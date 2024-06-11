TOYOTETSU TEXAS, INC. WINS GOLD 2024 MERIT AWARD FOR HUMAN RESOURCES

Unique "Hidden Workforce" Internship Program Recognized in Workforce Planning Category; Taps Local San Antonians with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDDs) for Advanced Manufacturing Jobs

SAN ANTONIO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyotetsu Texas, Inc., (TTTX), an on-site manufacturer and tier 1 supplier to Toyota North America's San Antonio facility that manufacturers the Tundra and Sequoia, has won a Gold Award in the Workforce Planning category for its Hidden Workforce Internship Program.

Hidden Workforce Internship Program Participants in front of the Toyotetsu Texas, Inc. (TTTX) facility in San Antonio. This unique program won a 2024 Gold Merit Award for Human Resources. Honored in the Workforce Planning category, the TTTX program draws from and develops local San Antonians with Intellectual and Development Disabilities (IDDS) for jobs at the facility and was recognized for its pioneering role and success metrics including a 100% graduation-to-employment rate in June 2023.

The news was announced today by greater:SATX, the lead economic development organization for the greater San Antonio region, which nominated TTTX for the honor and drives the region's transformative growth through global corporate recruitment, local business advancement, and workforce development. Toyotetsu is in good company; see the Merit Awards global news release here and the additional organizations recognized for the award.

"Hidden workers" is a term created by Harvard School of Business to define qualified but non-traditional candidates often excluded by modern tech-enabled hiring processes. The first-of-its-kind TTTX Hidden Workforce Internship Program draws from and develops local San Antonians with Intellectual and Development Disabilities (IDDS) for roles at the TTTX manufacturing facility.

The TTTX Hidden Workforce Internship Program, first launched in Oct. 2022, has been recognized by the Merit Awards as a pioneering workforce planning program with strong, real-world results. In addition to the program helping TTTX fill open positions, it is aiding in increased retention and reduced turnover. As a socially focused workforce program, it simultaneously offers quality jobs to individuals who might otherwise have difficulties securing employment opportunities and need a leg up. The program has shown strong success metrics including in June 2023 with a 100 percent graduation-to-employment rate among the interns.

TTTX plans to continue the program with 18-24 interns each year and attributes collaborations with the right local partners -- such as Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG), Workforce Solutions Alamo (WSA), and Texas Workforce Solutions Vocational Rehabilitation Services (TWC-VRS) -- for wrap-around support services for its interns, as well as with parents/guardians among key factors to its success. Learn more about this award-winning program in the case study developed by greater:SATX.

About Toyotetsu Texas, Inc.

Toyotetsu Texas (TTTX) is a Japanese-American automative parts manufacturing company that has operated its facility in San Antonio, Texas, since 2006. A Tier 1 supplier for Toyota, TTTX primarily makes parts for the Toyota Tundra and Toyota Sequoia. As an advanced manufacturing leader in the San Antonio region, the company has built a culture of individual growth, development, and diversity and inclusion.

About greater:SATX

greater:SATX is the economic development partnership leading the San Antonio region's transformative growth through global corporate recruitment, local business advancement, and workforce development. The San Antonio region, or SATX, is the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels MSA, which is the 24th largest MSA in the nation (2023). At the core of greater:SATX's mission is attracting, retaining, and growing quality jobs for all San Antonians that provide pathways to economic mobility. This work is guided by greater:SATX, supported by regional businesses, regional economic development partners, and by the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, and SAWS. The organization is responsible for assisting over 500 companies to relocate or expand in the region, which collectively employ more than 120,000 San Antonians. For more information on San Antonio's industry growth and economic opportunity, visit greatersatx.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @greater_SATX, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com.

