Toys and Games Market to grow by USD 50.73 billion from 2020 to 2025|3D Printing is a New Trend Fueling the Market |Technavio

Jun 01, 2022, 06:45 ET
The toys and games market report by Product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, games and puzzles, plush toys, and others), Distribution Channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys and games market is expected to grow by USD 50.73 billion, progressing a CAGR of 6.70 % between 2020 and 2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. 3D printing is a new trend in the market, which is acting as a challenge for toy manufacturers and license providers as consumers can obtain 3D prints of their favorite toy characters any time they want. There is also an inherent risk that this technology will increase the market for collectible and toy counterfeits and violate copyright and trademark infringements. 3D printers are likely to become increasingly affordable over the coming years. Thus, licensors are trying to protect their products and figuring out methods to legitimize do-it-yourself merchandise and toys and derive revenue from them. Many market players are introducing 3D printing tools for building and modifying toys at home. Such innovations in 3D printing are expected to propel the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.
For more highlights on the trends - Download a sample now!
The competitive scenario provided in the Toys and Games Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Toys and Games Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Toys And Games Market: Major Growth Drivers
The toys and games market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:
- Increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population
- The rise in online sales
- To know about the market challenges - Download a sample now!
Toys And Games Market: Vendor Analysis
The toys and games market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The toys and games market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH, and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. among others.
- LEGO System AS - The company offers toys and games namely The Ultimate Bundle.
- To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!
Reasons to Buy Toys And Games Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist toys and games market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the toys and games market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the toys and games market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toys and games market vendors
Related Reports:
- The gaming chair market has the potential to grow by USD 130.77 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49%. Download a sample now!
- The toy market share is expected to increase by USD 14.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64%. Download a sample now!
|
Toys And Games Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.70%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 50.73 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.11
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Activity and ride-on toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Infant and pre-school toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Games and puzzles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 24: Plush toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 33: Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population
9.1.2 Increasing children's TV and Internet viewership
9.1.3 Rise in online sales
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles
9.2.2 Market fragmentation
9.2.3 Increasing popularity of e-games
Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Emergence of 3D printing
9.3.2 Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding
9.3.3 Growing market for franchise movies and shows
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 52: ?Landscape disruption?
Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Atlas Games
Exhibit 56: Atlas Games - Overview
Exhibit 57: Atlas Games - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Atlas Games - Key offerings
11.4 Clementoni Spa
Exhibit 59: Clementoni Spa - Overview
Exhibit 60: Clementoni Spa - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Clementoni Spa - Key offerings
11.5 Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG
Exhibit 62: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 63: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
11.6 Hasbro Inc.
Exhibit 65: Hasbro Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 67: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus
11.7 LEGO System AS
Exhibit 69: LEGO System AS - Overview
Exhibit 70: LEGO System AS - Product and service
Exhibit 71: LEGO System AS - Key news
Exhibit 72: LEGO System AS - Key offerings
11.8 Mattel Inc.
Exhibit 73: Mattel Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Mattel Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus
11.9 Ravensburger AG
Exhibit 77: Ravensburger AG - Overview
Exhibit 78: Ravensburger AG - Product and service
Exhibit 79: Ravensburger AG - Key offerings
11.10 The Goliath Games LLC
Exhibit 80: The Goliath Games LLC - Overview
Exhibit 81: The Goliath Games LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 82: The Goliath Games LLC - Key offerings
11.11 TOMY Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 83: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 84: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: TOMY Co. Ltd.- Key news
Exhibit 86: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 87: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.
Exhibit 88: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 89: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 90: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 91: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 92: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 93:Currency conversion rates for US$?
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 96: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article