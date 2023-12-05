Toyota Names O.C. Tanner as a Showcase Company

News provided by

O.C. Tanner

05 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

O.C. Tanner honored as one of four exemplary partners of Toyota Production System in North America

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global authority for strengthening organizational culture through meaningful employee recognition, was recently named by the Toyota Production System Support Center (TSSC) as a showcase company for its excellence in the Toyota Production System (TPS) model. TSSC selected O.C. Tanner due to its robust manufacturing know-how and strong culture where team members are empowered to drive continuous improvement. TSSC, a not-for-profit corporation affiliated with Toyota Motor North America with the mission of strengthening manufacturing in North America, has recognized only four organizations as Showcase Companies.

"I'm so proud of our team for this recognition," said Gary Peterson, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain and Production. "This speaks volumes to the creative problem solving and learning environment we've created across all shifts and functions. And it allows our people to perform at an even higher, and personally satisfying level of quality and efficiency in providing the best possible recognition for our clients."

For several years, TSSC advised and worked with O.C. Tanner to improve flow of products in a way that made it easier for team members and leaders to see opportunities for improvement. Due to the significant progress in applying the TPS model and the excellence of O.C. Tanner's manufacturing, TSSC named the organization as a Showcase Company. With this honor, O.C. Tanner will serve as an example location of the TPS model in North America, demonstrating how improvements and tools used over time have brought significant business benefits.

Founded in 1927, O.C. Tanner was built on the principles of helping people feel recognized and appreciated. The company grew from a manufacturing class rings to creating the medals for the 2002 Winter Olympics, to becoming a global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture. The company employs more than 1,500 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Culture Cloud, O.C. Tanner's comprehensive solution includes the company's Culture by Design approach, enterprise software, employee recognition tools, consulting, education, branding and communications, award fulfillment, custom award design, measurement and analytics, and continuous optimization for ROI. The solution helps millions of people thrive at work.

Our team of more than 1,500 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape productive work environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner.com.

SOURCE O.C. Tanner

