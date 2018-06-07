Toyotsugu Kuwamura To Retire From Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Mr. Kuwamura first joined Canon, Inc. in 1980 and has held a number of positions within the organization in Japan, Canada, and the United States. During his time at Canon U.S.A. Inc., he was responsible for overseeing the Océ integration into Canon Solutions America in 2013 and, most recently advocating the "One Canon" approach to customers.

Effective immediately, Mr. Shinichi Yoshida has been named his successor as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group (BISG) and Vice Chairman, Canon Solutions America, Inc. In addition, Mr. Joe Adachi will assume the role as Chairman and CEO, Canon Solutions America, Inc.

"I want to thank Mr. Kuwamura for his years of service, strong leadership and dedication to Canon and I wish him luck in his retirement," said Joe Adachi, chairman and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "It is with great pleasure that I welcome back Mr. Shinichi Yoshida who spent more than 23 years with Canon U.S.A. and I look forward to having him on my management team as we continue to position BISG for future growth."

Mr. Shinichi Yoshida joined Canon Inc. in 1983, and has worked at Canon Europe, Canon Virginia, Canon U.S.A. and most recently as Executive Vice President/GM at Canon Canada. His successor will be Mr. Nobuhiko Kitajima as Executive Vice President/GM, Imaging Systems Group and Professional Printing Solutions Group, Canon Canada. Mr. Kitajima joined Canon Inc. in 1981 and has had various assignments at Canon Inc., Canon Europe and Canon U.S.A. throughout his career. Mr. Kitajima was promoted to Vice President and General Manager, Marketing, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A. in July 2016.

"I thank Mr. Kitajima for his successes with Canon U.S.A. and I wish him good luck in Canada," comments Mr. Adachi.

