TOYOTA NAMED OFFICIAL VEHICLES OF WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

Partnership includes extension of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN

Truck Series Toyota 200 Truck Series Entitlement

MADISON, Ill., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota cars and trucks will lead the fields at the upcoming NASCAR race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), signaling the first-ever automotive manufacturer partnership for the 700-acre multi-purpose racing facility. WWTR also announced that Toyota has renewed their race entitlement for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Toyota 200, scheduled for June 1.

"We are proud to name Toyota as the official vehicle provider of World Wide Technology Raceway," said Curtis Francois, WWTR owner and CEO. "The Toyota 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race has been an amazing part of our racing schedule since 2021 and this signals the elevation of that relationship. In addition, we appreciate the unwavering support of the St. Louis Area Toyota dealers in working together to showcase their vehicles at our venue throughout the racing season."

The Toyota Camry XSE will serve as the pace car for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 2, and the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will be the designated pace and support vehicles for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. As the official vehicles and entitlement partner, Toyota will enjoy benefits including preferred on-site display; promotional marketing and signage rights during the event weekend as well as hospitality and entertainment options for team members and business partners.

"Toyota is pleased to be a big part of the race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway," said Paul Doleshal, General Manager, Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America. "The entire team does an incredible job promoting the race in the greater St. Louis area and we are excited to be featured at the front of the pack for both events. The Toyota 200 has proven to be a thrilling race for the Truck Series teams the last couple of years, and we are sure this season's running will be no different."

"On behalf of the St. Louis area Toyota Dealers, we are thrilled to join forces with World Wide Technology Raceway. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering lasting connections with motorsports enthusiasts," said Jerry J. Eickel, Board Director of the St. Louis Toyota Dealers Association.

TICKETS:

For tickets and more information, call World Wide Technology Raceway at (618) 215-8888, visit WWTRaceway.com or follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

MORE INFO:

Please visit www.WWTRaceway.com or follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America (more than 49,000 in the U.S.).

Over the past 65 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 45 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.4 million cars and trucks (more than 2.1 million in the U.S.) in 2022, of which, nearly one quarter were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in St. Louis' Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR's facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor's Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

