TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH and 3D Systems Join Forces to Drive Innovation for Automotive Industry

"In motorsport, we know that being first is what counts and we bring this same attitude to our entire business," said Andreas Schambach, project general manager future production technology, TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH. "We are on the cutting-edge of motorsport and want to partner with companies that are leading the way so TOYOTA can maintain its advantage. TMG has chosen 3D Systems for this partnership because they share our pioneering spirit – exhibited by the fact that they introduced the world to 3D printing. We see the unparalleled potential of combining 3D Systems' expertise and know-how with that of TMG to create technologies and define new additive manufacturing innovations in the automotive industry."

Through this collaboration, TMG and 3D Systems will demonstrate how their first-to-market additive manufacturing solutions drive success in motorsport – recognized as one of the most demanding and competitive industries in the world.

"TMG's facility will become a showcase for world-class advanced digital manufacturing," said Schambach. "Our team of experts will complement that of 3D Systems', to develop advanced laser sintering technologies, and a portfolio of materials with improved properties to meet the rigorous demands of motorsport. We intend to use these new technologies to more quickly and efficiently create light-weight, high quality production parts for our motorsport projects, leading to competitive advantage."

As part of this partnership, TMG named 3D Systems "Additive Manufacturing Machine Provider of Choice." 3D Systems is the only company in the industry to provide complete solutions that include 3D printers, materials, and software. The company also has demonstrated its deep experience and expertise in the automotive industry where its solutions are deployed globally for track cars and road cars. TMG plans to incorporate 3D Systems' Figure 4® Standalone, ProX® 800, sPro® 60, sPro 230, and Geomagic® Design X software into its manufacturing workflow.

"I'm inspired by the potential of our collaboration with TOYOTA Motorsport," said Herbert Koeck, EVP, global go to market, 3D Systems. "TMG is a known leader in their industry as 3D Systems is in ours. Bringing together our collective expertise, curiosity, and desire to bring solutions to new applications challenges will yield first-to-market technologies that have the power to redefine an industry. I look forward to the innovation we'll bring to fruition over the course of this partnership."

TMG and 3D Systems will first appear together at the FIA World Endurance Championship, August 30-September 1 at Silverstone (UK). 3D Systems' logo will be on the two TOYOTA GAZOO Racing cars - #7 driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López and #8 driven by Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley. Buemi and Nakajima won the drivers' World Endurance Championship last season, as well as the 2018 and 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading AM solutions company, it empowers manufacturers to create products and business models never before possible through transformed workflows. This is achieved with the Company's best-of-breed digital manufacturing ecosystem - comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and a portfolio of end-to-end manufacturing software. Each solution is powered by the expertise of the company's application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform manufacturing environments. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications for prototyping through production in markets such as aerospace, automotive, medical, dental and consumer goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

About TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH (TMG)

TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH (TMG) has been based in Cologne, Germany since 1979 and built its reputation in motorsport, beginning with two decades of FIA World Rally Championship success. TMG's facilities and capabilities expanded significantly during its time in Formula 1 (2002-2009). Since the end of that era, TMG has combined works motorsport participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship with research and development support for TOYOTA Motor Corporation and a thriving business as a supplier of high-performance services to the automotive and motorsport sectors. Additionally, TMG has built a growing customer motorsport business covering activities in rally and circuit racing, with all activities inspired by TMG's vision of Creating Excitement Through Team Spirit and Advanced Technology. www.racingbytmg.com

