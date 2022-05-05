Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026 | Expanding Product Portfolio Influencing Product Premiumization to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

Toys Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Activity Toys And Accessories



Soft Toys And Accessories



Outdoor And Vehicle Toys



Games And Puzzles



Others

Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores



E-retailers



Hypermarkets



Department Stores

Geography

UK



France



Germany



Italy



Rest Of Europe

The activity toys and accessories category will gain considerable market share in Europe. Frisbees and hula hoops are examples of activity toys that are used for recreation, sports, fitness, and juggling. The majority of these are toys for use outside. Children above the age of two are more likely to participate in these outdoor games. Due to reasons such as rising worries about childhood obesity and other health issues, demand for outdoor and sports toys is likely to increase.

Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our toys market in Europe report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the toys market in Europe's growth during the next few years.

Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Atlas Games

Clementoni Spa

Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Ravensburger AG

The Goliath Games LLC

TOMY Co. Ltd.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist toys market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the toys market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the toys market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the toys market in Europe vendors

Toys Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.53 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 41% Key consumer countries UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atlas Games

Clementoni Spa

Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Ravensburger AG

The Goliath Games LLC

TOMY Co. Ltd.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

