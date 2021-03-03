Toys Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors - Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., and Others

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The toys market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 8.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

Toys Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The expanding product portfolio is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as availability of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/toys-market-analysis-in-Europe-industry

What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Toys Market in Europe: Product Landscape

Activity toys include products such as frisbees and hula hoops, which are used for recreation, sports, fitness, and juggling. The demand for outdoor and sports toys will rise due to factors such as the growing concerns of childhood obesity and other health problems. Moreover, the expansion of the middle-class population, the declining child mortality rates, and the increasing birth rate will influence the growth of the market. The growing disposable incomes and the rising household final consumption expenditure will increase the spending power among consumers. This will enable them to purchase construction toys, especially premium, and branded categories, thereby driving the value sales of construction and activity toys. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the soft toys and accessories, outdoor and vehicle toys, and games and puzzles segment.

Toys Market in Europe: Distribution Channel

The specialty stores segment includes exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, toy stores, baby and kids' product stores, and airport retail stores. The availability of a wide assortment of products and the presence of trained personnel are a few of the significant factors responsible for the high revenue generation of the European toys market through this distribution channel. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the e-retailers segment.

Companies Covered:

Atlas Games

Clementoni Spa

Goliath Games LLC

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Ravensburger AG

Thames & Kosmos

TOMY Co. Ltd.

and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Department stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Italy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

