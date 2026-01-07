Toys for Tots Expands Partnership with RKD Group as Fundraising Agency of Record

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toys for Tots is expanding its existing fundraising agency partnership with RKD Group into a comprehensive, full-program engagement, naming RKD Group its fundraising agency of record.

"For decades, Toys for Tots has been a trusted organization bringing smiles to millions of children during the holiday season," said Tim Kersten, CEO of RKD Group. "We're honored to build on our existing work together and support Toys for Tots with a fully integrated fundraising program. By combining data-driven strategy, audience-first thinking and compelling storytelling, we look forward to helping the organization reach more supporters and maximize its impact nationwide."

The expanded collaboration will focus on strengthening and modernizing Toys for Tots' fundraising efforts through advanced analytics, audience segmentation and integrated, omnichannel campaigns. RKD Group will support strategic planning and donor engagement initiatives designed to deepen relationships, improve the supporter experience and drive sustainable growth.

Together, RKD Group and Toys for Tots will deliver customized donor experiences that meet supporters where they are while reinforcing the organization's mission and values. The partnership will emphasize long-term donor engagement and measurable outcomes to ensure continued support for children and families in need throughout the year.

"We appreciate how RKD Group tailors its strategies to different audiences while maintaining the integrity of donor relationships and elevating the supporter experience," said Colonel Ted Silvester, USMC (Retired), Vice President of Marketing & Development of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their combination of data-driven insights, creativity and mission-focused storytelling gives us confidence as we expand our partnership to serve more children and families in need."

RKD Group helps nonprofit organizations modernize their fundraising programs and achieve sustainable revenue growth by combining data intelligence, creativity and expert knowledge.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is North America's leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider for growth-focused nonprofit organizations, with expertise in direct response, digital marketing, omnichannel fundraising and donor engagement. Learn more at rkdgroup.com.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort and hope to economically disadvantaged children through the gift of a new toy or book. Since 1947, the program has delivered hope to more than 314 million children nationwide. Learn more at www.toysfortots.org.

Media Contact:

Jenn Thompson

[email protected]

(972) 661-9800

SOURCE RKD Group