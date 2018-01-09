Toyota To Introduce Amazon Alexa In Its Vehicles

Alexa can help customers with thousands of things and connects to more than a thousand third-party smart home products for added convenience and ease of use. With Alexa, customers can simply ask for directions, control entertainment, get the news, add items to a shopping list, control their smart home while on the road, and more.

"Voice services are rapidly becoming more popular and through our integration with Amazon Alexa, Toyota and Lexus customers will soon be able to easily speak to Alexa in their cars while on-the-go," said Zack Hicks, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Toyota Motor North America and Chief Executive Officer and President of Toyota Connected.

"We're thrilled that Toyota and Lexus will bring Alexa to customers on the road," said John Scumniotales, Head of Product for Amazon Alexa Automotive. "Our vision for Alexa is that she should be everywhere a customer might need her – at home, in the office, on phones – and in cars. This integration means that customers can interact with Alexa, virtually anywhere they drive."

Once Alexa is enabled, just ask her to do things like adjust your smart home's temperature so it's comfortable when you get there, add milk to your shopping list on your way to the store, or listen to your audiobook from Audible.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM), the world's top automaker and creator of the Prius and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands. Over the past 50 years, we've built more than 30 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 44,000 people (more than 34,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.5 million in the U.S.) in 2015 – and about 80 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 20 years are still on the road today.



Toyota partners with philanthropic organizations across the country, with a focus on education, safety and the environment. As part of this commitment, we share the company's extensive know-how garnered from building great cars and trucks to help community organizations and other nonprofits expand their ability to do good. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

