Toys"R"Us® Announces Locations for Geoffrey's Tour Across America

New Geoffrey Mobile to Debut at Macy's Herald Square Kick-Off on July 20th



NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toys"R"Us , the world's leading authority in toys and play, revealed today the locations for its inaugural Geoffrey's Tour Across America which will start in New York City on July 20th with a major celebration at Macy's flagship store at Herald Square. Toys"R"Us will unveil the new Geoffrey Mobile, a 38-foot custom RV that will take beloved mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe™ from Herald Square on a multi-city tour making stops at the Toys"R"Us global flagship at American Dream and select Toys"R"Us at Macy's stores from New York to Florida.

Toys"R'Us is bringing back the Geoffrey Mobile which will be revealed on Thursday, July 20th at Macy's Herald Square in New York City. Rendering of new 2023 Geoffrey Mobile.

The Tour launches on the anniversary of Toys"R"Us opening at every Macy's store across the USA, and will promote the benefits and importance of play with in-store celebrations and activities that foster discovery, family togetherness and fun at each stop.

"We are excited to take Geoffrey and the magic of Toys"R"Us on the road and re-introduce a new, modern version of the Geoffrey Mobile. Memories of the original Geoffrey Mobile have brought joy to so many parents and we wanted to ensure they could now share it with their own children. Just like the original from 1980, the new Geoffrey Mobile being revealed at Macy's Herald Square will serve as a vivid reminder that play is essential at every age. We invite you to see the Geoffrey Mobile at any of the stops along the tour and embrace the opportunity to play at Toys"R"Us at Macy's."

Geoffrey's Tour Across America Stops include :

Macy's Herald Square in NYC – Thursday, July 20 at 10am ET

– at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ – Friday, July 21

– King of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA – Saturday, July 22

in – Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, VA - Monday, July 24

at Pentagon City in - Haywood Mall in Greenville, SC – Wednesday, July 26

– Lenox Square in Atlanta, GA – Thursday, July 27

in – The Florida Mall in Orlando, FL – Saturday, July 29

Geoffrey's Play Celebrations

The celebration at Macy's Herald Square will feature special appearances by characters including PAW Patrol®, Bluey & Bingo, and Peppa Pig to officially launch Geoffrey's Tour Across America. The first 50 kids to visit the Geoffrey Mobile in each city will receive a free Geoffrey plush. All attendees will receive a paper crown, a toy tambourine and will join Geoffrey the Giraffe in his "Parade of Play'' march into the Toys"R"Us at Macy's store. The fun will continue in-store with play stations and family friendly activities including Pokémon Trade & Play activity packs, Discovery Excavation Kits, Block building, Bluey printable for coloring, a Meet & Greet with Geoffrey and more! Giveaways from top toy brands including L.O.L. Surprise!™, Bluey, Monster Jam®, Kinetic Sand™, among others while supplies last.

Geoffrey's Tour Across America Sweepstakes

In celebration of the inaugural Tour, Toys"R'Us will be hosting a national sweepstakes for customers in the U.S. to enter for a chance to win toy prizes. Toys"R"Us kids of all ages can join in on the fun even if they can't come to one of the tour stops. Starting on July 20th and ending on August 15th at 3:00pm ET, participants can enter to win by visiting www.toysrus.com/Geoffreys-tour-across-america or scanning the QR code on the Geoffrey Mobile as it passes by. Each stop on the tour will have a themed play package of toys awarded to one winner. Plus, one grand prize winner will receive an Ultimate Play Pack. Winners will be announced starting on or around August 25, 2023. No purchase is required to enter the sweepstakes and the rules will be available on Toysrus.com.

Follow Geoffrey on his adventures @toysrus on Instagram and TikTok , or visit www.toysrus.com/Geoffreys-tour-across-america to learn more about Geoffrey's Tour Across America.

Media assets for the Tour are available here.

