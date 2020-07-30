Toys Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $131 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global toys market report.

The toys market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The outdoor and sports toys dominated the market that accounted for over 28% of the global share in 2019. The 5-12 years segment is expected to register the fastest growth of over 5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The online segment is expected to record an incremental revenue of around $11 billion owing to the growth in internet penetration and launch of subscription models. With an average per child spending of over $480 , Australia and the US were regarded as the top spenders for toys in 2019. APAC was the largest market for toys with over 30% market share where growth is expected in countries like India and Thailand . Sustainable toys and STEM toys are regarded as the next big opportunities for the vendors in the global toys market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by age group, category, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 60 other vendors

Toys Market – Segmentation

The 5–12 segment is considered as a major end-user of games and puzzles, building blocks, construction, and outdoor & sports toys. STEM toys generate more than 60% of the revenue in the segment YOY. Educational games based on several disciplines are preferred to clarify and elaborate complex concepts from concrete to abstract that highly supports the education level among school children and teens.

The outdoor and sports segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019. The growth in RC controlled drones, vehicles, and toys is expected to drive the segment, especially among boys. Sand and water toys, bat, and ball kits are some of the other preferred games in the outdoor segment. APAC is the fastest-growing region for the segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

The advent of the online sales channel has made the toys market online far more easily available than in the past. Easy access to online platforms has resulted in the decline of store-based retailing. Also, with the help of internet retailing, the popularity of store-based retailing in the gaming industry has increased.

Toys Market by Age Group

0­–3 years

3–5 years

5–12 years

12–18 years

18+ years

Toys Market by Category

Infant and Preschool s

Dolls

Games and Puzzles

Construction

Outdoor and Sports

Others

Toys Market by Distribution

Online

Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



Departmental Stores



Specialty Stores



Others

Toys Market – Dynamics

An important area of focus for vendors catering to the toys market is to leverage the global retail trend. The retail environment currently is undergoing significant transformations, and the onus is on vendors to capitalize on these emerging trends and quickly react to the same. This transformation comprises several aspects, including the way vendors organize themselves across brands and re-shape their future strategies to remain relevant to market demands.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth in STEM Toys Segment

Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Toys

Growth in Board Game Cafes

Need for Motor Skills and Brain Development

Toys Market – Geography

The toys market in North America is expected to witness traction and high demand owing to the impact of COVID-19 post 2020, where otherwise the projection was never estimated before. Moreover, an increase in annual savings of end-users and their enhanced spending sentiments due to the economic recovery have increased the demand for toys in US households. Declining birth rate, higher saturation level, high smartphone penetration, and the growing popularity of online games can be major challenges during the forecast period.

Toys Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Russia



Netherlands

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Prominent Vendors

LEGO

Mattel

Hasbro

BANDAI NAMCO

Spin Master

Other prominent vendors in the toys market include PLAYMOBIL, Asmodee, Ravensburger, Funskool, Top-Toy, K'NEX, Playmates, Simba Toys, CMON, Disney, Fremont Die, Games Workshop, Goliath, Grey Fox Games, IELLO, Indie Boards and Cards, INI, International Playthings, Learning Resources, Looney Labs, Ludo Fact, Melissa & Doug, Mindware, Orchard Toys, Panda GM Manufacturing, Pegasus Spiele, Piatnik, Pressman Toys, Roosterfin, Reaper Miniatures, Rio Grande Games, Schmidt Spiele, Surprised Stare, SunsOut, Talicor, The Haywire, The Regency Chess Company, ThinkFun, TREND Enterprises, Ultra PRO International, University Games, The Op, Winning Moves Games, WizKids, Zobmondo, TOMY COMPANY, Integrity Toys, JAKKS Pacific, Hunter Leisure, Jazwares, Vtech, Funko, NECA, WowWee, LeapFrog, Konami, MGA Entertainment, Basic Fun, and Kenner Products.

