280

-18.6

-25.1

17,376

19,097

-8.6

-9.0

LX

247

379

-29.2

-34.8

3,333

3,735

-10.4

-10.8

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

13,743

16,060

-7.0

-14.4

148,944

145,908

2.5

2.1

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

111,746

134,345

-9.6

-16.8

1,129,116

1,135,440

-0.1

-0.6

Selling Days

23

25

229

230

DSR = Daily Selling Rate







*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY                                                                                                                           

September 2019                                                                            


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

7,227

19,130

-58.9

-62.2

117,371

217,301

-45.8

-46.0

CAMRY

23,320

26,997

-6.1

-13.6

257,883

248,075

4.4

4.0

AVALON

1,827

2,225

-10.7

-17.9

22,453

26,654

-15.4

-15.8

YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)

317

1,458

-76.4

-78.3

18,820

21,571

-12.4

-12.8

YARIS HB

14

0

0.0

0.0

14

0

0.0

0.0

RAV4

23,679

13,532

90.2

75.0

170,458

130,765

30.9

30.4

VENZA

5

0

0.0

0.0

9

0

0.0

0.0

HIGHLANDER

18,294

21,986

-9.6

-16.8

180,168

180,699

0.1

-0.3

SIENNA

4,438

7,520

-35.9

-41.0

58,245

67,372

-13.2

-13.5

SEQUOIA

856

972

-4.3

-11.9

7,583

8,105

-6.0

-6.4

TACOMA

18,330

22,265

-10.5

-17.7

187,622

183,909

2.5

2.0

TUNDRA

8,050

11,454

-23.6

-29.7

86,062

87,782

-1.5

-2.0

ES

3,141

4,107

-16.9

-23.5

32,268

30,103

7.7

7.2

RX

6,167

6,407

4.6

-3.7

63,931

59,991

7.0

6.6

TOTAL

115,665

138,053

-8.9

-16.2

1,202,887

1,262,327

-4.3

-4.7

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

68.2%

68.0%

67.6%

69.2%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

20,088

10,406

109.8

93.0

173,038

107,479

61.7

61.0

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

1,976

4,432

-51.5

-55.4

28,339

37,613

-24.3

-24.7

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

32,705

49,810

-28.6

-34.3

416,541

513,601

-18.5

-18.9

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

3,141

4,107

-16.9

-23.5

32,268

30,103

7.7

7.2

TOTAL TMNA CARS

57,910

68,755

-8.4

-15.8

650,186

688,796

-5.2

-5.6

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

24,351

40,556

-34.7

-40.0

290,025

330,900

-12.0

-12.4

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

7,576

9,653

-14.7

-21.5

85,013

85,917

-0.6

-1.1

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

73,652

77,729

3.0

-5.2

690,147

658,632

5.2

4.8

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

6,167

6,407

4.6

-3.7

63,931

59,991

7.0

6.6

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

111,746

134,345

-9.6

-16.8

1,129,116

1,135,440

-0.1

-0.6

Selling Days

23

25

229

230






































             TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY                                                                                                                                   

     September 2019




-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

6,164

7,378

-9.2%

-16.5%

50,258

68,925

-26.8%

-27.1%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

1,576

0

0.0%

0.0%

11,050

0

0.0%

0.0%

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

1,810

1,756

12.0%

3.1%

20,393

17,490

17.1%

16.6%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

317

660

-47.8%

-52.0%

5,072

6,095

-16.4%

-16.8%

TOYOTA MIRAI

62

159

-57.6%

-61.0%

1,249

1,155

8.6%

8.1%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,487

897

80.2%

65.8%

13,077

10,954

19.9%

19.4%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

9,148

4,459

123.0%

105.2%

62,881

36,995

70.7%

70.0%

LEXUS ES HYBRID

613

826

-19.3%

-25.8%

6,391

3,701

73.4%

72.7%

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

2

-100.0%

-100.0%

7

35

-79.9%

-80.0%

LEXUS UX HYBRID

565

0

0.0%

0.0%

6,017

0

0.0%

0.0%

LEXUS NX HYBRID

630

664

3.1%

-5.1%

6,591

6,226

6.3%

5.9%

LEXUS RX HYBRID

956

1,493

-30.4%

-36.0%

11,117

10,434

7.0%

6.5%

LEXUS LS HYBRID

8

17

-48.9%

-52.9%

126

258

-51.0%

-51.2%

LEXUS LC HYBRID

3

4

-18.5%

-25.0%

25

83

-69.8%

-69.9%

LEXUS CT HYBRID

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

4

-100.0%

-100.0%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

23,339

18,315

38.5%

27.4%

194,254

162,356

20.2%

19.6%









TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

20,564

15,309

46.0%

34.3%

163,980

141,615

16.3%

15.8%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

2,775

3,006

0.3%

-7.7%

30,274

20,741

46.6%

46.0%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

