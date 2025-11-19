Toys for Hospitalized Children Partners with GoLocker to Make Its Citywide Locker Network the Official Drop-Off System for 25,000+ Holiday Toy Donations

GoLocker is providing over 63 convenient, easy-to-use locker locations for New Yorkers to drop

off toy donations.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoLocker , New York City's dedicated distribution and access point provider announced a partnership with Toys for Hospitalized Children (TFHC ) to transform its network of neighborhood lockers into donation hubs, expanding the reach of TFHC's annual toy drive by making 63 collection sites available to donors across Manhattan.

Through this collaboration, GoLocker locations across the city will serve as convenient drop-off points for new, unwrapped toys, helping TFHC reach its goal of collecting over 25,000 toys to support 80 children's hospitals and medical facilities nationwide. Some of the local facilities whose patients will receive toys include The Children's Hospital of Montefiore, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Bellevue Hospital, Queens Hospital Center, Kings County Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, NYU Langone - Long Island, and more .

Each donation will be tracked via a special GoLocker code, and GoLocker's team will coordinate weekly deliveries to TFHC's headquarters, ensuring toys are distributed efficiently and on schedule. A directory of city-wide dropoff sites can be found here , and account signup instructions are detailed within this video .

"This time last year, we expanded our partnership with the City through the DOT LockerNYC initiative, bringing free, secure lockers to neighborhoods across New York," said Nigel Thomas, Founder of GoLocker. "This season, we're building on that foundation by expanding how those lockers serve the community, opening them up as donation sites to support local toy drives and families spending the holidays in hospitals. It's a small way we can help neighbors help one another, and we're committed to finding new ways each year to support the communities we're part of in a city as dynamic and diverse as New York."

For TFHC, which traditionally relies on a mix of corporate partnerships and local community efforts to reach its annual donation target, GoLocker's network of drop-off locations represents a powerful new way to engage donors and streamline collections. With lockers embedded in retail centers and local businesses across Manhattan, GoLocker's network makes it convenient for New Yorkers to participate in the drive with just a short walk from home or while completing their everyday errands.

"This partnership is about meeting generosity where it already exists, in the heart of every neighborhood," said Rabbi JJ Hecht II, President and Executive Director of Toys for Hospitalized Children. "GoLocker's support helps us engage more donors and ensure more children receive a moment of joy and hope when they need it most. We are excited about the prospect of exceeding our donation goal this season with the help of GoLocker."

Beyond supporting TFHC's mission, this collaboration illustrates the power of leveraging everyday infrastructure to create opportunities for giving back. By connecting people with causes that matter, GoLocker is setting the stage for future initiatives that combine technology with community-centered impact, helping bring meaningful change to neighborhoods across the city.

Beginning today, New Yorkers can sign up for a free GoLocker account and drop off toys at all GoLocker locations throughout the city. All toys will be delivered directly to children spending their holiday season in hospitals and medical facilities nationwide.

About GoLocker

GoLocker is New York City's dedicated distribution and access point provider. By leveraging intelligent locker systems, GoLocker provides secure and convenient delivery and return solutions for retailers, carriers, and consumers. Founded to make package management simple, secure, and accessible for every New Yorker, GoLocker has rapidly expanded across the five boroughs and is on track to reach 1,000 locations by the 2026 holiday season. Learn more at golocker.com.

About Toys for Hospitalized Children

At Toys For Hospitalized Children, we bring happiness and healing to sick kids, empowering children to be kids - not patients. We provide toys accompanied by hope and encouragement to support children and teens struggling with illness. Our Pediatric Playrooms serve as sanctuaries of joy and healing for hospitalized children.

Media Contact:

