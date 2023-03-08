Toys"R"Us® Announces Geoffrey's Tour Across America

A New Multi-City Immersive Experience for Kids of All Ages Kicks-Off This Summer 2023

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toys"R"Us , the world's leading authority in toys and play, announced today Geoffrey's Tour Across America, a first-of-its-kind free immersive experience for families coming in Summer 2023. Toys"R"Us is partnering with marketing agency Known to create and execute this new multi-city experience to bring the true joy of play to Toys"R"Us kids of all ages. The tour will kick off at the iconic Macy's flagship store at Herald Square.

In a series of multi-city events that feature play like you've never experienced before, Geoffrey's Tour Across America will roll out weekend-long events offering larger than life interactive experiences, entertainment for all ages, fun food, brand activations, VIP experiences, giveaways and more from top toy and family-friendly brands.

Geoffrey's Tour Across America is a follow up to the successful launch of Toys"R"Us shops in all Macy's stores nationwide in 2022. The tour will kick-off late Summer 2023 with Geoffrey the Giraffe™ taking off in his updated Geoffrey Mobile from Macy's flagship store at Herald Square. The tour will have stops at several other Macy's flagship locations along the way. Kids across the country will be able to track Geoffrey's trip and cheer him on as he passes through their community.

Highly integrated partnership initiatives, led by Known in collaboration with event marketing agency The Sharpe Alliance, will provide exciting activation and co-marketing opportunities for brands that will reach the families who love Toys"R"Us.

"Toys"R"Us brings the same magic it always has, but in new and modern ways that are designed for families to connect and make memories together through play. We do this in part by providing toys and experiences online and at every Macy's store all year long. Now, we are sending Geoffrey across the country to kick up the excitement for families to have what we call a 'playcation' where you put your responsibilities aside and embrace fun. And what we have in store for you is like nothing you've seen before," said Kim Miller, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Toys"R"Us.

"As lifelong Toys"R"Us kids, the opportunity to partner with this incredible brand is a dream come true," said Mark Feldstein, President of Known Studios. "We're excited to help bring play to life in such an immersive and fun way, through content and experiences for kids and families everywhere."

For updates or to learn more about Geoffrey's Tour Across America, visit: www.toysrus.com/Geoffreys-tour-across-america .

ABOUT TOYS"R"US®

Toys"R"Us has been a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages for more than 70 years. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. The brand generates more than USD$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 1,350+ stores and e-commerce businesses in 30 countries. Toys"R"Us is owned by WHP Global , a leading brand management firm with a portfolio of consumer brands that generate over USD$6.5 billion in retail sales. For more information, visit www.toysrus.com and follow us on social @toysrus .

ABOUT KNOWN

Known is a marketing agency engineered for the unprecedented challenges and opportunities facing marketers today. Our operating system pairs Ph.D. data scientists with award-winning creatives, expert research teams and strategists who leverage machine learning, AI and the company's proprietary media operating system, called Skeptic (named Best Marketing Analytics Platform by Digiday) to help marketers win right now. Known is anchored by two decades of groundbreaking market research and data science capabilities, which uniquely empower our marketing strategy and acclaimed creative groups, who produce some of the most innovative, cutting-edge work in culture. The result? Marketing that is predisposed to succeed and be persistently optimized, directly impacting clients' bottom lines. In 2022, Digiday named Known 'Most Innovative Media Agency' and 'Most Innovative Independent Agency', citing that Known "upended the agency industry by showing their clients what best-in-class service looked like" and called Known "an iron man suit of data science and creativity." Clients span the leading brands in entertainment, Fintech, media, technology, CPG, healthcare, real estate, sports, and many other categories. Known has 400+ employees in six U.S. cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, and Boston. Named 2x Promax Agency of the Year and awarded Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, Known has won multiple awards from the Emmys, Clios, Effies, Cannes Lions, Promax, The Drum, and more.

