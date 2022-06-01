Toys and Games Market to grow by USD 50.73 billion from 2020 to 2025|3D Printing is a New Trend Fueling the Market |Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Toys and Games Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Toys and Games Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!



Toys And Games Market: Major Growth Drivers



The toys and games market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population

The rise in online sales



Toys And Games Market: Vendor Analysis

The toys and games market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The toys and games market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH, and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. among others.

LEGO System AS - The company offers toys and games namely The Ultimate Bundle.

The company offers toys and games namely The Ultimate Bundle.

Reasons to Buy Toys And Games Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist toys and games market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the toys and games market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the toys and games market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toys and games market vendors

Toys And Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 50.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Performing market contribution North America at 31% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Activity and ride-on toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Infant and pre-school toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Games and puzzles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Plush toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population

9.1.2 Increasing children's TV and Internet viewership

9.1.3 Rise in online sales

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles

9.2.2 Market fragmentation

9.2.3 Increasing popularity of e-games

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Emergence of 3D printing

9.3.2 Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding

9.3.3 Growing market for franchise movies and shows

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 52: ?Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Atlas Games

Exhibit 56: Atlas Games - Overview

Exhibit 57: Atlas Games - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Atlas Games - Key offerings

11.4 Clementoni Spa

Exhibit 59: Clementoni Spa - Overview

Exhibit 60: Clementoni Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Clementoni Spa - Key offerings

11.5 Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 62: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 63: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.6 Hasbro Inc.

Exhibit 65: Hasbro Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 LEGO System AS

Exhibit 69: LEGO System AS - Overview

Exhibit 70: LEGO System AS - Product and service

Exhibit 71: LEGO System AS - Key news

Exhibit 72: LEGO System AS - Key offerings

11.8 Mattel Inc.

Exhibit 73: Mattel Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Mattel Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Ravensburger AG

Exhibit 77: Ravensburger AG - Overview

Exhibit 78: Ravensburger AG - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Ravensburger AG - Key offerings

11.10 The Goliath Games LLC

Exhibit 80: The Goliath Games LLC - Overview

Exhibit 81: The Goliath Games LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 82: The Goliath Games LLC - Key offerings

11.11 TOMY Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 83: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 84: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: TOMY Co. Ltd.- Key news

Exhibit 86: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 88: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 89: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 91: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93:Currency conversion rates for US$?

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 96: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

