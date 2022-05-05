Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026 | Expanding Product Portfolio Influencing Product Premiumization to Boost Growth | Technavio

May 05, 2022, 03:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toys Market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 8.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization is one of the primary factors driving growth in the European toys market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.
The emergence of eco-friendly toys and the presence of a toy gifting culture will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit products, the growing popularity of digital games and e-games and the presence of stringent government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation
Toys Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Activity Toys And Accessories
- Soft Toys And Accessories
- Outdoor And Vehicle Toys
- Games And Puzzles
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Specialty Stores
- E-retailers
- Hypermarkets
- Department Stores
- Geography
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest Of Europe
The activity toys and accessories category will gain considerable market share in Europe. Frisbees and hula hoops are examples of activity toys that are used for recreation, sports, fitness, and juggling. The majority of these are toys for use outside. Children above the age of two are more likely to participate in these outdoor games. Due to reasons such as rising worries about childhood obesity and other health issues, demand for outdoor and sports toys is likely to increase.
Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our toys market in Europe report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the toys market in Europe's growth during the next few years.
Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni Spa
- Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG
- Hasbro Inc.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Ravensburger AG
- The Goliath Games LLC
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist toys market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the toys market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the toys market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the toys market in Europe vendors
|
Toys Market Scope in Europe
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 8.75 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.53
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Rest of Europe at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni Spa
- Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG
- Hasbro Inc.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Ravensburger AG
- The Goliath Games LLC
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
