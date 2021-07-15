Toys Market in Europe to witness $ 8.75 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 15, 2021, 17:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys market in Europe from the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the toys market in Europe will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The emergence of eco-friendly toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Toys Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Activity Toys and Accessories
- Soft Toys and Accessories
- Outdoor and Vehicle Toys
- Games And Puzzles
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Specialty Stores
- E-retailers
- Hypermarkets
- Department Stores
- Geography
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest Of Europe
Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the toys market in Europe in the Leisure Products industry include Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Toys Market in Europe size
- Toys Market in Europe trends
- Toys Market in Europe industry analysis
The toys market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The emergence of eco-friendly toys will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit products will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the toys market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the toys market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the toys market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the toys market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the toys market vendor in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni Spa
- Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG
- Hasbro Inc.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Ravensburger AG
- The Goliath Games LLC
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
