Toyota of Rock Hill Certified as a JD Power 2026 U.S. Dealer of Excellence

Certification is based on achievement of high scores from automotive manufacturer customer research and completion of an in-dealership best practices verification visit

ROCK HILL, S.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to exceeding customer expectations, Toyota of Rock Hill has been certified in the JD Power 2026 Dealer of Excellence ProgramSM, which recognizes a select number of vehicle dealerships throughout the United States that provide exceptional customer service.

"This certification sets us apart, especially coming from such an authority as JD Power," said Dan Hinic, General Manager at Toyota of Rock Hill. "In one way or another, everyone in this dealership contributes to making our customers happy, and every member of our team shares in this achievement."

Known for its "Voice of the Customer" research for more than 50 years, JD Power and, subsequently, its Dealer of Excellence Program help consumers identify leading retailers that will go the extra mile.

According to JD Power, buying a vehicle is a significant financial transaction and can be stressful because there's so much information to digest. The Dealer of Excellence Program assists auto buyers who are looking for an exceptional dealership where they can confidently buy a vehicle. Certified dealers also benefit by leveraging the JD Power brand and promoting their dealership's commitment to an outstanding customer purchase experience.

Dealer of Excellence is an exclusive program and not all dealerships can qualify. Those that do must pass a three-step process:

As the first qualification criterion, JD Power limits the percentage of eligible dealerships by nameplate based on each brand's performance in the most recent JD Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) StudySM. Thus, proportionally more dealerships from top-performing brands can become a JD Power Dealer of Excellence.

Second, dealerships must rank among their brand's top performers in key customer satisfaction areas consistent with measurements found in the SSI Study.

Finally, qualifying dealers must pass an audit to show they meet or exceed JD Power sales best practices. Those best practices include, but are not limited to, listing vehicle inventory and pricing on the dealership website; negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner; offering a fair trade-in value; and presenting a clear and easy-to-understand menu of finance and insurance products.

JD Power 2026 Dealer of Excellence ProgramSM recognition is based on achievement of high scores from automotive manufacturer customer research and completion of an in-dealership best practices verification visit. For more information, visit jdpower.com/us-doe.

Toyota of Rock Hill, located at 640 Galleria Blvd. in Rock Hill, S.C., is a Group 1 Automotive dealership offering new and certified pre-owned Toyota vehicles, financing, parts, and full-service maintenance and repair. Group 1 Automotive, Inc., an international, Fortune 250 automotive retailer, owns and operates automotive dealerships and collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer approximately 37 vehicle brands across roughly 250 dealerships. Group 1 is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.