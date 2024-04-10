Firm's committed capital grows to over $800 million, underscoring Toyota's commitment to investing in groundbreaking startups around the globe

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Ventures, the early-stage venture capital arm of Toyota, announced two $150 million funds to expand its investments in startups developing disruptive technologies and business models at the forefront of innovation. The addition of the new funds, Toyota Ventures Frontier Fund II (TVFF II) and Toyota Ventures Climate Fund II (TVCF II), brings the firm's total assets under management to over $800 million.

Toyota Ventures Raises Another $300 Million to Expand Early-Stage Investments in Frontier Technology and Climate Solutions

Since its founding in July 2017, Toyota Ventures has furthered its mission of helping Toyota discover what's next by investing in more than 75 startups across areas ranging from artificial intelligence and robotics to hydrogen solutions and renewable energy. Toyota Ventures is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and has portfolio companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. With these new funds, the firm can support more entrepreneurs around the world as they tackle tough challenges to build a better future for society and the planet.

"At Toyota Ventures, we are explorers. Our role is to understand technology trends that could advance Toyota's mobility transformation in the near term and embrace the next generation of disruptive innovation in the long term," said Jim Adler, founder and general partner of Toyota Ventures. "At a time when some investors have scaled back, we're scaling up by doubling down on our initial Frontier and Climate Funds. With seismic breakthroughs in generative AI, e-fuels, space commercialization, carbon capture, and synthetic biology, it's a crucial time to be investing for Toyota."

TVFF II will focus on startups at the cutting edge of deep technology in areas like AI, robotics, mobility, cloud, and quantum computing, with an eye towards expanding Toyota Ventures' international presence. The new fund will be led by Frontier Fund partner David Sokolic, a veteran investor and operating executive. Portfolio companies in the initial Frontier Fund include satellite servicing provider Starfish Space , biosensor maker Scentian Bio, and quantum computing software startup Haiqu , among others.

TVCF II will seek out startups developing smart, scalable solutions that combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability. It will build on the firm's inaugural climate-focused fund, which launched in 2021 and grew to a portfolio of 18 companies under the leadership of Climate Fund partner Lisa Coca. The first Climate Fund portfolio includes companies in renewable energy like Avalanche Energy ; energy storage and batteries like e-Zinc and AM Batteries; carbon capture, removal and utilization like Air Company and Living Carbon ; hydrogen solutions like Ecolectro ; and other areas aligned with Toyota's carbon neutrality goals.

"Innovation is a team sport, and today, more than ever, it's important for leaders like Toyota to collaborate with up-and-coming startups to take on the critical challenges we all face in a rapidly evolving world," said Gill Pratt, chief scientist of Toyota Motor Corporation, CEO of TRI, and board member at Toyota Ventures. "These new funds underscore our dedication to supporting entrepreneurs who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and I'm thrilled to continue this journey alongside the Toyota Ventures team and portfolio."

Going beyond capital, Toyota Ventures aims to leverage Toyota's global network, deep technical expertise, and strategic partnerships to assist startups in its portfolio. It has a portfolio support team dedicated to providing guidance in product and business development, fundraising, marketing, and other areas to help companies scale effectively. Some of the firm's early portfolio companies that continue to partner with Toyota include aerial ridesharing pioneer Joby Aviation and autonomous vehicle leader May Mobility .

Supporting quotes and testimonials

"The team at Toyota Ventures has been instrumental in our growth, having gone above and beyond by not simply offering capital support but also their mentorship in navigating various challenges and paving pathways into Toyota as an early customer," said Dor Skuler, co-founder and CEO of Intuition Robotics.

"Toyota Ventures has been a committed strategic partner to Revel since 2018, working with us hand-in-hand as we expanded our business into all-electric rideshare and public fast charging infrastructure in dense cities like New York," said Frank Reig, co-founder and CEO of Revel. "Beyond financial investments, Toyota Ventures has been essential in creating new relationships to support and develop our mission — the best kind of partner a founder can ask for."

"The Toyota Ventures team had a deep level of understanding and appreciation of the technical aspects around the large problems we are solving in the green hydrogen space," said Gabriel G. Rodríguez-Calero, co-founder and CEO of Ecolectro. "On top of this, the level of guidance we received was well beyond the technical aspects of our business, and it has created enormous value for Ecolectro. Toyota Ventures' unique approach and engagement shows the holistic support they provide around our whole business beyond just capital."

"AM Batteries has experienced significant growth over the past year, thanks in no small part to the invaluable support from Toyota Ventures, " said Lie Shi, CEO of AM Batteries. "In the time we've been working together with Lisa Coca and her team, it has become clear that Toyota Ventures possesses a deep understanding of how corporate venture capital can effectively cultivate successful alliances with startups. Their insight, financial backing, and partnership have been pivotal as we chart the course for AM Batteries' future endeavors."

Toyota Ventures is the early-stage venture capital arm of Toyota. Founded in July 2017, its mission is to discover what's next for Toyota by helping startups bring disruptive technologies and business models to market quickly. With more than $800 million in assets under management, the firm is dedicated to investing in talented entrepreneurs around the world who are driving innovation in frontier technologies and climate solutions.

