Toys for Tots and ShopWithScrip Launch Virtual Toy Drive to Make Donating Toys Safe and Easy this Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ongoing pandemic impacting in-store holiday shopping, The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and gift card fundraising platform ShopWithScrip have launched a Virtual Toy Drive to make gifting easy for those uncomfortable or unable to do the shopping themselves. New this holiday season, anyone who wants to give can participate by visiting www.GiveToysforTots.com .

Powered by ShopWithScrip's unique fundraising platform, shoppers can simply pick a retailer and dollar amount they'd like to spend and the gift picking and shopping is done for them. No need to leave the house and browse the toy aisles. Top brands and retailers that have joined Toys for Tots and ShopWithScrip for this new initiative include Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Buy Buy Baby.

"At ShopWithScrip we are always looking for ways of using our technology for good, and we recognized an enormous opportunity to host a virtual toy drive to provide for families in need, with Toys for Tots as our partner," said Margaret Murphy, CEO, ShopWithScrip.

Using the Virtual Toy Drive is simple. Visit the website , pick out a gift card and choose a dollar amount. The selected retailer does the shopping based on Toys for Tots needs, and makes sure every gift is delivered responsibly. When you purchase a gift card to benefit Toys for Tots, the participating retailers and/or ShopWithScrip will make an additional donation to Toys for Tots to help buy even more toys. All gifts will be distributed to one of 810 local Toys for Tots campaigns nationwide, based on need.

"While in-person shopping may look different this year for many, there are still many children and families who rely on Toys for Tots and we want to do whatever it takes to make their holiday special," said Ted Silvester, Vice President, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "This new way of shopping through ShopWithScrip is making it easier for those who want to participate, and we are so thankful for their brand partners who are equally committed to giving back during this difficult year."

All participating brands have pledged to donate a percentage of gift card/toy sales back to Toys for Tots, further extending the program's reach.

