Toyota Trucks Once Again Partners With The Dyrt to Present the 2026 Camping Report

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest camping and RV community in the U.S., has once again partnered with Toyota Trucks to produce the next edition of its award-winning annual report. The 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks has been refined and redesigned to solidify its standing as the camping industry's go-to resource.

Since launching in 2021, The Dyrt's Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks has grown to become the No. 1 source of camping industry data. The report receives multiple media mentions per day on average and is the most-cited camping report by the American press.

"The Camping Report started as an opportunity to learn more about how Americans camp and has become a responsibility to inform an entire industry on what is happening now and what is trending for the future," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "And we can't overstate the impact and credibility that the partnership with Toyota brings to this report. This is the third year we've produced this report in conjunction with Toyota Trucks and we're confident that it's our most in-depth and visually striking edition yet."

The partnership brings real-life Toyota Truck drivers into the report as Toyota Adventure Detourists share some of their favorite memories, traditions, and camping spots they get to in their Tacomas, Tundras, 4Runners, Sequoias and Land Cruisers. The 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks found that Toyota Truck drivers take 17% more camping trips than the average camper and are twice as likely to camp with dogs. These respondents also indicated that they are 57% more likely to camp with parents.

"Toyota Trucks believes that the best adventures start with a detour, and I couldn't agree more," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "Camping is all about finding new places and discovering the unknown in familiar territory. Every camping trip has the potential to be epic, and the drive there and the drive home are part of it. It's the anticipation and the reflection. Camping is about making memories."

The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report presented by Toyota Trucks will draw on multiple surveys covering thousands of campers and U.S. residents as well as camping property owners in all 50 states. It will be published in early 2026. Sign up to be notified here.

Toyota, creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America (nearly 48,000 in the U.S.).

For almost 70 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 47 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, the company's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (more than 2.3 million in the U.S.) in 2024, of which more than 43 percent were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest camping and RV community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

