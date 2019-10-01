Toyota Names Kelly McNeff Vice President, Corporate Communications

"Kelly is an accomplished leader in strategic communications and we look forward to having her join our team," said Scott Vazin, group vice president and chief communications officer for TMNA. "Her proven ability to foster transformation through communications strategy is a great fit for Toyota as we continue to invest in advanced technologies and innovation that will lead the future of mobility."

McNeff joins TMNA from McKesson Corporation, a Fortune 7 healthcare company, where she served as vice president of Transformation Communciations. While at McKesson, her responsibilities included communicating the company's global business transformation strategy across five business units, and with external media, stakeholders and investors. Through her work, McNeff partnered closely with senior leaders to design and lauch a strategy and playbook meant to align and engage stakeholders across the business.

Prior to McKesson, McNeff spent more than a decade with Kimberly-Clark Corporation. She took on roles in marketing, strategic communications, as well as executive and internal communications. Ultimately, she led the company's international communications organization throughout Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

McNeff holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing from Southern Methodist University. She currently resides in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and will be located in Toyota's North American Headquarters in Plano, Texas.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

