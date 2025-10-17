Toyota Motor North America Takes Top Honors as Grand Winner of 2025 ARF David Ogilvy Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) has named Toyota Motor North America and Burrell Communications Group the Grand Winner of the 2025 ARF David Ogilvy Awards for their campaign "You Can't Stop My Drive." The prestigious award recognizes a single campaign that best demonstrates how insights and research can elevate creative work and deliver measurable brand impact.

The announcement was made during a gala dinner at Tribeca Rooftop, concluding a full day of thought leadership at ARF's Creative Effectiveness conference. Top marketers, agency leaders and researchers from across industries gathered to celebrate this year's winners and explore new strategies for building brands in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Honoring Insight-Driven Advertising

The ARF David Ogilvy Awards, now in its 31st year, remain the industry's leading recognition for campaigns built on the power of insights. Named for advertising legend David Ogilvy, the program celebrates work that turns deep consumer understanding into transformative creative work.

Finalists competed across multiple categories representing diverse industries — from automotive and technology to healthcare, financial services and consumer goods. This year's Category Jury, composed of top researchers, marketers and creatives, determined the distinctions in each category.

Highlights include:

Corona Cero / ABInBev – "For Every Golden Moment" (Ipsos)





– "For Every Golden Moment" (Ipsos) Jaguar Land Rover / Defender – "The Performance Paradox" (Omnicom MediaGroup)





– "The Performance Paradox" (Omnicom MediaGroup) Dove Hair / Unilever – "#MyHairAmimodo" (Instapanel)





– "#MyHairAmimodo" (Instapanel) Southwest Airlines – "That's a Big Flex" (GSD&M)





– "That's a Big Flex" (GSD&M) Hellmann's / Unilever – "When Sally Met Hellmann's" (VML)





– "When Sally Met Hellmann's" (VML) Verizon – "We Get It. Life Happens." (Ogilvy)





– "We Get It. Life Happens." (Ogilvy) Nana – "Taboo Totes" (Publicis Groupe)





– "Taboo Totes" (Publicis Groupe) Paze – "Paze Brand Campaign Launch" (SPCSHP)



…and more from a diverse range of categories and industries.

"This year's winners are a masterclass in how insights and creativity work together to build brands," said Scott McDonald, Ph.D., President & CEO of the ARF. "Toyota's campaign stood out for its cultural intelligence, strategic rigor, and real-world impact."

About the ARF

Founded in 1936, the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) has emerged as the preeminent authority on unbiased quality in advertising, media and marketing research. With over 400 member companies, ARF's powerful knowledge, unified standards and best practices have proven invaluable, time and again. The ARF continues to drive continuous improvement in advertising and marketing practices by fostering collaboration and innovation, shaping the industry's future. For more information, visit thearf.org.

