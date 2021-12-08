Toys and Games Market Size to Grow by USD 50.73 Billion | Technavio

Toys and Games Market 2020-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market holds a presence of well-known toys and games manufacturers with major shares in international markets. The global toys and games market is categorized by product differentiation, price competition, relatively low brand loyalty, and low buyer switching costs offered by the market vendors. For instance, In November 2021, LEGO System AS launched two of its Minifigures, namely Kate and Kyle, for special STEAM learning series. In addition, In December 2020, TOMY Co. Ltd. launched Manpuku Tomica, a lineup of lottery-type products. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the major market participants include:

Atlas Games

Clementoni Spa

Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Ravensburger AG

The Goliath Games LLC

TOMY Co. Ltd.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

View Report Outlook for Understanding Competitive Benchmarking and Vendor Scenario

Toys and Games Market 2020-2025: Drivers and ChallengesThe increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population are the key factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, evolution in consumer lifestyles, and rise in purchasing power as well living standards in emerging and advanced economies are fueling the market growth positively. In addition, rising number of dual-income households due to more participation of women in the workforce, particularly, from China and India will further aid the growth of the global toys and games market during the forecast period. In addition, other factors such as increasing children's TV and Internet viewership and rising online sales will further accelerate the market growth.

However, factors such as seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles, market fragmentation, and increasing popularity of e-games are some of the prominent challenges that could limit the market growth. In addition, the emergence of 3D printing can further lead to the decline in the overall market share of toys and games manufacturers.

Download Sample Report Now and Find More About Interesting Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Toys and Games Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By Product, the market is segmented into,

Activity And Ride-on Toys



Infant And Pre-school Toys



Games And Puzzles



Plush Toys



Others

Activity and ride-on toys led the market share in 2020 and will continue to retain the market growth during the forecast period. These toys primarily include outdoor, sport, and model vehicle toys, such as frisbees, hula hoops, and twisters, which are used for recreation, sports, fitness, and juggling. Ride-on toys help in improving mobility and providing exercise to infants. The advantages of these toys are driving the growth of the activity and ride-on toys market, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market. Parents are increasing their spending capacities on buying premium activity and ride-on toys, owing to their rising disposable income.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into

Offline Distribution Channel



Online Distribution Channel

Offline distribution channel will emerge as the largest revenue-generating distribution channel segment of toys and games market over the forecast period. Customers purchase products from hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores because they are convenient to shop in and stock a wide assortment of toys under one roof.

For more information on the contribution of segments, Request for FREE Sample Now!

By Geography, the market is segmented into

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

North America will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The growth can be attributed to product promotions and price discounts in the toys and games market of the US and Canada. The demand for traditional toys and games is expected to rise during the forecast period due to numerous licensing opportunities in the US. In addition, the increasing demand for premium toys, rising spending capacity of consumers, and the presence of several prominent vendors are expected to propel the regional toys and games market growth during the forecast period.

Want a Tailor-made Report Suiting your Business Requirements, Talk to our Analysts

Toys and Games Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our toys and games market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Toys and Games Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist toys and games market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the toys and games market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the toys and games market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toys and games market vendors

Related Reports:

Educational Toys Market by Product, Age, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Toys And Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 50.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio