Toyota's Smarter Cars Are Now in China: GAC Toyota Introduces All-New WILDLANDER and bZ7 at Auto Guangzhou 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Auto Guangzhou 2025 on November 21, Beijing time, GAC Toyota, the automaker's joint venture in China, marked a first in its 21-year history by unveiling two major model within 24 hours. The two models signal that the automaker is accelerating its commitment to meeting diverse user needs in China's highly competitive auto market through a dual-powerline strategy.

GAC Toyota introduced the all-new WILDLANDER (known as the RAV4 in overseas markets), Toyota's advanced gasoline model, and the bZ7, the new all-electric flagship representing Toyota's latest electrification achievements.

The new WILDLANDER retains the global Toyota design language recognized worldwide, but with a critical difference. Unlike the model's versions in markets such as the United States, it features Toyota's first China-developed intelligent cockpit, powered by domain-control architecture. This marks the first time Toyota has equipped a gasoline vehicle in China with a fully re-engineered smart-driving assistance system and next-generation smart cockpit. The WILDLANDER features a class-leading 15.6-inch ultra-narrow-bezel display, Toyota's largest in this segment, paired with large-language-model voice interaction and over ten gesture-control functions.

In the sub-RMB-200,000 segment, this marks a breakthrough: gasoline-vehicle users can now enjoy the smooth, intuitive, emotionally responsive smart experience once exclusive to China's EV newcomers. Built on Toyota's fifth-generation THS hybrid system, the WILDLANDER expands the driving enjoyment and versatility traditionally associated with gasoline vehicles, becoming a representative of the "next-generation gas vehicles."

On the electric front, the bZ7 made its interior and smart-cockpit debut as Toyota's flagship luxury all-electric sedan, recognized for its advanced features among joint-venture luxury electric flagships. The model, which is not yet available for sale outside of China, has generated significant interest at the auto show. It is the only model in its segment to combine triple high-value technologies: dual-chamber air suspension, a HarmonyOS-powered cockpit, and LiDAR-based advanced intelligent driving. An immersive digital cabin and a fully integrated Chinese intelligent-tech ecosystem indicate that the bZ7 also possesses a higher level of intelligence than any of Toyota's offerings in global markets.

By launching key new models in China, Toyota underscores its accelerating localization efforts in the country, particularly in R&D and supply-chain management, which enable the company to advance multiple technology pathways simultaneously. Today, the GAC Toyota is one of the few automakers in China able to supply market-proven products on both gas and electric fronts.

With sales approaching 640,000 units from January to October and annual production expected to reach 770,000 units, Toyota's operations in China appears on track for accelerated growth as it expands both its bZ EV brand and electrified lineup.

